Varex to Present at CJS Securities 24th Annual New Ideas for the New Year Virtual Conference

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Varex Imaging Corporation (Nasdaq: VREX) announced today that management is scheduled to present at CJS Securities 24th Annual New Ideas for the New Year Virtual Conference.


Management will be presenting on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 3:05pm EST. Further details of the conference can be found on Varex’s website at www.vareximaging.com/news.

About Varex

Varex Imaging Corporation is a leading innovator, designer and manufacturer of X-ray imaging components, which include X-ray tubes, digital detectors and other image processing solutions that are key components of X-ray imaging systems. With a 70+ year history of successful innovation, Varex’s products are used in medical imaging as well as in industrial and security imaging applications. Global OEM manufacturers incorporate Varex’s X-ray sources, digital detectors, connecting devices and imaging software in their systems to detect, diagnose, protect and inspect. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Varex employs approximately 2,400 people located in North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information visit vareximaging.com.

Contacts

For Information Contact:

Christopher Belfiore

Director of Investor Relations

Varex Imaging Corporation

801.973.1566 | christopher.belfiore@vareximaging.com

