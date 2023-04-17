VanZandt Controls/Eagle Automation Acquires Commercial Radio

FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VanZandt Controls/Eagle Automation, a leader in industrial Valve Automation, Flow Measurement, Instrumentation, and Controls, announced the signing of an agreement to acquire Commercial Radio, Midland, TX. Since 2003, Commercial Radio has become a trusted distributor of Industrial Communications products including wired, Wi-Fi, radio, microwave, cameras, solar, antennas and towers.

The existing Commercial Radio branch in Midland, TX will remain open with no change in hours of operation. In addition, VanZandt Controls/Eagle Automation will now be offering Industrial Communications products in their 12 stocking branch locations in San Antonio, Houston, Fort Worth, Longview, Tulsa, Canyon, Odessa, Hobbs, Carlsbad, Farmington, Greeley, and Rifle. In addition to products, customers can leverage the VanZandt Controls/Eagle Automation Application Engineering, Panel Shop, and Services teams for complete solutions.

With any acquisition, integration is key to success. Philip Slantis, Vice President Services, stated, “We will complete the integration of Commercial Radio during Q2 2023. With the joining forces of VanZandt Controls and Eagle Automation in 2022, we created a strong platform to support organic growth and acquisitions. We now have the people, structure, systems and processes in place to scale. Serving our customers is our top priority.”

“With the joining forces of VanZandt Controls and Eagle Automation in 2022, we created a strong platform to support organic growth and acquisitions.”

Brad Tipps, Vice President of Engineered Solutions, added, “VanZandt Controls/Eagle Automation has a strong background in Industrial Communications. We build panels and solar solutions for our customers over the years. Many of our application engineers and service technicians are familiar with these products. With the addition of Commercial Radio, we now have the complete portfolio of products to support our customers.”

About The Combined Businesses

The acquisition of Commercial Radio is part of the VanZandt Controls/Eagle Automation’s long-term strategy. Don Maness, CEO VanZandt Controls/Eagle Automation commented, “We are a lifecycle provider of Products, Solutions, and Services to our customers. Our mission is to help customers across all vertical markets with Safe, Clean, Reliable, and Profitable operations. The addition of Industrial Communications to our portfolio allows customers to access and leverage data from the Valve Automation, Flow Measurement, Instrumentation and Controls solutions that we already provide. Our SCADA and Remote Operations solutions allow customers to consolidate this data, visualize, historize, analyze and take meaningful actions.”

VanZandt Controls/Eagle Automation is owned by Featheringill Capital in Birmingham, AL. Liz Pharo, Managing Partner Featheringill Capital, commented, “The addition of Commercial Radio to VanZandt Controls/Eagle Automation strengthens our capabilities around Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) based solutions.”

“The addition of Commercial Radio to VanZandt Controls/Eagle Automation strengthens our capabilities around Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) based solutions.”

Industry 4.0 is the next phase in the digitization of the industrial sector. It is driven by the need for more data, connectivity, and analytics. Don Maness, CEO VanZandt Controls commented, “We serve many industrial verticals. Our customers are going through the industrial revolution right now. Corporate initiatives such as ESG require a significant increase in connectivity, data, and analytics. The Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) is a critical enabler.” IIoT has various definitions across the industry. Brad Tipps, Vice President Engineered Solutions, commented, “We view IIoT as mission critical field devices, systems, and assets interconnected both on site and in the cloud. The consolidated data is used to gain insight and take actions that improve safety, reliability, production, efficiency, and environmental compliance. Industrial Communications is a key component of IIoT.”

Bryan Bailey, Vice President Corporate Accounts, VanZandt Controls/Eagle Automation comments, “Within the Industrial Communications space, there is a large wave of migrations coming. We are well positioned to support our customers. Migrations will be largely driven by three things: Obsolescence, Cyber Security and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). For obsolescence, many systems in the field today are built on technology and electronic components that can no longer be supported. Cyber security regulations are demanding that Operators migrate to more secure technology that leverages Linux, MQTT, and other modern technologies. For IIoT, initiatives like ESG are driving the need for additional smart field devices along with increased connectivity and data from those devices.”

“Within Industrial Communications, there is a large wave of migrations and expansions coming. We are well positioned to support our customers.”

About VanZandt Controls/Eagle Automation

Headquartered in Fort Worth TX, VanZandt Controls/Eagle Automation has over 200 employees across 13 branch locations serving Texas, New Mexico, Colorado, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Utah, Montana, Kansas, and Arkansas. The company is a Lifecycle Provider of Products, Solutions, and Services to Industrial Customers. Key offerings are Valve Automation, Flow Measurement, Instrumentation, and Controls. Faith, Family, Integrity, and Diversity are the core values of the company. The brand promise is “First to Quote, First to Deliver, Reliable Service.” This promise is supported by top tier product manufacturers, a highly skilled sales force, inventory in every branch location, vendor managed inventory solutions, a panel shop, board repair shop, valve production, four machine shops, and a branch service teams.

For more information, visit www.vzcontrols.com

Contacts

Conner McCabe



VanZandt Controls/Eagle Automation, Executive VP



cmccabe@vzcontrols.com