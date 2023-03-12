<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Vasta Platform Limited to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial...
Business Wire

Vasta Platform Limited to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on March 23, 2023

di Business Wire

SÃO PAULO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ: VSTA) today announces that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results for the period ended December 31, 2022, after the market closes on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

The Company will host a corresponding conference call and webcast on the same day, March 23, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time. Investors may listen to the conference call (ID: 3871721) by dialing 1 (888) 660-6819 or 1 (929) 203-1989. Brazil dial-in options are also available by dialing 55 (11) 4210-6701 or 55 800 591-2026 A live and archived webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.vastaplatform.com.

About Vasta

Vasta is a leading, high-growth education company in Brazil powered by technology, providing end-to-end educational and digital solutions that cater to all needs of private schools operating in the K-12 educational segment, ultimately benefiting all of Vasta’s stakeholders, including students, parents, educators, administrators, and private school owners. Vasta’s mission is to help private K-12 schools to be better and more profitable, supporting their digital transformation. Vasta believes it is uniquely positioned to help schools in Brazil undergo the process of digital transformation and bring their education skill-set to the 21st century. Vasta promotes the unified use of technology in K-12 education with enhanced data and actionable insight for educators, increased collaboration among support staff and improvements in production, efficiency and quality. For more information, please visit ir.vastaplatform.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations

ir@vastaplatform.com

Articoli correlati

Snack POS Partners with Sunmi to Revolutionize Restaurant Experience with State-of-the-Art Hardware

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#POS--Snack POS, a leading provider of point-of-sale (POS) solutions for restaurants, is proud to announce its partnership...
Continua a leggere

AR-Innovator Taqtile Featured at SXSW Army Applications Lab and Capital Factory Event

Business Wire Business Wire -
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--At South by Southwest (SXSW), the Army Applications Laboratory (AAL) will feature Taqtile’s Manifest® augmented reality (AR)-enabled...
Continua a leggere

DJI Mini & Mavic Sales & Deals List (March 2023) Highlighted by Deal Stripe

Business Wire Business Wire -
Review of the best DJI deals & sales at Walmart for March 2023, rounding up the top offers on...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Snack POS Partners with Sunmi to Revolutionize Restaurant Experience with State-of-the-Art Hardware

Business Wire