Vance-Granville Community College Selects the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform to Enhance Learning Across Four Campuses

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vance-Granville Community College (VGCC), part of the North Carolina Community College System, has selected the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform as an all-in-one solution for video and media creation, hosting, storage and distribution across its four campuses. YuJa will replace VidGrid, the institution’s former learning and development platform, which is phasing out its education offering.





The institution was seeking a comprehensive Video Platform that will enable instructors to create, upload, and edit content, while also integrating with Moodle, its learning management system. In addition to user-friendly features that enable instructors to create engaging, interactive content, VGCC will benefit from the ability to auto-caption, add video quizzing, gradebook integration, comprehensive analytics, and the ability to share media both internally and externally.

“We know migrating video platforms can be cumbersome. Our goal is to make the transition seamless with comprehensive training and ongoing total user customer support,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “We work with a number of institutions in the North Carolina Community College System to provide quality ed-tech solutions, and we’re pleased to expand our presence with VGCC, as well as for them to get started using the YuJa Video Platform to meet the needs of instructors and students alike.”

ABOUT VANCE-GRANVILLE COMMUNITY COLLEGE

One of the 58 North Carolina Community College System institutions, VGCC operates four campuses in Vance, Granville, Franklin and Warren counties. VGCC offers more than 40 curriculum programs where students work toward certificates, diplomas and degrees. Area residents and businesses can also take advantage of various continuing education opportunities and the High School Equivalency and Adult High School Diploma programs. High school students can also get ahead by starting their college education early with VGCC courses.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

