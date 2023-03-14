Variscite Introduces New i.MX93 and AM62x SoMs at Embedded World 23

Latest additions to SoM portfolio developed for AI/ML, industrial and cost-sensitive embedded devices with performance metrics now validated by internal benchmarking

TEL AVIV, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Variscite, a leading worldwide System on Module (SoM) designer, developer and manufacturer, will demonstrate its newest SoMs for the first time at Embedded World 2023 at stand 3A-135, from March 14-16 at Messezentrum Nuremberg in Germany.

Variscite’s VAR-SOM-MX93 is ideal for energy-efficient machine learning edge devices, with a rich set of features for markets like industrial, IoT, and smart devices at an attractive price point, starting at only $39. Powered by 1.7GHz Dual Cortex-A55 NXP i.MX 93 processor, the industry’s first implementation of the Arm® neural processing unit (NPU), Ethos™-U65 microNPU, VAR-SOM-MX93 accelerates ML workloads and offers an energy-flex architecture for efficient processing. The SoM offers an additional 250MHz Cortex-M33 real-time co-processor, AI/ML capabilities, built-in security and a wide range of industrial features.

Starting at only $33, the VAR-SOM-AM62, powered by Texas Instruments’ AM62x features an ideal platform for cost-sensitive embedded products that require low power, high performance and a GPU. The VAR-SOM-AM62 runs on 1.4 GHz Quad-core Cortex-A53 AM625x with 400MHz Cortex-M4F and additional 333 MHz PRU real-time co-processors. It offers rich connectivity options like a camera interface, dual LVDS display, certified dual-band Wi-Fi, BT/BLE 5.2, 3x CAN bus, dual USB, and dual GbE.

The company unveils real world machine learning performance benchmarks for the latest addition to its SoM portfolio. For this performance benchmark, Variscite compared 3 modules with different CPU performance, pricing, power efficiency level and ML options.

In internal benchmarking, running video-based object classification tests, the VAR-SOM-MX93 utilizing the Ethos-U65 NPU performed with an average inference time of 4.9 ms and an average video throughput of 30 fps on a 640×480 input video. Running the same tests on the VAR-SOM-MX8M-NANO with no NPU demonstrated an average inference time of 300 ms and average video throughput of 1 fps. Finally, the VAR-SOM-MX8M-PLUS utilizing its NPU yields an average inference time of 2.9 ms and an average video throughput of 30 fps.

“Our newest modules represent the next generation of Variscite’s technology and provide state-of-the-art platforms for robust, reliable, power efficient and cost-effective embedded computing devices,” said Ofer Austerlitz, VP Business Development and Sales of Variscite. “We look forward to presenting show attendees the module’s capabilities.”

Both SoMs are compatible with the VAR-SOM Pin2Pin product family, allowing Variscite’s customers to easily scale at any point of the product lifecycle while using the same carrier board for all platforms. The Pin2Pin family provides an extended lifespan, reduced development time, costs, and risks as well as advanced scalability options from entry-level to high-performance modules.

Embedded World Exhibition & Conference is both a global platform and event for the embedded computing community, including leading experts, key players, and industry associations. In addition to hundreds of exhibitors, Embedded World includes programs, panels, and educational opportunities in embedded technologies, from components and modules to operating systems, hardware and software design, M2M communication, services, and various issues related to complex system design. Nearly 18,000 developers, system architects, product managers and technical management attended the most recent Embedded World. For more information or to attend visit https://www.embedded-world.de/en.

ABOUT VARISCITE

Variscite is a worldwide leading System on Module designer and manufacturer, setting the bar for embedded solutions since 2003 with high-quality modules. The company provides the broadest ARM-based SoM portfolio in the embedded market with a wide range of configuration options that cover an entire embedded product and application range; from entry-level to high-performance solutions. Variscite’s in-house production fully complies with the strict medical ISO13485 and ISO9001 standards. Along with the company’s ongoing online documentation and personal support as well as the generous longevity, the company’s customers are enjoying consistent, reliable products and services starting from the earliest development stages throughout the end-product lifecycle.

For more information, please contact Variscite’s sales team at sales@variscite.com or https://www.variscite.com/contact-us/

