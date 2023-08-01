Valuedynamx Announces New Pay with Points Solution to Help Brands More Effectively and Frequently Engage Loyalty Program Members

Fully digital offering allows enterprises with points- or miles- earning loyalty programs to offer participants options to redeem points with hundreds of other top brands from around the world—offering flexibility and unmatched choice to help drive brand loyalty

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As the battle for customer loyalty and engagement rages, Valuedynamx, a leading global provider of curated, data-driven omnichannel purchase rewards, has announced its new “Pay with Points” solution that enables enterprises with points- or miles-based loyalty programs (such as airlines, banks or credit card issuers) to offer more robust reward options via Valuedynamx’s massive, ever-growing global network of merchant partners. The Pay with Points program offers loyalty program participants more choice to redeem their points for aspirational or everyday purchases from brands they love, and opportunities to use their points more often for smaller-dollar options.





Pay with Points empowers loyalty program members to redeem their points for currency (e.g., eGift cards) from hundreds of carefully curated, popular merchant and restaurant brands (e.g., fashion, technology, food and beverage, travel and experiences)—even if those brands are not the ones through which they have earned points. It also drives more frequent loyalty program participation and brand engagement along the way. The fully digital program delivers reward currency in real time for frictionless redemption and spending experiences in-store or online.

“Our new Pay with Points solution is a more robust redemption option for the loyalty industry, and delivers optimal value for consumers, our clients and our partners. Research continues to show that shoppers are actively seeking out deals—particularly loyalty points offers—to help offset inflation and other economic challenges, so this solution could not be more timely,” said Kelli Hobbs, VP, Head of US Business Development at Valuedynamx. “People value flexibility and choice in their rewards, and appreciate being able to use their rewards the way they want. Pay with Points optimizes loyalty program participation for consumers, and will help businesses capture and captivate their target audiences as brand loyalty wanes.”

Pay with Points solves for common pain points consumers often associate with reward programs because it enables loyalty program members to select their own rewards based on their personal preferences. The exchange and redemption process is quick and simple, and it includes lower redemption thresholds so members have more opportunities to earn and spend. For instance, it may take a long time for a consumer to earn enough points through an airline loyalty program for a free flight. But having the option to redeem those airline loyalty points for lower-cost options from other brands provides greater choice and delights customers.

Additionally, Pay with Points eliminates friction for reward program managers looking to drive engagement and program ROI within well-established or emerging programs that reach a broad customer base. The range of reward options fit a wide breadth of member preferences, and members can access their balance regularly from just about anywhere—cultivating relationships and reducing the risk of participation dormancy. The frequent engagement opportunities help drive brand affinity and customer lifetime value, broadening brand reach, driving incremental spend and opening up cross- and up-sell engagement opportunities.

Thanks to its extensive global network of retail and card provider partners, Valuedynamx offers real-time program functionality seamlessly delivered locally, regionally, nationally or internationally.

About Valuedynamx

Valuedynamx is a leading global provider of curated, data-driven omnichannel purchase rewards. Part of Collinson, a group acknowledged for delivering the world’s most valued travel ecosystem, Valuedynamx combines its expertise across payments, card-linking, affiliate marketing, earning and redemption into a single entity that delivers relevant and engaging solutions for its clients. Valuedynamx enhances customer loyalty and drives transactional engagement for some of the world’s largest airlines, banks, financial institutions and hotel groups. Valuedynamx supports over 400 million consumers, maintains 50,000 retail and travel partners and provides more than 400,000 rewards in more than 180 countries.

Collinson has more than 30 years loyalty and customer engagement experience, and more than 10 years focused on delivering loyalty commerce solutions. The organization has been at the forefront of loyalty innovation, continually evolving and building capability to meet the changing needs of clients and their customers.

For more information visit www.valuedynamx.com.

