Vasagi Kothandapani joins RWS’s Executive Team as President of Enterprise Services

Vasagi to hold overall responsibility for RWS’s Enterprise Services’ strategic direction, leadership and growth, with a focus on supporting global technology clients

CHALFONT ST PETER, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RWS, a unique, world-leading provider of technology-enabled language, content and intellectual property solutions, announces that Vasagi Kothandapani has joined the Executive Team as President of its Enterprise Services.

Holding overall responsibility for the strategic direction and growth of RWS’s Enterprise Services, Vasagi will take a leading position in how RWS partners with its clients to ensure that AI becomes the driving force behind their future success. She will focus on supporting global technology clients in complex programme delivery, solution architecture, AI data training services, commercial operations and partnerships.

Enterprise Services (formerly Enterprise Internationalization Group) works closely with RWS’s largest technology enterprise clients, building highly integrated solutions that enable them to continually innovate, anticipate trends and scale their global operations. Its services range from AI data training, localization and data analysis to Linguistic Quality Assurance and video localization. RWS’s Enterprise Services includes more than 1,000 linguistic and technical experts across the globe.

Emer Dolan, formerly President of the Enterprise Internationalization Group, left RWS on 31 December 2023.

“We owe Emer a huge debt of gratitude for leading our Enterprise Internationalization Group,” said Ian El-Mokadem, CEO of RWS. “Over the years she has grown the practice into a world-leading operation that delivers highly integrated and sophisticated solutions to the world’s leading technology brands.”

“We’re delighted to welcome Vasagi to the Executive Team,” said Ian El-Mokadem. “AI and emerging technologies represent an enormous opportunity for both RWS and our clients. Vasagi brings a wealth of experience in AI and her expertise in this field is critical to ensuring RWS continues to be best-positioned for the changing requirements of our clients.”

Vasagi joined RWS in 2023 as Senior Vice President of Strategic Accounts, responsible for multiple global client accounts, and also head of RWS’s TrainAI data services practice, which delivers complex, cutting-edge AI training data solutions to global clients operating across a broad range of industries.

“It’s an exciting time for our technology clients who are navigating the complexities presented by AI,” commented Vasagi Kothandapani. “Our long history and expertise in this field puts us in a strong position to further support our clients and I very much look forward to working with an incredibly talented team to deliver on client expectations in 2024 and beyond.”

About RWS

RWS Holdings plc is a unique, world-leading provider of technology-enabled language, content and intellectual property services. Through content transformation and multilingual data analysis, our combination of AI-enabled technology and human expertise helps our clients to grow by ensuring they are understood anywhere, in any language.

Our purpose is unlocking global understanding. By combining cultural understanding, client understanding and technical understanding, our services and technology assist our clients to acquire and retain customers, deliver engaging user experiences, maintain compliance and gain actionable insights into their data and content.

Over the past 20 years we’ve been evolving our own AI solutions as well as helping clients to explore, build and use multilingual AI applications. With 40+ AI-related patents and more than 100 peer-reviewed papers, we have the experience and expertise to support clients on their AI journey.

We work with over 80% of the world’s top 100 brands, more than three-quarters of Fortune’s 20 ‘Most Admired Companies’ and almost all of the top pharmaceutical companies, investment banks, law firms and patent filers. Our client base spans Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa and North and South America. Our 65+ global locations across five continents service clients in the automotive, chemical, financial, legal, medical, pharmaceutical, technology and telecommunications sectors.

Founded in 1958, RWS is headquartered in the UK and publicly listed on AIM, the London Stock Exchange regulated market (RWS.L).

For further information, please visit: www.rws.com

