VanEck Launches SegMint, A Digital Assets Management Platform

NEW YORK & FRANKFURT AM MAIN, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VanEck proudly announces today the launch of SegMint GmbH, a digital assets management platform aimed at revolutionizing the digital assets landscape by improving accessibility and security. The idea for SegMint came out of VanEck’s digital assets research effort.





In today’s digital age, self-custody of assets has become increasingly prevalent. There are 11.8M monthly active Ethereum wallets and estimated 74.2M monthly active wallets across all blockchains.1 However, with this autonomy comes the challenge of sharing ownership and access. Recognizing this need for simplicity and ease of use, VanEck is introducing SegMint, a cutting-edge NFT marketplace and digital assets platform built around its innovative “Lock & Key Model.”

SegMint’s Lock & Key Model simplifies the process of managing self-custodied assets by introducing a straightforward solution for sharing access and ownership. Imagine having a secure vault where you can store your digital assets, and then effortlessly issue keys to others, granting them shared ownership without compromising security. This model not only enhances accessibility, but also provides additional protections for shared assets.

“We identified a significant pain point in the digital assets ecosystem—the challenge of sharing access and ownership in a self-custody world,” explains Matt Bartlett, founder of SegMint. “The Lock & Key Model addresses this by offering a user-friendly solution that empowers individuals to securely share their assets while retaining control.”

At its core, the Lock & Key Model is a foundational step towards democratizing digital assets management, starting with a focus on crypto-native users—both those who own digital collectibles such as NFTs and tokenized watches, and others who want access to them.

While the platform’s interface may initially require some familiarity with blockchain concepts, SegMint is committed to streamlining its user experience to ensure inclusivity and ease of navigation for all users, regardless of their technical expertise. This emphasis on simplicity lays the groundwork for broader adoption across various industries.

The versatility of the Lock & Key Model opens doors for partnerships with businesses and organizations that have a community of users with a particular interest, who need a solution for asset sharing. Whether NFT holders collaborating on creative projects or enterprises sharing digital resources, SegMint’s model provides a flexible and secure framework.

As VanEck continues to explore opportunities for tokenization, SegMint’s innovative approach not only enhances the user experience within the crypto-native community, but also sets the stage for bridging the gap between digital and real-world assets.

Additional SegMint features include SegMint Safes, a custom multi-sig wallet solution, and NFT minting capabilities enhanced with MINTangible’s IP protection toolkit, enabling creators to establish terms of use for their collection by adding personal or commercial use rights. Users also have the ability to share access to token-gated features as a consumptive utility powered by Delegate.xyz. These features will be initially offered for free.

Depending on the user’s country of residence, access to the platform may be limited. We expect interest in Europe and Asia, Mr. Bartlett said.

Initial users will receive a complimentary Adventurer NFT with a verified profile and completed KYC. They will be able to engage in quests and experience an immersive storyline and lore, while being rewarded with additional benefits from the SegMint platform and partner project collections.

SegMint’s launch signifies a significant milestone towards building a more inclusive and user-friendly digital asset ecosystem. To learn more about SegMint and its pioneering Lock & Key Model, visit SegMint.io.

SegMint’s technology partners include Nueva.Tech, Delegate.xyz, MINTangible.io, Portals.to and Walletchat.fun.

About VanEck

VanEck has a history of looking beyond the financial markets to identify trends likely to create impactful investment opportunities. We were one of the first U.S. asset managers to offer investors access to international markets. This set the tone for the firm’s drive to identify asset classes and trends – including gold investing in 1968, emerging markets in 1993, and exchange-traded funds in 2006 – that subsequently shaped the investment management industry.

Today, VanEck offers active and passive strategies with compelling exposures supported by well-designed investment processes. As of January 31, 2023, VanEck managed approximately $88.2B in assets, including mutual funds, ETFs, and institutional accounts. The firm’s capabilities range from core investment opportunities to more specialized exposures to enhance portfolio diversification. Our actively managed strategies are fueled by in-depth, bottom-up research and security selection from portfolio managers with direct experience in the sectors and regions in which they invest. Investability, liquidity, diversity, and transparency are key to the experienced decision-making around market and index selection underlying VanEck’s passive strategies.

Since our founding in 1955, putting our clients’ interests first, in all market environments, has been at the heart of the firm’s mission.

Important Disclosures

This is a marketing communication.

This content is intended for educational purposes only. Please note that the availability of the services mentioned may vary by country.

The information herein may change at any time and from time to time. Non-SegMint proprietary information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but not guaranteed. Not intended to be a forecast of future events, a guarantee of future results. Historical performance is not indicative of future results. Current data may differ from data quoted. Any graphs shown herein are for illustrative purposes only.

Risk Factors associated with the use of SegMint

There are specific risks associated with the use of SegMint. There are risks associated with acquiring NFTs or Keys from or via SegMint. To buy NFTs or Keys involves special risks, including very high volatility and political, economic and currency risks and differences in accounting methods.

You could potentially lose all your NFTs and Keys in your SegMint wallet.

The technology used by SegMint is new and many of its uses may be untested; intense competition; slow adoption rates and the potential for product obsolescence; loss or destruction of key(s) to access wallets or the blockchain; reliance on wallets; reliance on unregulated markets and exchanges; reliance on the internet; cybersecurity risks; and the lack of regulation and the potential for new laws and regulation that may be difficult to predict.

Web3 Companies include but are not limited to, companies that involve the development, innovation, and/or utilization of blockchain, digital assets, or crypto technologies.

No part of this material may be reproduced in any form, or referred to in any other publication, without express written permission of SegMint.

SegMint GmbH, Kreuznacher Strasse 30, 60486 Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

1 Source: https://tokenterminal.com/terminal/metrics/user-mau

