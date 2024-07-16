Vantage Data Centers Welcomes Emily Friedberg as Inaugural Chief Technology & Innovation Officer

Friedberg brings 24 years of technology and business experience to the Vantage leadership team

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vantage Data Centers, a leading global provider of hyperscale data center campuses, today announced the addition of Emily Friedberg to its global leadership team as the company’s inaugural chief technology & innovation officer (CTIO). With nearly 25 years of experience as a passionate business leader, Friedberg is responsible for development and engineering, technology and systems, cybersecurity, and sustainability, bringing a proven track record of delivering high-value results and growth in her past roles.









A subject matter expert in cloud computing and technology infrastructure, Friedberg has spent her career at a combination of global technology companies along with venture-backed startups. Prior to joining Vantage, she served as chief operating officer (COO) at SkySafe, a drone software as a service company, where she led sales, marketing, product and operations teams. She also held an executive position at Fastly, a provider of global edge cloud platforms, where she served as global vice president of channel and partnerships. As a founding executive at Lagrange Systems (now WebScale), Friedberg supported the company in raising $8 million in Series A funding and developed and launched the company’s channel program. As Vantage’s CTIO, Friedberg will draw from this experience to lead Vantage’s technological innovation and sustainability strategy while ensuring alignment with business and environmental goals and market needs.

The addition of the chief technology & innovation officer role demonstrates Vantage’s forward-looking approach to emerging technologies, innovation and sustainability to support the evolving needs of hyperscale customers. As CTIO, Friedberg will lead the company’s efforts to scout, evaluate, prioritize and implement new and developing technologies, assessing their potential impact on Vantage’s business model within today’s competitive landscape. Friedberg will champion the integration of technology innovation into Vantage’s products, services and operational processes, and develop robust governance frameworks to ensure compliance with global regulatory requirements, industry standards and ethical guidelines.

“As part of Vantage’s global expansion, we have deepened our global leadership over the past few years with a number of new C-level positions, including our CISO and now our CTIO,” said Jeff Tench, Vantage’s executive vice president, North America and APAC. “We are thrilled to add Emily to our team to shape the role of the CTIO and are confident that her vision and expertise will guide us through a period of rapid technological evolution and company growth.”

“As today’s technological landscape evolves at a rapid pace and advancements like generative AI fuel unprecedented demand, I’m looking forward to drawing from my experience driving market innovation and scale to help Vantage continue growing its position as an industry leader in advanced data center development,” said Friedberg. “I am honored to fill this critical role and join a decorated leadership team that is dedicated to providing high-quality results for our global customers and employees.”

Friedberg is based at Vantage’s corporate headquarters in Denver and reports to Tench.

