Valoir Study Shows How AI and Automation Are Transforming the Workplace

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–A new global study of more than 1,000 employees shows artificial intelligence (AI) transformation of the workplace is in full swing, with 40% of the current work day ripe for automation. While AI presents significant opportunities for employees to become more productive and strategic, it also raises fears about job replacement.

Valoir Report: Assessing the Value of AI and Automation

The analysis, by independent analyst firm Valoir, found about 20% of manual tasks have already been automated by AI and other technologies over the past two years. While the level varied by geography, industry and job role, nearly every respondent experienced some level of automation. ChatGPT and similar solutions are accelerating automation with more than half of respondents saying they’ve experimented with generative AI.

“Despite all the dire warnings and calls to slow AI development, the genie is out of the bottle. The question is not if companies should leverage AI technologies, but how. Every department, from IT to HR to the boardroom to individual employees, will need new strategies to maximize the positive impact of AI on their organization,” said Rebecca Wettemann, CEO of Valoir.

North America leads on AI adoption, followed by APAC and LatAm with EMEA trailing. By industry, aerospace, manufacturing, life sciences and healthcare outpace others in AI adoption with government and nonprofit lagging behind.

How AI is Shaping Our Future

Valoir’s analysis finds that 40% of the average work day can be automated with AI and other technologies, effectively enabling a 3-day work week, with some job roles more primed for automation than others. IT and finance have the most potential for AI automation of the work day, as high as 48%. Marketing and HR—two functions that have already automated significant processes—present fewer opportunities for further AI transformation.

Other key findings:

Employees believe 48% of their co-workers will be replaced by AI over the next two years.

Four out of 10 believe AI developments should be paused until better policies and regulations can be developed to manage the potential risks of AI.

Three out of 10 workers are very worried that AI will “take over.”

One in four are very worried that AI will start a world war.

Three out of 10 workers are also very worried that AI will commit a crime or support criminal activity.

One in four workers are very worried that their job will be replaced by AI in the next year; those most concerned about being replaced were workers in the 26 to 41 age group and those in finance and IT roles.

The full report is available at https://valoir.com/blog-1/assessing-the-value-of-ai-and-automation .

