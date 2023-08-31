Vasion Receives 2023 Future of Work Product of the Year Award

Vasion Platform Recognized for Industry Innovation in Accelerating Digital Transformation for All

ST. GEORGE, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vasion, a leader in digital transformation, announced today that it has been named a recipient of the 2023 Future of Work Product of the Year Award by TMC, a global, integrated media company. The award recognizes Vasion’s automation platform, which enables any company to digitally transform their business in weeks.





“We are honored to win Product of the Year,” said JD Carter, Chief Strategy Officer, Vasion. “The Vasion platform was not only built to empower leaders to modernize business operations but to also digitally transform how they engage with customers and those they serve.”

Vasion’s integrated SaaS platform helps IT leaders eliminate printers, bridging the gap between print infrastructure and an organization’s digital future: reducing manual work, introducing digital processes, and immediately propelling organizations forward.

“I am honored to recognize Vasion with a 2023 Future of Work Product of the Year Award for its commitment to customer value and innovation,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “In the opinion of our judges and editorial team, the Vasion platform has proven to be among the best solutions across the diverse range of FoW offerings.”

About Vasion

Vasion, formerly PrinterLogic, builds on the company’s best-in-class enterprise serverless print management technology with an intuitive, cloud-based digital transformation platform. With Vasion’s SaaS platform, organizations can intelligently capture data from physical documents, build custom eforms, automate digital workflows, and leverage eSignatures with the robust security and control of enterprise content management.

The PrinterLogic solution pioneered digital transformation in the print management space by helping IT professionals eliminate all print servers and deliver a highly available serverless printing infrastructure. And now, whether an organization is paperless, still dependent on paper-based processes, or somewhere in between, Vasion has the solutions to help accelerate and complete their digital transformation.

The company has been included multiple times on the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Fast 500 lists of fastest-growing companies in North America. For more information, visit www.vasion.com.

About TMC

