Varex to Present at Oppenheimer 34th Annual Healthcare MedTech & Services Virtual Conference

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Varex Imaging Corporation (Nasdaq: VREX) announced today that management is scheduled to present at the Oppenheimer 34th Annual Healthcare MedTech & Services Virtual Conference.





Management will be participating in a fireside chat on Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at 1:20pm EDT. The webcast can be accessed here or on Varex’s website at www.vareximaging.com/news.

About Varex

Varex Imaging Corporation is a leading innovator, designer and manufacturer of X-ray imaging components, which include X-ray tubes, digital detectors and other image processing solutions that are key components of X-ray imaging systems. With a 70+ year history of successful innovation, Varex’s products are used in medical imaging as well as in industrial and security imaging applications. Global OEM manufacturers incorporate the company’s X-ray sources, digital detectors, connecting devices and imaging software in their systems to detect, diagnose, protect and inspect. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Varex employs approximately 2,300 people located in North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information visit vareximaging.com.

