Variscite and Check Point Partner to Enhance IoT/Embedded Device Security

TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Variscite, a leading worldwide System on Module (SoM) designer, developer and manufacturer, today announced a partnership with Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a pioneer and global leader of cybersecurity solutions, that will dramatically increase IoT/Embedded device security to defend against sophisticated cyberattacks.

Check Point Quantum IoT Protect, powered by the Nano Agent, strengthens built-in firmware security and delivers comprehensive device-level protection. It safeguards against unauthorized access, secures logins, protects user data and privacy, and enhances workload security and system hardening. The Nano Agent defends connected devices against even the most advanced cyber threats, including denial-of-service attacks, malware, botnets, exploits, known and zero-day vulnerabilities.

Thanks to this collaboration, Variscite customers will be able to access and use Check Point Nano Agent with Variscite’s full line of SoMs, complementing Variscite’s own built-in security and extending cyber protection to the entire device. The small-footprint software requires minimal storage, memory, and CPU requirements, and is easy to implement by installing on top of Variscite’s software platform without any editing of Variscite drivers.

Nano Agent also enables device manufacturers to comply with the EU’s new Cyber Resilience Act (CRA), which introduced mandatory security requirements for connected devices to protect consumers, businesses, and critical infrastructure from cyber threats.

"IoT and edge devices are inherently vulnerable, often left unpatched or outdated by end users, making them prime targets for cybercriminals," said Miri Ofir, R&D Director at Check Point. "By integrating the Nano Agent into their Variscite-based designs, developers can seamlessly secure the device, application, and data from the design stage while ensuring compliance with cybersecurity regulations. The Nano Agent reduces the need for frequent patching by employing advanced protection and mitigation techniques to proactively block attacks."

“This partnership gives Variscite customers trusted, proven security solutions from one of the world’s leading cybersecurity companies, ease of integration, and ease of management,” said Ofer Austerlitz, VP Business Development and Sales for Variscite. “This collaboration benefits organizations worldwide who wish to ensure their products meet existing and future security regulations, such as the coming CRA in the EU.”

ABOUT VARISCITE

Variscite is a global leader in System on Module (SoM) design and manufacturing, setting the standard for embedded solutions since 2003 with high-quality, reliable modules. The company offers the most extensive ARM-based SoM portfolio in the embedded market, featuring a wide range of configuration options that span from entry-level to high-performance, powered by robust SoCs such as the NXP i.MX9, i.MX8, i.MX7, and i.MX6 series. Variscite's in-house production fully complies with ISO13485 and ISO9001 medical and industrial standards, ensuring the highest quality. Coupled with top-tier support, and extended product longevity, Variscite consistently delivers dependable products and services throughout the entire product lifecycle, from initial development to end-of-life.

For more information, please contact Variscite’s sales team at sales@variscite.com or https://www.variscite.com/contact-us/

