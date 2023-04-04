Vantage Data Centers Forms Partnership with Investor Consortium to Accelerate Growth in EMEA

Investment Partnership will enable Vantage to deploy additional capital to continue expanding its EMEA platform, delivering high-quality hyperscale data center campuses

DENVER & LUXEMBOURG–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vantage Data Centers, a leading global provider of hyperscale data center campuses, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to form an Investment Partnership with a consortium of investors led by funds affiliated with the investment management platform of DigitalBridge Group, Inc., MEAG and Infranity (together with other investors, the “Investor Consortium”).

The transaction values the Investment Partnership, which is related to certain stabilized European assets, at approximately €2.5 billion (approximately $2.7 billion), including Vantage’s stake. The additional capital raised by the Investor Consortium will be used to support the continued growth of Vantage’s EMEA data center platform. The Investment Partnership is expected to be finalized in the second quarter of 2023, subject to satisfaction of certain closing conditions, including the receipt of certain regulatory approvals.

About Vantage Data Centers

Vantage Data Centers powers, cools, protects and connects the technology of the world’s well-known hyperscalers, cloud providers and large enterprises. Developing and operating across five continents in North America, EMEA and Asia Pacific, Vantage has evolved data center design in innovative ways to deliver dramatic gains in reliability, efficiency and sustainability in flexible environments that can scale as quickly as the market demands.

For more information, visit www.vantage-dc.com.

About DigitalBridge Group, Inc.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global digital infrastructure firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $65 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders. Headquartered in Boca Raton, DigitalBridge has key offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Luxembourg and Singapore. For more information, visit www.digitalbridge.com.

About MEAG

MEAG is the asset manager of Munich Re Group. With branches in Europe, Asia and North America, it also offers its extensive know-how to institutional investors and private clients from outside the company group. MEAG currently manages assets to the value of around €307bn, €55bn of which for non-Group investors. For more information, visit www.meag.com.

About Infranity

Infranity is an asset management company specializing in sustainable infrastructure investments based in Paris and London. The company was founded by three partners, Philippe Benaroya, Alban de La Selle and Gilles Lengaigne, as part of a strategic partnership with the Generali Group and manages over €8 billion of assets under management on behalf of institutional investors as of April 4, 2023. The investment solutions deployed by Infranity are based on the resilience of the asset class and its stable returns over the long term, as well as its ability to contribute to sustainable development. They seek to respond to the major challenges facing society, such as the energy transition, green mobility, the digital transition and the improvement of social infrastructure in the health and education sectors. This positioning, combined with a high degree of selectivity in the investment process, enables Infranity to generate sustainable value for its clients. Infranity is part of the Generali Investments’ ecosystem of asset management firms, and a key component of Generali’s capabilities in real assets. For more information, including the company’s sustainability commitments, visit www.infranity.com.

Contacts

Mark Freeman



Vantage Data Centers



mfreeman@vantage-dc.com

+1-202-680-4243

Robin Bectel



REQ for Vantage Data Centers



vdc@req.co

+1-202-936-6335