Vasta Announces First Quarter 2024 Results

SÃO PAULO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ: VSTA) – “Vasta” or the “Company” announces today its financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2024 (1Q24) ended March 31, 2024. Financial results are expressed in Brazilian Reais and are presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

HIGHLIGHTS

In the 2024 sales cycle to date (which commenced 4Q23 through 1Q24), net revenue increased 12% to R$1,015 million compared to the same period of the 2023 sales cycle, mostly due to the conversion of ACV into revenue and to the performance of the B2G business unit. In 1Q24, net revenue totaled R$461 million, a 14% increase compared to the previous year.

Vasta’s accumulated subscription revenue in the 2024 sales cycle to date year totaled R$872 million, a 9% increase compared to the previous year. The 2024 Annual Contract Value (ACV) was less concentrated in the first two quarters (64.5%) than in previous year (66.4%), due to the product deliveries migrated to third commercial quarter and different seasonality of new contracts.

Our revised Annual Contract Value (“ACV”) Bookings for the 2024 sales cycle totaled R$1,350 million, which represents an organic growth of 12% over the subscription revenue for the 2023 sales cycle (from 4Q22 to 3Q23). Our previously stated ACV Bookings of R$1,400 million has been adjusted downward by 3.7%. This adjustment reflects the impact of the lower-than-anticipated effective number of students at our partner schools after the fulfillment of the additional sales orders occurred during the 1Q24.

In the 2024 sales cycle to date, Adjusted EBITDA grew by 21% to R$402 million compared to R$332 million in previous year, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin increased by 3.1 p.p. to 39.6%. In 1Q24, Adjusted EBITDA totaled R$162 million, a 24% increase compared to R$131 million in 1Q23 and Adjusted EBITDA Margin increased by 2.6 p.p. to 35.2%. This increase was mainly driven by gains in operating efficiency, cost savings and a sales mix that benefited from the growth of subscription products.

Vasta recorded an Adjusted Net Profit of R$146 million in the 2024 sales cycle to date, a 49% increase compared to an Adjusted Net Profit of R$98 million in previous year. In 1Q24, Adjusted Net Profit totaled R$50 million, a 97% increase compared to R$26 million in 1Q23.

Free cash flow (FCF) totaled R$52 million in the 2024 sales cycle to date, a R$59 million increase from negative R$7 million in 2023. In 1Q24 FCF totaled R$52 million, a 44% increase from R$36 million in 1Q23. The last twelve-month (LTM) FCF/Adjusted EBITDA conversion rate improved from 31% to 43% as a result of Vasta’s growth and implementation of sustained efficiency measures.

Starting in 2023, Vasta started to offer its products and services to the Brazilian public sector (B2G). Our broad portfolio of core content solutions, digital platform, and complementary products together with customized learning solutions, tested over decades by the private sector, are now available to the K-12 public schools. With the B2G sector, we generated R$69 million in revenues in the 2024 sales cycle to date.

On September 14, 2023, we announced the company’s second share repurchase program (the “Second Repurchase Program”), approved by our board of directors pursuant to Vasta’s commercial interest in entering into the Second Repurchase Program. Under the Second Repurchase Program, we were entitled to repurchase up to US$12.5 million in our Class A common shares in the open market, based on prevailing market prices, or in privately negotiated transactions, over a period that began on September 18, 2023, continuing until the earlier of the completion of the repurchase or September 30, 2024, depending upon market conditions. During 1Q24 we completed the Second Repurchase Program, pursuant to which we purchased in the open market US$12.5 million, equivalent to 2,965,791 of our Class A common shares, which are currently held in treasury.

With 20 contracts signed and 2 units operational in 2024, the launch of the Start Anglo franchise in 2023, boasting bilingual education alongside academic excellence, signifies a strategic expansion in our quest for new revenue streams and it marks the onset of an exhilarating journey.

New launch of the Plurall AI platform, also called “Plu”: we gathered all our content from our basic education systems that we want to enable in AI, where the AI itself divides, classifies, and prepares the content, creating several knowledge bases separated by brand and material. With each interaction, Plu understands your request, searches all related knowledge, and decides its best response. Building on this preparation, generative AI enables teachers to create supplementary lesson plans, generate images, scripts for presentations, question lists, and helps students develop study guides. This innovation aims to empower teachers in the teaching process and enhance students’ learning process.

MESSAGE FROM MANAGEMENT

With the 1Q24 results we have reached halfway through the 2024 sales cycle and we have delivered strong financial results. In the 2024 sales cycle to date, net revenue increased 12% to R$1,015 million, compared to the same period of the 2023 sales cycle, mostly due to the conversion of ACV into revenue and to the performance of the B2G business unit. Our complementary solutions have seen important growth of 21% compared to 2023, with an accelerated increase in both student base and market penetration. The partners-school base that uses our complementary solutions increased to an aggregate of 1,722 schools.

Vasta’s accumulated subscription revenue in the 2024 sales cycle to date year totaled R$872 million, a 9% increase compared to the previous year. It’s noteworthy that the distribution of subscription revenue throughout 2024 differed slightly from the previous year, with less concentration in the first two quarters (64.5% compared to 66.4%). Importantly, the migration of product deliveries to the third commercial quarter is a natural consequence of operational processes alongside logistic cost optimization efforts.

The continued growth of the company’s profitability was another highlight of the 2024 sales cycle to date as the Adjusted EBITDA grew by 21% to R$402 million compared to R$332 million in previous year, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin increased by 3.1 p.p. to 39.6%. In proportion to net revenue, gross margin increased 300 bps in the sales cycle to date (from 64% to 67%) mainly due to better product mix and reduced impact of paper and production costs, Adjusted cash G&A expenses reduced by 260 bps driven by workforce optimization and budgetary discipline and Commercial expenses increased by 270 bps. driven by higher expenses related to business expansion and marketing investments.

The company’s cash flow generation was one of the main highlights of the 2024 sales cycle to date. Free cashflow (FCF) totaled R$52 million, a R$59 million increase from negative R$7 million at the same point of the 2023 sales cycle. The last twelve-month (LTM) FCF/Adjusted EBITDA conversion rate improved from 30.8% to 42.5% as a result of Vasta’s growth and implementation of sustained efficiency measures. Moreover, we continue to make progress on deleveraging the company. The net debt/LTM adjusted EBITDA of 2.22x as of 1Q24, shows a downward trend and it is 0.14x lower than 4Q23 and 0.63x lower than 1Q23.

In line with our commitment to total transparency and the timely dissemination of information, we have adjusted downward our Annual Contract Value (“ACV”) Bookings for the 2024 sales cycle. The revised ACV now stands at R$1,350 million, reflecting a noteworthy organic growth of 12% compared to the subscription revenue recorded during the 2023 sales cycle (from 4Q22 to 3Q23). It’s important to note that our previous ACV Bookings of R$1,400 has been revised downward by 3.7%, primarily stemming from a lower-than-anticipated number of students following the fulfillment of additional sales orders and the manifestation of returns of goods which were concluded in April 2024.

Start-Anglo, a cornerstone of our growth strategy, is experiencing continued expansion. With 20 contracts secured distributed across 10 states in Brazil, 2 operational units in 2024 and over 200 prospects in negotiation, this broad geographic presence and strong pipeline underscore the robust potential for further growth and market penetration of Start-Anglo.

Moreover, our strides into the Brazilian public-school mark a significant milestone, reaffirming our dedication to fostering positive change in education. By venturing into the B2G (Business-to-Government) domain, we have not only broadened our market reach but also solidified our position as a key player in shaping educational landscapes. The early months of 2024 have already yielded promising results, with revenues totaling R$69 million attributed to our endeavors in the B2G sector. This financial achievement serves as a testament to the effectiveness of our strategies and the resonance of our offerings within this vital segment. As we continue to navigate and innovate within the B2G space, we remain committed to delivering impactful solutions that drive progress and empower learners nationwide.

OPERATING PERFORMANCE

Student base – subscription models 2024 2023 % Y/Y 2022 % Y/Y Partner schools – Core content 4,744 5,032 (5.7%) 5,274 (4.6%) Partner schools – Complementary solutions 1,722 1,383 24.5% 1,304 6.1% Students – Core content 1,432,289 1,539,024 (6.9%) 1,589,224 (3.2%) Students – Complementary content 483,132 453,552 6.5% 372,559 21.7% Note: Students enrolled in partner schools

As we conclude the period of return of collections, we update the number of partner schools and enrolled students for the 2024 sales cycle. In the 2024 sales cycle, Vasta expects to provide approximately 1.4 million students with core content solutions and near 500,000 students with complementary solutions. This is aligned with the company’s strategy to focus on improving its client base in 2024 through a better mix of schools and growth in premium education systems (Anglo, PH, Amplia and Fibonacci), brands with higher average ticket, lower defaults, greater adoption of complementary solutions and longer-term relationships. On the other hand, the reduction of our client base was concentrated on the low-end segment, which have higher number of students on average, and a lower margin.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Net revenue Values in R$ ‘000 1Q24 1Q23 % Y/Y 2024 cycle 2023 cycle % Y/Y Subscription 357,387 357,211 0.0% 872,247 801,161 8.9% Core content 308,292 301,038 2.4% 692,004 652,077 6.1% Complementary solutions 49,095 56,173 (12.6%) 180,243 149,084 20.9% B2G 69,031 – 0.0% 69,031 – 0.0% Non-subscription 34,298 45,624 (24.8%) 73,546 106,693 (31.1%) Total net revenue 460,716 402,835 14.4% 1,014,824 907,854 11.8% % ACV 26.5% 29.6% (3.1 p.p.) 64.5% 66.4% (1.9 p.p.) % Subscription 77.6% 88.7% (11.1 p.p.) 86.0% 88.2% (2.3 p.p.) Note: n.m.: not meaningful

In 1Q24, Vasta’s net revenue totaled R$461 million, a 14.4% increase compared to 1Q23. In the 2024 sales cycle to date (4Q23 and 1Q24), Vasta’s net revenue totaled R$1,015 million, a 11.8% increase compared to prior year. Subscription revenue grew 8.9% in the 2024 sales cycle to date. The ACV 2024 is less concentrated in the first two quarters (64.5%) than in previous year (66.4%), due to the different seasonality on digital products and product deliveries migrated to third commercial quarter.

EBITDA Values in R$ ‘000 1Q24 1Q23 % Y/Y 2024 cycle 2023 cycle % Y/Y Net revenue 460,716 402,835 14.4% 1,014,824 907,854 11.8% Cost of goods sold and services (140,083) (155,126) (9.7%) (335,526) (327,203) 2.5% General and administrative expenses (139,902) (127,281) 9.9% (235,553) (247,169) (4.7%) Commercial expenses (73,260) (51,061) 43.5% (140,388) (101,266) 38.6% Other operating (expenses) income 1,785 994 79.6% 2,352 (927) (353.7%) Share of loss equity-accounted investees (3,060) (528) 479.4% (16,183) (2,890) 459.9% Impairment losses on trade receivables (13,205) (10,380) 27.2% (42,199) (39,153) 7.8% Profit before financial income and taxes 92,991 59,453 56.4% 247,328 189,246 30.7% (+) Depreciation and amortization 65,533 68,804 (4.8%) 136,563 138,672 (1.5%) EBITDA 158,524 128,257 23.6% 383,891 327,918 17.1% EBITDA Margin 34.4% 31.8% 2.6 p.p. 37.8% 36.1% 1.7 p.p. (+) Layoff related to internal restructuring 501 487 2.9% 980 1,095 (10.5%) (+) Share-based compensation plan 3,334 2,666 25.1% 3,229 2,773 16.4% (+) M&A adjusting expenses – – 0.0% 13,776 – 0.0% Adjusted EBITDA 162,359 131,410 23.6% 401,876 331,786 21.1% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 35.2% 32.6% 2.6 p.p. 39.6% 36.5% 3.1 p.p. Note: n.m.: not meaningful

In the 2024 sales cycle to date, Adjusted EBITDA grew 21.1% to R$402 million with a margin of 39.6%, representing an increase of 3.1 p.p. in comparison to prior year. In 1Q24, Adjusted EBITDA totaled R$162 million, a 23.6% increase compared to R$131 million in 1Q23.

This increase was mainly driven by gains in operating efficiency, cost savings and a sales mix that benefited from the growth of subscription products. Share of loss equity-accounted investees relates to a 45% minority stake in Educbank Gestão de Pagamentos Educacionais S.A. (“Educbank”), which registered a loss in equity-accounted investees in the amount of R$16.2 million in the 2024 sales cycle to date mainly due to costs associated with the write-off of a potential M&A target of Educbank, which ultimately did not materialize.

(%) Net Revenue 1Q24 1Q23 Y/Y (p.p.) 2024 cycle 2023 cycle Y/Y (p.p.) Gross margin 69.6% 61.5% 8.1 p.p. 66.9% 64.0% 3.0 p.p. Adjusted cash G&A expenses(1) (15.6%) (13.6%) (2.0 p.p.) (9.3%) (11.9%) 2.6 p.p. Commercial expenses (15.9%) (12.7%) (3.2 p.p.) (13.8%) (11.2%) (2.7 p.p.) Impairment on trade receivables (2.9%) (2.6%) (0.3 p.p.) (4.2%) (4.3%) 0.2 p.p. Adjusted EBITDA margin 35.2% 32.6% 2.6 p.p. 39.6% 36.5% 3.1 p.p. (1) Sum of general and administrative expenses, other operating income and profit (loss) of equity-accounted investees, less: depreciation and amortization, layoffs related to internal restructuring, share-based compensation plan and M&A one-off adjusting expenses.

In proportion to net revenue, gross margin increased 300 bps in the sales cycle to date (from 64% to 67%) mainly due to better product mix and reduced impact of paper and production costs. Adjusted cash G&A expenses reduced by 260 bps driven by workforce optimization and budgetary discipline and Commercial expenses increased by 270 bps. driven by higher expenses related to business expansion and marketing investments while Impairment on trade receivable (PDA) remained stable with a slight improvement of 20 bps, although still impacted by 4Q23 credit review.

Finance Results Values in R$ ‘000 1Q24 1Q23 % Y/Y 2024 cycle 2023 cycle % Y/Y Finance income 13,543 16,631 (18.6%) 30,218 48,850 (38.1%) Finance costs (69,810) (75,816) (7.9%) (141,202) (149,849) (5.8%) Total (56,267) (59,185) (4.9%) (110,984) (100,999) 9.9%

In the first quarter of 2024, finance income totaled R$13.5 million, from R$16.6 million in 1Q23 due to the impact of lower interest rates on financial investments and marketable securities and in the 2024 sales cycle to date, finance income decreased 38% to R$30 million from R$ 48 million in prior sales cycle to date when finance income was impacted with a gain of R$10 million recorded in 4Q22, resulting from the reversal of interest on tax contingencies.

Finance costs in 1Q24 decrease 7.9% (quarter-on-quarter), to R$69 million and in the 2024 sales cycle to date finance cost decreased 5.8% driven by the reduction on the Finance Debt position between the comparison quarters and lower interest rate.

Net profit (loss) Values in R$ ‘000 1Q23 1Q23 % Y/Y 2024 cycle 2023 cycle % Y/Y Net (loss) profit 21,942 (2,224) n.m. 81,910 73,669 11.2% (+) Layoffs related to internal restructuring 501 487 2.9% 980 1,095 (10.5%) (+) Share-based compensation plan 3,334 2,666 25.1% 3,229 2,773 16.4% (+) Amortization of intangible assets(1) 39,304 39,069 0.6% 79,598 78,301 1.7% (-) Income tax contingencies reversal – – 0.0% – (29,715) (100.0%) (+) M&A adjusting expenses – – 0.0% 13,776 – 0.0% (-) Tax shield(2) (14,667) (14,355) 2.2% (33,178) (27,937) 18.8% Adjusted net profit 50,414 25,642 96.6% 146,315 98,185 49.0% Adjusted net margin 10.9% 6.4% 4.6 p.p. 14.4% 10.8% 3.6 p.p. Note: n.m.: not meaningful; (1) From business combinations. (2) Tax shield (34%) generated by the expenses that are being deducted as net (loss) profit adjustments.

In the first quarter of 2024, adjusted net profit totaled R$50 million, a 96.6% increase compared to R$26 million in 1Q23. In the 2024 sales cycle to date, adjusted net profit reached R$146 million, a 49% increase from an adjusted net profit of R$98 million in 2023.

The 2023 sales cycle to date was impacted by a gain related to the reversal of tax contingencies recorded in 4Q22, which impacted corporate tax and finance results. The 2024 sales cycle to date was impacted by the M&A adjusting expenses occurred in 4Q23 as they related to one-off costs associated with the write-off of a potential M&A target of Educbank, which ultimately did not materialize and impacted our Share of Loss of Equity-Accounted Investees in the amount of R$13.8 million.

Accounts receivable and PDA Values in R$ ‘000 1Q24 1Q23 % Y/Y 4Q23 % Q/Q Gross accounts receivable 864,511 784,681 10.2% 789,529 9.5% Provision for doubtful accounts (PDA) (93,489) (72,253) 29.4% (92,017) 1.6% Coverage index 10.8% 9.2% 1.6 p.p. 11.7% (0.9 p.p.) Net accounts receivable 771,022 712,428 8.2% 697,512 10.5% Average days of accounts receivable(1) 180 199 (19) 169 11 (1) Balance of net accounts receivable divided by the last-twelve-month net revenue, multiplied by 360.

The average payment term of Vasta’s accounts receivable portfolio was 180 days in the 1Q24 which represents 19 days lower than the same quarter of the previous year.

Free cash flow Values in R$ ‘000 1Q24 1Q23 % Y/Y 2024 cycle 2023 cycle % Y/Y Cash from operating activities(1) 102,347 94,647 8.1% 159,716 100,911 58.3% (-) Income tax and social contribution paid – (331) (100.0%) (672) (4,748) (85.8%) (-) Payment of provision for tax, civil and labor losses (134) (190) (29%) (376) (245) 53.469% (-) Interest lease liabilities paid (2,029) (3,668) (44.7%) (3,530) (7,796) (54.7%) (-) Acquisition of property, plant, and equipment (8,983) (5,256) 70.9% (12,273) (15,797) (22.3%) (-) Additions of intangible assets (34,776) (38,638) (10.0%) (78,643) (62,407) 26.0% (-) Lease liabilities paid (4,300) (10,334) (58.4%) (12,230) (16,928) (27.8%) Free cash flow (FCF) 52,125 36,230 43.9% 51,992 (7,009) n.m. FCF/Adjusted EBITDA 32.1% 27.6% 4.5 p.p. 12.9% (2.1%) 15.0 p.p. LTM FCF/Adjusted EBITDA 42.5% 30.8% 11.6 p.p. 42.5% 30.8% 11.6 p.p. (1) Net (loss) profit less non-cash items less and changes in working capital. Note: n.m.: not meaningful

Free cash flow (FCF) totaled R$52 million 1Q24, a 44% increase from a FCF of R$36 million in 1Q23. In the 2024 sales cycle to date, FCF totaled R$52 million, a R$59 million increase from negative R$7 million 2023. The last twelve-month (LTM) FCF/Adjusted EBITDA conversion rate improved from 30.8% to 42.5% as a result of Vasta’s growth and implementation of sustained efficiency measures.

Financial leverage Values in R$ ‘000 1Q24 4Q23 3Q23 2Q23 1Q23 Financial debt 762,985 791,763 765,350 846,443 815,927 Accounts payable from business combinations 616,247 614,120 601,171 591,620 599,713 Total debt 1,379,232 1,405,883 1,366,521 1,438,063 1,415,640 Cash and cash equivalents 67,214 95,864 106,757 38,268 42,680 Marketable securities 242,799 245,942 261,264 385,002 331,110 Net debt 1,069,219 1,064,076 998,500 1,014,793 1,041,850 Net debt/LTM adjusted EBITDA 2.22 2.36 2.43 2.57 2.85

As of the end of 1Q24, Vasta had a net debt position of R$1,069 million, a R$5 million increase compared to 4Q23. The FCF generated in the period was offset by the impacts of financial interest cost and the Second Repurchase Program.

The net debt/LTM adjusted EBITDA of 2.22x as of 1Q24, shows a downward trend and it is 0.14x lower than 4Q23 and 0.63x lower than 1Q23.

ESG

Sustainability Report

In 2023, Vasta released its sustainability report for the year 2022. This report, which is the company’s second, was prepared in accordance with international standards for reports of this category and showcases the implementation of our corporate strategy, challenges, and achievements, while also reaffirming our commitment to transparency and sustainability. These include the publication of its first Greenhouse Gas Inventory, the company’s adherence to the UN Global Compact, the dedication of 3,216 thousand hours to the Corporate Volunteer Program, the SOMOS Afro program, an affirmative internship program, and the fact that 29% of the seats on the Board of Directors are occupied by women.

The report complies with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) 2021 version and also considers other standards recognized in Brazil and abroad, such as the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) guidelines for the education sector, the guidelines of the IBC Stakeholder Capitalism Metrics from the World Economic Forum, and the principles of the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC).

The document is available at: https://ir.vastaplatform.com/esg/. Information contained in, or accessible through, our website is not incorporated by reference in, and does not constitute a part of, this press release.

In line with the topics identified in the materiality process, every quarter we present Vasta’s most material indicators:

Key Indicators

ENVIRONMENT Water withdrawal2 SDGs GRI Disclosure Unit 1Q2024 1Q2023 % Y/Y 4Q2023 % Q/Q 3, 11, 12 303-3 Total water withdrawal m³ 5,088 2,866 78% 6,163 (17%) Municipal water supply1 % 0% 33% (33 p.p.) 0% 0 p.p. Groundwater % 100% 67% 33 p.p. 100% 0 p.p. Energy consumption within the organization2 SDGs GRI Disclosure Unit 1Q2024 1Q2023 % Y/Y 4Q2023 % Q/Q 12, 13 302-1 Total energy consumption GJ 2,393 3,087 (22%) 5,730 (58%) Energy from renewable sources2 % 95% 68% 27 p.p. 50% 45 p.p.

In the 1Q24, we observed lower water consumption compared to the last quarter mainly due to the reduction in leaks and because this is a period of low production demand. Two Anglo units, Paulista and Vila Mariana, have moved to new addresses. Therefore, the water consumption data is still in the process of being integrated with our platform. In the next quarter, we will update the information and consequently, we anticipate an increase in consumption in the upcoming quarters.

SOCIAL Diversity in workforce by employee category SDGs GRI Disclosure Unit 1Q2024 1Q2023 % HA 4Q2023 % HA 5 405-1 C-level – Women % 29% 40% (11 p.p.) 29% 0 p.p. C-level – Men % 71% 60% 11 p.p. 71% 0 p.p. C-level- total4 no. 7 5 40% 7 0% Leadership (≥ managers) – Women % 45% 45% 0 p.p. 47% (2 p.p.) Total – Leadership (≥ managers) – Men % 55% 55% 0 p.p. 53% 2 p.p Leadership (≥ managers) 5 – total no. 149 138 8% 148 1% Academic staff – Women % 18% 21% (3 p.p.) 18% 0 p.p. Academic staff – Men % 83% 79% 4 p.p. 82% 1 p.p. Academic staff 6 – total no. 80 85 (6%) 74 8% Administrative/Operational – Women % 56% 56% 0 p.p. 56% 0 p.p. Administrative/Operational – Male % 44% 44% 0 p.p. 44% 0 p.p. Administrative/Operational 7 – total no. 1,595 1,476 8% 1,603 (1%) Employees – Women % 54% 53% 1 p.p. 53% 1 p.p. Employees – Men % 46% 47% (1 p.p.) 47% (1 p.p.) Employees – total no. 1,831 1,704 0% 1,832 (0%)

Contacts

Investor Relations



ir@vastaplatform.com

Read full story here