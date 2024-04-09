Variscite and SecEdge Expand Partnership to Provide Variscite Customers with Out-of-the-Box Secure Connectivity

Solution enhances device-to-cloud security; reduces time to market with rapid integration and test tool

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SecEdge, a digital security leader for IoT and Edge devices, announced an expanded partnership with Variscite, a leading worldwide Arm® System on Module (SoM) vendor in the embedded market. The collaboration provides a chip-to-cloud, easy-to-implement, standards-compliant security solution for Variscite products.

The SecEdge platform provides a complete security solution for customers using Variscite’s high-quality System on Modules and include device-level security, zero-trust networking, and secure data control and management. SecEdge software seamlessly integrates into a cloud or on-premises environment, and its device agent, installed on the Variscite Linux SoM, ensures robust security at the edge. The SecEdge platform provides:

Secure connectivity across applications with independent IPSec tunnels.

A development environment for accelerated solution testing and deployment with SecEdge Studio.

Robust device security, including secure boot and updates, credentials storage, AI model protection and application integration.

“With this partnership in place, Variscite SoM customers can easily build and test a solution that is secure from chip-to-cloud, and deployable in record time to meet IoT industry security guidelines and standards,” said Ofer Austerlitz, VP Business Development and Sales at Variscite.

“We are excited to expand the partnership with Variscite. Every IoT customer needs to integrate cloud connectivity for an edge device; our solution provides rapid chip-to-cloud security deployment, complementing the innovation and speed enabled by Variscite SoMs,” said Sami Nassar, CEO of SecEdge.

Customers can try the secure connectivity solution for Variscite using SecEdge Studio, SecEdge’s cloud-based rapid integration and test environment available through Google Marketplace.

For more information, visit:



www.secedge.com/variscite

www.variscite.com/partners/secedge

www.secedge.com/secedge-studio

About SecEdge

SecEdge is a digital security SaaS Platform leader for IoT and Edge devices, providing advanced security solutions for Edge AI, Compute, Control, and on-demand cellular IoT data connectivity. The SecEdge software-as-a-service platform provides a complete solution including device-level security, zero-trust networking, and secure data control and management, with connectivity via broadband internet or on-demand cellular data available anywhere.

To learn more about SecEdge security solutions, visit www.secedge.com or email info@secedge.com.

About Variscite

Variscite is a worldwide leading System on Module designer and manufacturer, setting the bar for embedded solutions since 2003 with high-quality modules. The company provides the broadest ARM-based SoM portfolio in the embedded market with a wide range of configuration options that cover entry-level to high-performance solutions based on robust, leading SoC solutions like the NXP i.MX8, i.MX9 and i.MX6. Variscite’s in-house production fully complies with the strict medical ISO13485 and ISO9001 standards. Along with the company’s ongoing online documentation, personal support, and generous longevity, the company’s customers are enjoying consistent, reliable products and services starting from the earliest development stages throughout the end-product lifecycle.

Contacts

For more information, please contact Variscite’s sales team at sales@variscite.com or https://www.variscite.com/contact-us/