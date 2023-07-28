<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Vasta Platform Limited to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August...
Business Wire

Vasta Platform Limited to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 9, 2023

di Business Wire

SÃO PAULO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ: VSTA) today announces that it will report second quarter 2023 financial results for the period ended June 30, 2023, after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9, 2023.

The Company will host a corresponding conference call and webcast on the same day, August 9, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time. Investors may listen to the conference call (ID: 3871721) by dialing 1 (888) 660-6819 or 1 (929) 203-1989. Brazil dial-in options are also available by dialing 55 (11) 4210-6701 or 55 800 591-2026. A live and archived webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.vastaplatform.com.

About Vasta

Vasta is a leading, high-growth education company in Brazil powered by technology, providing end-to-end educational and digital solutions that cater to all needs of private schools operating in the K-12 educational segment, ultimately benefiting all of Vasta’s stakeholders, including students, parents, educators, administrators, and private school owners. Vasta’s mission is to help private K-12 schools to be better and more profitable, supporting their digital transformation. Vasta believes it is uniquely positioned to help schools in Brazil undergo the process of digital transformation and bring their education skill-set to the 21st century. Vasta promotes the unified use of technology in K-12 education with enhanced data and actionable insight for educators, increased collaboration among support staff and improvements in production, efficiency and quality. For more information, please visit ir.vastaplatform.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations

ir@vastaplatform.com

Articoli correlati

Futuriom SD-WAN and SASE Research Reveals 98 Percent of Organizations Feel Hybrid Work has Increased Demand for SASE and ZTNA Solutions

Business Wire Business Wire -
According to the Futuriom Study, 94 Percent of Organizations Prefer a Single-Pass Architecture When Evaluating and Deploying SASE SolutionsSANTA...
Continua a leggere

Hotel Deploys Security Robot in Vancouver, Washington

Business Wire Business Wire -
Florida Reseller Purchases 12 K1 Blue Light Towers California Robot Roadshow to be Hosted by Ontario Police DepartmentMOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS...
Continua a leggere

ADDING MULTIMEDIA Web3 Foundation Initiates Global Roundtable Discussions with Policy-makers, Starting in Japan

Business Wire Business Wire -
ZUG, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#discussions--The Web3 Foundation, best known for its leading project, Polkadot, unveiled a new initiative to encourage roundtable...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php