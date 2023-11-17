Home Business Wire Varex to Participate in Two Investor Conferences
SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Varex Imaging Corporation (Nasdaq: VREX) announced today that management is scheduled to participate in two upcoming investor conferences.


  • 6th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference – November 30, 2023 (Fireside chat & 1x1s)
  • Mizuho Medical Devices & Healthcare Services Summit 2023 – December 6, 2023 (Virtual 1x1s).

More details can be accessed through Varex’s website at www.vareximaging.com/news on the dates listed above.

About Varex

Varex Imaging Corporation is a leading innovator, designer and manufacturer of X-ray imaging components, which include X-ray tubes, digital detectors and other image processing solutions that are key components of X-ray imaging systems. With a 70+ year history of successful innovation, Varex’s products are used in medical imaging as well as in industrial and security imaging applications. Global OEM manufacturers incorporate Varex’s X-ray sources, digital detectors, connecting devices and imaging software in their systems to detect, diagnose, protect and inspect. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Varex employs approximately 2,400 people located in North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information visit vareximaging.com.

