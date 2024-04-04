Variscite Showcases i.MX 95-based System on Module for High-end Edge Computing with NXP at Embedded World 2024

TEL AVIV, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Variscite, a leading worldwide System on Module (SoM) designer, developer and manufacturer, today unveiled its lineup for Embedded World 2024, held April 9-11 in Nuremberg, Germany, including the global launch and first demonstration of the new DART-MX95 with NXP® Semiconductors.

The DART-MX95, based on NXP’s i.MX 95 family of applications processor, is a platform for sophisticated edge devices including medical, industrial automation, robotics, smart city/ factory, test and measurement, security, HMI and vision-integrated applications. With multiple heterogeneous processors fueling high performance, the DART-MX95 delivers AI/ML enablement, impressive 2D/3D graphics and multimedia, advanced security and safety features, energy-flex architecture to conserve power, and a rich connectivity set for high-speed communications.

“Variscite is proud to consistently release new System on Module solutions year after year at the embedded industry’s most important annual event. This year Variscite will showcase the new DART-MX95 and demonstrate its powerful capabilities at NXP’s booth,” said Ofer Austerlitz, VP Business Development and Sales of Variscite. “As a Platinum-level NXP partner we are privileged to have early access to their state-of-the-art processors and to launch the DART-MX95 in parallel with their i.MX 95 SoC, so our customers can start developing advanced embedded devices with the latest technology on the market.”

“The NXP i.MX 95 family is our next generation of edge computing for the industrial IoT platforms that need powerful applications performance, AI/ML acceleration, embedded security, and new safety features,” stated Robert Thompson, Director, Secure Connected Edge ecosystem, NXP. “As one of our leading platinum partners, Variscite is a key element for the success of NXP’s i.MX 95 applications processor reaching customers. The DART-MX95 delivers the key features in a module that enable customers to accelerate development and reduce time to market, backed by the quality and features NXP instills.”

Variscite’s road map for this year includes the release of additional SoMs based on NXP’s application processors. The VAR-SOM-MX91 and DART-MX91 are based on the NXP i.MX 91 processor, launching later this year simultaneously with NXP, supports cost-optimized devices and applications with rugged features such as industrial-grade temperature tolerance, energy-flex architecture, built-in security options, and Variscite’s proven reliability.

Also on the road map is the DART-MX93, based on the i.MX 93 processor. In 2023, Variscite launched a product based on the i.MX 93 processor, the VAR-SOM-MX93, which presents similar specifications in a form factor that is compatible with the company’s VAR-SOM product family. The platforms include integrated AI/ML Neural Processing Unit accelerator, attractive price, energy flex architecture, built-in security and industrial features.

The upcoming modules are pin-compatible with Variscite’s VAR-SOM/ DART Pin2Pin product families that provide easy scaling between platforms while maintaining the same carrier board design. The use of a Pin2Pin SoM allows extended lifespan, and reduced product development time, costs, and risk.

Variscite will demonstrate additional SoMs in booth 4A-342 including the VAR-SOM-MX93, DART-MX8M-PLUS, DART-MX8M-MINI, and DART-6UL.

At Embedded World, Variscite will be located in booth 4A-342. Industry attendees can schedule a private meeting by contacting sales@variscite.com. Members of the press can schedule a private meeting via Joe Austin, JPR Communications, joea@jprcom.com.

Embedded World Exhibition & Conference is both a global platform and event for the embedded computing community, including leading experts, key players, and industry associations. In addition to hundreds of exhibitors, Embedded World includes programs, panels, and educational opportunities in embedded technologies, from components and modules to operating systems, hardware and software design, M2M communication, services, and various issues related to complex system design. More than 25,000 developers, system architects, product managers and technical management attended the previous event. For more information or to attend visit https://www.embedded-world.de/en

ABOUT NXP SEMICONDUCTORS

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) brings together bright minds to create breakthrough technologies that make the connected world better, safer and more secure. As a world leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications, NXP is pushing boundaries in the automotive, industrial & IoT, mobile, and communication infrastructure markets while delivering solutions that advance a more sustainable future. Built on more than 60 years of combined experience and expertise, the company has approximately 34,500 team members in more than 30 countries and posted revenue of $13.21 billion in 2022. Find out more at www.nxp.com.

ABOUT VARISCITE

Variscite is a worldwide leading System on Module designer and manufacturer, setting the bar for embedded solutions since 2003 with high-quality modules. The company provides the broadest ARM-based SoM portfolio in the embedded market with a wide range of configuration options that cover entry-level to high-performance solutions based on robust, leading SoC solutions like the NXP i.MX8, i.MX9 and i.MX6. Variscite’s in-house production fully complies with the strict medical ISO13485 and ISO9001 standards. Along with the company’s ongoing online documentation, personal support, and generous longevity, the company’s customers are enjoying consistent, reliable products and services starting from the earliest development stages throughout the end-product lifecycle.

Contacts

For more information, please contact Variscite’s sales team at sales@variscite.com or https://www.variscite.com/contact-us/