Varex Schedules Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Varex Imaging Corporation (Nasdaq: VREX) today announced that it will report unaudited financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 following the close of regular trading on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. The earnings news release will be followed by a conference call at 3:00 pm Mountain Time that day.


This call will be webcast live and can be accessed at the company’s website at https://www.vareximaging.com/investor-relations/. Investors can also access this conference call at 877-524-8416 from anywhere in the U.S. or 412-902-1028 from non-U.S. locations. The webcast of this call will be archived on the company’s website and a replay of the call will be available from August 1st through August 15th at 877-660-6853 from anywhere in the U.S. or 201-612-7415 from non-U.S. locations. The replay conference call access code is 13739792. The listen-only webcast link is: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=AmdkMU2w

About Varex

Varex Imaging Corporation is a leading innovator, designer and manufacturer of X-ray imaging components, which include X-ray tubes, digital detectors and other image processing solutions that are key components of X-ray imaging systems. With a 70+ year history of successful innovation, Varex’s products are used in medical imaging as well as in industrial and security imaging applications. Global OEM manufacturers incorporate the company’s X-ray sources, digital detectors, connecting devices and imaging software in their systems to detect, diagnose, protect and inspect. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Varex employs approximately 2,400 people located in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information visit vareximaging.com.

Contacts

Christopher Belfiore

Director of Investor Relations

Varex Imaging Corporation

801.973.1566 | christopher.belfiore@vareximaging.com

