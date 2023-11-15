Varex Announces Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Varex Imaging Corporation (Nasdaq: VREX) today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023.





Q4 FY23 Summary

Revenues of $227 million

GAAP gross margin 34% | Non-GAAP gross margin* 36%

GAAP operating expense $54 million | Non-GAAP operating expense* $51 million

GAAP operating margin 11% | Non-GAAP operating margin* 13%

GAAP net income $0.66 per diluted share | Non-GAAP net income* $0.45 per diluted share

Cash flow from operations $47 million

FY23 Summary

Record revenues of $893 million

GAAP gross margin 32% | Non-GAAP gross margin* 33%

GAAP operating expense $213 million | Non-GAAP operating expense* $199 million

GAAP operating margin 9% | Non-GAAP operating margin* 11%

GAAP net income $1.08 per diluted share | Non-GAAP net income* $1.27 per diluted share

Cash flow from operations $108 million

“We are pleased to report another solid quarter. Revenue of $227 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 was the result of the strong performance in our Industrial segment, offset primarily by lower revenue in China in our Medical segment,” said Sunny Sanyal, Chief Executive Officer of Varex. Sanyal added, “Cash generation remained robust due to solid profitability and a continued focus on inventory management, enabling us to finish the fiscal year with $195 million of cash and marketable securities on the balance sheet.”

Varex’s revenues in the fourth quarter decreased 2% sequentially from the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 with the Medical segment down 7% and the Industrial segment up 12%. Compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022, overall revenues decreased 2% with Medical down 10% and Industrial up 27%. Non-GAAP gross margin of 36% percent and non-GAAP EPS of $0.45 was driven primarily by a higher proportion of Industrial sales and better price realization.

Sanyal continued, “We believe we are well positioned to grow in China when the anti-corruption campaign winds down and the healthcare market improves. At the same time, through investments in new products and applications, we are encouraged by the long-term growth potential of our Industrial segment.”

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

Cash flow from operations was $47 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023. Cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities, and certificates of deposits as of the end of fiscal year 2023 totaled $195 million.

Outlook

The following guidance is provided for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024:

Revenues are expected to be between $180 million and $200 million

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be between $0.00 and $0.20

Guidance for the company’s net income per diluted share is provided on a non-GAAP basis only. This non-GAAP financial measure is forward-looking, and the company is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate reconciliation to a GAAP forecast of net income per diluted share without unreasonable effort due to certain of these reconciling items being uncertain, out of our control, and the amount and timing of these items being unable to be reasonably predicted. The actual amounts of such reconciling items could have a significant impact on the company’s GAAP net income per diluted share.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

*Please refer to “Reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a reconciliation of non-GAAP items to the comparable GAAP measures.

About Varex

Varex Imaging Corporation is a leading innovator, designer and manufacturer of X-ray imaging components, which include X-ray tubes, digital detectors and other image processing solutions that are key components of X-ray imaging systems. With a 70+ year history of successful innovation, Varex’s products are used in medical imaging as well as in industrial and security imaging applications. Global OEM manufacturers incorporate the company’s X-ray sources, digital detectors, connecting devices and imaging software in their systems to detect, diagnose, protect and inspect. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Varex employs approximately 2,400 people located in North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information visit vareximaging.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements concerning unaudited financial results; industry or market outlook; growth potential performance, and marketing positioning; revenues, product volumes, cash generation or other expected future financial results or performance; and any statements using the terms “believe,” “expect,” “encouraged,” “intend,” “outlook,” “future,” “anticipate,” “will,” “could,” “estimate,” “guidance,” or similar statements are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause Varex’s actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. While forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by us that we believe to be reasonable under the circumstances, whether actual results and developments will meet our expectations and predictions depend on a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause our actual results, performance, and financial condition to differ materially from our expectations. Such risks and uncertainties include reduction in or loss of business of one or more of our large customers; inability to effectively compete with competitors; market erosion due to pricing pressures and other factors; failure to meet customers’ needs and demands; economic instability, shifting political environments, changing tax treatment, reactionary regulatory regimes, and other risks associated with doing business internationally; supply chain disruptions; inability to maintain or defend intellectual property rights, and the high cost of protecting such rights and defending against infringement claims; disruption of critical information systems or material security breaches of such systems; non-compliance with product-related regulations and delays in obtain regulatory clearances or approvals; and the other risks listed from time to time in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which by this reference are incorporated herein. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this news release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. Varex assumes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements in this release because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Varex has not filed its Form 10-K for the fiscal year 2023. All financial results described here should be considered preliminary, and are subject to change to reflect any necessary adjustments or changes in accounting estimates that are identified prior to the time Varex files the Form 10-K.

VAREX IMAGING CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (In millions, except for per share amounts) September 29,



2023 September 30,



2022 September 29,



2023 September 30,



2022 Revenues, net Medical $ 163.7 $ 181.5 $ 673.3 $ 674.7 Industrial 63.7 49.9 220.1 184.7 Total revenues 227.4 231.4 893.4 859.4 Gross profit Medical 52.8 56.8 205.5 210.5 Industrial 25.2 17.7 84.8 73.0 Total gross profit 78.0 74.5 290.3 283.5 Operating expenses: Research and development 21.8 20.2 84.8 77.0 Selling, general and administrative 31.9 29.7 128.4 118.3 Total operating expenses 53.7 49.9 213.2 195.3 Operating income 24.3 24.6 77.1 88.2 Interest income 1.6 0.2 3.7 0.4 Interest expense (7.2 ) (9.4 ) (29.3 ) (39.8 ) Other expense, net (17.7 ) (1.3 ) (20.2 ) (4.3 ) Interest and other expense, net (23.3 ) (10.5 ) (45.8 ) (43.7 ) Income before taxes 1.0 14.1 31.3 44.5 Income tax (benefit) expense (31.0 ) 0.9 (17.4 ) 13.7 Net income 32.0 13.2 48.7 30.8 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 0.1 0.1 0.5 0.5 Net income attributable to Varex $ 31.9 $ 13.1 $ 48.2 $ 30.3 Net income per common share attributable to Varex Basic $ 0.79 $ 0.33 $ 1.20 $ 0.76 Diluted $ 0.66 $ 0.32 $ 1.07 $ 0.73 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 40.4 40.0 40.3 39.8 Diluted 50.5 40.9 50.3 41.6

VAREX IMAGING CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In millions, except share and per share amounts) September 29,



2023 September 30,



2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 152.6 $ 89.4 Account receivable, net 163.6 173.3 Inventories, net 277.5 303.2 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 64.6 44.0 Total current assets 658.3 609.9 Property, plant and equipment, net 143.6 141.3 Goodwill 288.5 284.5 Intangible assets, net 22.4 33.6 Investments in privately-held companies 29.0 46.4 Deferred tax assets 41.3 2.3 Operating lease assets 29.0 23.2 Other assets 37.5 43.2 Total assets $ 1,249.6 $ 1,184.4 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 64.7 $ 78.2 Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities 82.6 81.4 Current operating lease liabilities 3.8 4.0 Current maturities of long-term debt 1.5 2.1 Deferred revenues 10.2 7.4 Total current liabilities 162.8 173.1 Long-term debt, net 441.1 412.3 Deferred tax liabilities — 0.5 Operating lease liabilities 23.1 18.0 Other long-term liabilities 41.6 33.8 Total liabilities 668.6 637.7 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $.01 par value: 20,000,000 shares authorized, none issued — — Common stock, $.01 par value: 150,000,000 shares authorized Shares issued and outstanding: 40,529,573 and 40,085,126 at September 29, 2023 and September 30, 2022, respectively 0.4 0.4 Additional paid-in capital 450.4 469.1 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (1.2 ) 0.1 Retained earnings 118.1 63.8 Total Varex stockholders’ equity 567.7 533.4 Noncontrolling interests 13.3 13.3 Total stockholders’ equity 581.0 546.7 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,249.6 $ 1,184.4

VAREX IMAGING CORPORATION RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (In millions, except per share amounts) September 29,



2023 September 30,



2022 September 29,



2023 September 30,



2022 GROSS PROFIT RECONCILIATION Revenues, net $ 227.4 $ 231.4 $ 893.4 $ 859.4 Gross profit 78.0 74.5 290.3 283.5 Amortization of intangible assets 1.9 1.7 7.3 7.2 Other non-operational costs 1.1 — 1.1 — Non-GAAP gross profit $ 81.0 76.2 298.7 290.7 Gross margin 34.3 % 32.2 % 32.5 % 33.0 % Non-GAAP gross margin 35.6 % 32.9 % 33.4 % 33.8 % SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSE RECONCILIATION Selling, general and administrative $ 31.9 $ 29.7 $ 128.4 $ 118.3 Amortization of intangible assets 1.6 1.7 6.4 7.4 Restructuring charges 1.0 1.7 3.2 7.3 Other non-operational costs (0.3 ) (0.6 ) 4.3 1.4 Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expense $ 29.6 $ 26.9 $ 114.5 $ 102.2 OPERATING EXPENSE RECONCILIATION Total operating expenses $ 53.7 $ 49.9 $ 213.2 $ 195.3 Amortization of intangible assets 1.6 1.7 6.4 7.4 Restructuring charges 1.0 1.7 3.2 7.3 Other non-operational costs (0.3 ) (0.6 ) 4.3 1.4 Non-GAAP operating expense $ 51.4 $ 47.1 $ 199.3 $ 179.2

VAREX IMAGING CORPORATION RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (In millions, except per share amounts) September 29,



2023 September 30,



2022 September 29,



2023 September 30,



2022 OPERATING INCOME RECONCILIATION Operating income $ 24.3 $ 24.6 $ 77.1 $ 88.2 Amortization of intangible assets (includes amortization impacts to cost of revenues) 3.5 3.4 13.7 14.6 Restructuring charges (includes restructuring impact to cost of revenues) 1.0 1.7 3.2 7.3 Other non-operational costs (includes other non-operational impacts to cost of revenues) 0.8 (0.6 ) 5.4 1.4 Total operating income adjustments 5.3 4.5 22.3 23.3 Non-GAAP operating income $ 29.6 $ 29.1 $ 99.4 $ 111.5 Operating margin 10.7 % 10.6 % 8.6 % 10.3 % Non-GAAP operating margin 13.0 % 12.6 % 11.1 % 13.0 % INCOME BEFORE TAXES RECONCILIATION Income before taxes $ 1.0 $ 14.1 $ 31.3 $ 44.5 Total operating income adjustments 5.3 4.5 22.3 23.3 Convertible notes non-cash interest expense — 2.3 — 8.8 Investment impairment charges 16.4 — 16.4 — Other non-operational costs — — — 1.2 Total income before taxes adjustments 21.7 6.8 38.7 33.3 Non-GAAP income before taxes $ 22.7 $ 20.9 $ 70.0 $ 77.8 INCOME TAX (BENEFIT) EXPENSE RECONCILIATION Income tax (benefit) expense $ (31.0 ) $ 0.9 $ (17.4 ) $ 13.7 Tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments (32.4 ) (2.7 ) (29.1 ) (6.1 ) Non-GAAP income tax (benefit) expense $ 1.4 $ 3.6 $ 11.7 $ 19.8

VAREX IMAGING CORPORATION RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (In millions, except per share amounts) September 29,



2023 September 30,



2022 September 29,



2023 September 30,



2022 NET INCOME AND DILUTED NET INCOME PER SHARE RECONCILIATION Net income attributable to Varex $ 31.9 $ 13.1 $ 48.2 $ 30.3 Total income before taxes adjustments 21.7 6.8 38.7 33.3 Effective tax rate on non-GAAP adjustments (149.3 )% (39.7 )% (75.2 )% (18.3 )% Tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments (32.4 ) (2.7 ) (29.1 ) (6.1 ) Non-GAAP net income 21.2 17.2 57.8 57.5 Interest expense on Convertible Notes, net of tax 1.5 — 6.2 — Diluted Non-GAAP net income 22.7 17.2 64.0 57.5 Diluted net income per share 0.66 0.32 1.08 0.73 Non-GAAP diluted net income per share $ 0.45 $ 0.42 $ 1.27 $ 1.43 DILUTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING RECONCILIATION GAAP weighted average common shares – dilutive 50.5 40.9 50.3 41.6 Dilution offset from convertible notes hedge transaction — (0.5 ) — (1.3 ) Non-GAAP dilutive shares 50.5 40.4 50.3 40.3 ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION Net income attributable to Varex $ 31.9 $ 13.1 $ 48.2 $ 30.3 Interest expense 7.2 9.4 29.3 38.6 Income tax (benefit) expense (31.0 ) 0.9 (17.4 ) 13.7 Depreciation 5.3 4.7 19.5 19.0 Amortization 3.5 3.4 13.7 14.6 Stock based compensation 3.4 3.3 13.5 14.0 Restructuring charges 1.0 1.7 3.2 7.3 Impairment charges 16.4 — 16.4 — Other non-operational costs 0.8 (0.6 ) 5.4 2.6 Adjusted EBITDA $ 38.5 $ 35.9 $ 131.8 $ 140.1

Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes non-GAAP financial measures derived from our Consolidated Statements of Operations. These measures are not presented in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. These measures include: non-GAAP gross profit; non-GAAP gross margin; non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expense; non-GAAP operating expense; non-GAAP operating income; non-GAAP operating margin; non-GAAP income before taxes; non-GAAP income tax (benefit) expense; non-GAAP net income; non-GAAP diluted net income per share, non-GAAP dilutive shares; and adjusted EBITDA. We are providing a reconciliation above of each non-GAAP financial measure used in this earnings release to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. We are unable to provide without unreasonable effort a reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to the corresponding GAAP measures on a forward-looking basis due to the potential significant variability and limited visibility of the excluded items discussed.

We utilize a number of different financial measures, both GAAP and non-GAAP, in analyzing and assessing the overall performance of our business, in making operating decisions, and forecasting and planning for future periods. We consider the use of the non-GAAP measures to be helpful in assessing the performance of the ongoing operation of our business by excluding unusual and one-time costs. We believe that disclosing non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental data that allows for greater transparency in the review of our financial and operational performance. We also believe that disclosing non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results and future prospects in the same manner as management and in comparing financial results across accounting periods and to those of peer companies.

Non-GAAP measures include the following items:

Amortization of intangible assets: We do not acquire businesses and assets on a predictable cycle. The amount of purchase price allocated to intangible assets and the term of amortization can vary significantly and are unique to each acquisition or purchase. We believe that excluding amortization of intangible assets allows the users of our financial statements to better review and understand the historic and current results of our operations, and also facilitates comparisons to peer companies.

Purchase price accounting charges to cost of revenues: We may incur charges to cost of revenues as a result of acquisitions. We believe that excluding these charges allows the users of our financial statements to better understand the historic and current cost of our products, our gross margin, and also facilitates comparisons to peer companies.

Restructuring charges: We incur restructuring charges that result from events, which arise from unforeseen circumstances and/or often occur outside of the ordinary course of our on-going business. Although these events are reflected in our GAAP financials, these unique transactions may limit the comparability of our on-going operations with prior and future periods.

Acquisition and integration related costs: We incur expenses or benefits with respect to certain items associated with our acquisitions, such as transaction costs, changes in fair value of acquisition related hedges, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration liabilities, gain or expense on settlement of pre-existing relationships, etc. We exclude such expenses or benefits as they are related to acquisitions and have no direct correlation to the operation of our on-going business. We also incur expenses or benefits with respect to certain items associated with our acquisitions, such as integration costs relating to acquisitions for any costs incurred prior to closing and up to 12 months after the closing date of the acquisition.

Impairment charges: We may incur impairment charges that result from events, which arise from unforeseen circumstances and/or often occur outside of the ordinary course of our on-going business and such charges may limit the comparability of our on-going operations with prior and future periods.

Other non-operational costs: Certain items may be non-recurring, unusual, infrequent and directly related to an event that is distinct and non-reflective of the company’s ongoing business operations. These may include such items as non-ordinary course litigation, legal settlements, inventory write-downs for discontinued products, cost of facilities no longer in use, extinguishment of debt and hedge costs, environmental settlements, governmental settlements including tax settlements, and other items of similar nature.

Convertible notes non-cash interest expense: We issued convertible notes in June 2020 at a discount related to the conversion feature of the notes and capitalized certain costs related to the issuance of these notes. The discount and capitalized issuance costs are amortized into interest expense over the term of the convertible notes. The amortization recognized for the convertible notes will be greater than the cash interest payments for the notes. We believe that excluding the convertible notes non-cash interest expense allows the users of our financial statements to better understand the historic and current results of our operations. This also facilitates comparisons to peer companies.

Non-operational tax adjustments: Certain tax items may be non-recurring, unusual, infrequent and directly related to an event that is distinct and non-reflective of the company’s normal business operations. These may include such items as the retroactive impact of significant changes in tax laws, including changes to statutory tax rates and one-time tax charges.

Tax effects of operating income adjustments: We apply our non-GAAP adjustments to the GAAP pretax income to calculate the non-GAAP effective tax rate. This application of our non-GAAP effective tax rate excludes any discrete items, as defined in the guidance for accounting for income taxes in interim periods, or any other non-operational tax adjustments.

Dilution offset from convertible notes hedge transaction: In connection with the issuance of the company’s Convertible Senior Unsecured Notes (the Convertible Notes) in June 2020, the company entered into convertible note hedge transactions (the Hedge Transactions) to reduce the potential dilutive effect on common shares upon the eventual conversion of the Convertible Notes. GAAP diluted shares outstanding includes the incremental dilutive shares from the company’s Convertible Notes. Under GAAP, the anti-dilutive impact of the Convertible Note Hedge Transactions is not reflected in GAAP diluted shares outstanding. In periods in which the average stock price per share exceeds $20.81 and the company has GAAP net income, the non-GAAP diluted share count includes the anti-dilutive impact of the company’s Hedge Transactions, which reduces the potential dilution that otherwise would occur upon conversion of the company’s Convertible Notes.

