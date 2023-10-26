Valmont Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results and Updates Full-Year Financial Outlook

OMAHA, Neb.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE: VMI), a global leader that provides vital infrastructure and advances agricultural productivity while driving innovation through technology, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.





President and Chief Executive Officer Avner M. Applbaum commented, “ Our global teams performed extremely well during the third quarter, expanding gross profit and delivering strong third-quarter adjusted earnings per share against a dynamic demand environment. In Infrastructure, our solid results reflect volume growth from continued strong market demand, and we achieved operating margin improvement year-over-year despite near-term headwinds in telecommunications markets. In Agriculture, international sales growth was led by EMEA project sales and Brazil, where we recognized another quarter of record sales. As expected, North America agriculture sales decreased year-over-year due to continued muted farmer sentiment and third quarter 2022 benefited from the ongoing delivery of elevated backlog. I’m very pleased with our reduction in inventory which helped deliver strong operating cash flows.

“ In the third quarter, we also recorded an impairment of goodwill and intangible assets in the Agriculture Technology reporting unit, primarily driven by significantly slower growth of Prospera’s agronomy technology solutions compared to the original financial projections.

“ A few weeks ago, the leadership team and I met to discuss our strategy. From where I stand today, our core strategic priorities remain intact. While we will continue prioritizing growth initiatives, looking ahead we will invest with discipline to strengthen our core businesses, and proactively make decisions in conjunction with market cycles. Going forward, we will also ensure new innovation is introduced with the purpose of meeting the immediate needs of our customers. In addition, to align our organization with our strategy, today we are announcing an organizational realignment program to streamline administrative support of our business segments. This realignment, which is expected to be recovered through lower operating costs within 12 months, will enable a more efficient and effective structure for driving long-term profitable growth while reducing costs.”

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights (all metrics compared to Third Quarter 2022 unless otherwise noted)

Net Sales of $1.1 billion decreased 4.3%; accounting for the 2022 divestiture of the offshore wind energy structures business, reported in the “Other” segment, Net Sales decreased 2.3% 1

Operating Income (Loss) was ($24.2) million [$120.8 million or 11.5% of net sales adjusted 1 ] compared to $110.0 million or 10.0% of net sales in 2022 [$114.1 million or 10.6% of net sales adjusted 1 ] Operating Income (Loss) includes non-cash pre-tax goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges of $137.3 million related to the Agriculture Technology reporting unit [$133.3 million after-tax] and $4.2 million of pre-tax cash expenses related to the organizational realignment program

] compared to $110.0 million or 10.0% of net sales in 2022 [$114.1 million or 10.6% of net sales adjusted ] Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share (“EPS”) of ($2.34) [$4.12 adjusted 1 ] compared to $3.34 in 2022 [$3.49 adjusted 1 ] GAAP effective tax rate of (44.6)% reflects the impairment of goodwill for which there is no tax deduction; adjusted effective tax rate of 22.2% 1 was driven by favorable legislation regarding usage of foreign tax credits generated in Brazil and benefits from research and development expenses

] compared to $3.34 in 2022 [$3.49 adjusted ] Generated strong operating cash flows of $81.3 million in the third quarter and $190.9 million year-to-date; cash and cash equivalents at the end of the third quarter were $172.6 million

Returned $44.2 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases including repurchasing approximately 126,500 shares of Company stock for $31.5 million

Completed the acquisition of HR Products, a leading wholesale supplier of irrigation parts in Australia

Providing updated 2023 full-year outlook and announcing an organizational realignment program to enable a more efficient and effective administrative structure for driving long-term profitable growth

1Please see Reg G reconciliation to GAAP measures at end of document

Key Financial Metrics Third Quarter 2023 GAAP Adjusted1 (000’s except per share amounts) 09/30/2023 09/24/2022 09/30/2023 09/24/2022 Q3 2023 Q3 2022 vs. Q3 2022 Q3 2023 Q3 2022 vs. Q3 2022 Net Sales $ 1,050,295 $ 1,097,382 (4.3 ) % $ 1,050,295 $ 1,074,521 (2.3 ) % Operating Income (Loss) (24,190 ) 109,972 NM 120,834 114,147 5.9 % Operating Inc. (Loss) as a % of Net Sales (2.3 ) % 10.0 % 11.5 % 10.6 % Net Earnings (Loss) (49,028 ) 72,112 NM 86,976 75,313 15.5 % Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share $ (2.34 ) $ 3.34 NM $ 4.12 $ 3.49 18.1 % Average Shares Outstanding 20,951 21,605 21,131 21,605 Year-to-Date 2023 GAAP Adjusted1 (000’s except per share amounts) 09/30/2023 09/24/2022 09/30/2023 09/24/2022 FY 2023 FY 2022 vs. FY 2022 FY 2023 FY 2022 vs. FY 2022 Net Sales $ 3,159,072 $ 3,213,734 (1.7 ) % $ 3,159,072 $ 3,146,787 0.4 % Operating Income 228,009 323,533 (29.5 ) % 380,601 335,991 13.3 % Operating Income as a % of Net Sales 7.2 % 10.1 % 12.0 % 10.7 % Net Earnings 114,888 210,531 (45.4 ) % 257,368 220,883 16.5 % Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 5.40 $ 9.77 (44.8 ) % $ 12.09 $ 10.25 17.9 % Average Shares Outstanding 21,290 21,546 21,290 21,546

Third Quarter 2023 Segment Review

Infrastructure (71.8% of Net Sales)

Products and solutions to serve the infrastructure markets of utility, solar, lighting, transportation, and telecommunications, along with coatings services to preserve metal products

Sales of $755.1 million were comparable with last year, driven by higher volumes, notably in the Solar, Lighting and Transportation (“L&T”) and Transmission, Distribution, and Substation (“TD&S”) product lines. Lower Telecommunications volumes and lower pricing associated with a reduced cost of steel in the TD&S product line more than offset higher pricing across the rest of the portfolio.

Operating Income improved to $103.4 million or 13.7% of net sales [$108.0 million or 14.3% adjusted1] compared to $92.5 million or 12.3% of net sales in the third quarter of 2022 as pricing not linked to steel commodity costs was higher and the Company took deliberate actions to improve overall cost of goods sold.

Agriculture (28.2% of Net Sales)

Center pivot components and linear irrigation equipment for agricultural markets, including parts and tubular products; advanced technology solutions for precision agriculture

Sales of $298.5 million decreased 8.8% year-over-year as higher international sales were more than offset by lower sales in North America. Sales of agriculture technology products and services globally were similar to last year.

In North America, the sales decrease was primarily driven by lower irrigation equipment sales volumes. As expected, farmer sentiment remained somewhat muted during the quarter and the third quarter of 2022 benefited from the ongoing delivery of elevated backlog. Average irrigation equipment selling prices were comparable with last year. International sales growth was driven by higher project sales in the EMEA region, a record sales quarter in Brazil, and higher sales in Argentina. Third quarter 2023 also benefited from approximately $5.5 million of favorable foreign currency translation impacts compared to last year.

Operating Income (Loss) was ($99.7) million [$38.5 million or 13.0% of net sales adjusted1] compared to $43.3 million or 13.3% of net sales in the third quarter of 2022 [$47.4 million or 14.6% adjusted1]. A $137.3 million impairment of goodwill and intangible assets led to the operating loss in the quarter, as described later in the press release.

Other

Offshore wind energy structures business

As previously announced, the divestiture of the offshore wind energy structures business was completed in December 2022. In the third quarter of 2022, the subsequently-divested business generated sales of $22.9 million and operating income of $1.1 million.

Non-Cash Goodwill and Intangible Asset Impairment Charge of Agriculture Technology

During the third quarter of 2023, Valmont completed its annual impairment testing of goodwill and certain intangible assets. As a result of the impairment analysis, it was concluded that the carrying value of the Agriculture Technology reporting unit exceeded its market value. As such, the Company recorded an impairment loss on goodwill and certain intangible assets of $137.3 million. Significantly slower growth of Prospera’s agronomy technology solutions compared to the original financial projections was the primary driver of the impairment. The recent decline in the North American agriculture market was also a contributing factor. The impairment charge did not affect the Company’s liquidity or cash flows from operating activities.

Balance Sheet, Liquidity, and Capital Allocation

The Company generated strong third quarter 2023 operating cash flows of $81.3 million through effectively managing working capital, specifically inventory. At the end of the third quarter of 2023, cash and cash equivalents were $172.6 million. During the third quarter of 2023, Valmont repurchased $31.5 million of Company stock, with $314.7 million remaining on the authorized share repurchase program.

Organizational Realignment Program

Today, Valmont is announcing a broad organizational realignment program which better aligns the Company’s administrative support structure to its strategy by reducing layers of management, offering a voluntary early retirement program and other headcount reductions. These actions are expected to enable a more efficient and effective administrative structure for driving long-term profitable growth while still investing in growth initiatives. The program affects both reportable segments as well as corporate, and is targeted to take place during 2023. Cash expenses are expected to be between $33 and $36 million and are expected to be recovered through lower operating costs within 12 months. Of the above cost estimates, $4.2 million of pre-tax cash expenses related to the realignment program were incurred during the third quarter 2023.

Updating 2023 Full Year Financial Outlook and Key Assumptions

Taking into consideration third quarter sales and diluted earnings per share results, the expected timing of international agriculture project shipments and the near-term demand outlook for telecommunications markets, the Company is updating its full-year net sales growth and earnings per share outlook from the previous indications that were communicated last quarter and providing updated key assumptions for the year.

2023 Full Year Financial Outlook Previous Outlook with Updated Adjustments1 Revised Outlook1 Net Sales Growth (vs. PY) 0% to 2% (3%) to (4%) GAAP Diluted Earnings per Share $14.80 to $15.35 $7.20 to $7.50 Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share1 $14.80 to $15.35 $14.80 to $15.10

The impairment charge significantly reduces the future Prospera technology intangible asset amortization, and the realignment program announced in this release lowers future stock-based compensation to be recognized for Prospera employees. The Previous Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share Outlook has been updated to remove the Prospera adjustments of approximately 65 cents per diluted share from the prior Outlook for comparison to the Revised Outlook

Expect full-year operating margin improvement compared to 2022

2022 sales include $100 million from the offshore wind energy structures business which was divested at the end of fiscal 2022

GAAP effective tax rate of 36% to 36.5% due to the non-deductibility of the goodwill impairment; Adjusted effective tax rate of 26% to 26.5% due to recent favorable U.S. tax legislation

Minimal expected foreign currency translation impact to net sales

Capital expenditures expected to be in the range of $100 to $110 million to support strategic growth initiatives

Applbaum continued, “ The Valmont team continues to perform well, optimizing margins and earnings while generating strong cash flows, positioning us for profitable growth as we streamline the organization. The long-term outlook across all our end markets remains very positive, while acknowledging near-term headwinds in certain markets. Our management team and organization are united around our strategic priorities, with a focus on initiatives that deliver a compelling value proposition to our customers and drive long-term shareholder value. I am excited about Valmont’s journey as a company that maximizes financial performance through the cycles, made possible by an unwavering discipline on capital allocation and ROIC.”

VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Thirteen weeks ended Thirty-nine weeks ended September 30, September 24, September 30, September 24, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales $ 1,050,295 $ 1,097,382 $ 3,159,072 $ 3,213,734 Cost of sales 735,184 811,904 2,205,979 2,386,469 Gross profit 315,111 285,478 953,093 827,265 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 194,277 175,506 580,060 503,732 Impairment of long-lived assets 140,844 — 140,844 — Realignment charges 4,180 — 4,180 — Operating income (loss) (24,190 ) 109,972 228,009 323,533 Other income (expense) Interest expense (13,472 ) (11,629 ) (41,494 ) (34,278 ) Interest income 3,186 507 4,579 1,019 Gain (loss) on investments – unrealized (344 ) (901 ) 1,791 (4,306 ) Other 165 2,822 (1,599 ) 8,537 Other income (expense), net (10,465 ) (9,201 ) (36,723 ) (29,028 ) Earnings (loss) before income taxes and equity in loss of nonconsolidated subsidiaries (34,655 ) 100,771 191,286 294,505 Income tax expense 15,461 27,823 79,239 80,531 Equity in loss of nonconsolidated subsidiaries (199 ) (18 ) (1,219 ) (931 ) Net earnings (loss) (50,315 ) 72,930 110,828 213,043 Loss (earnings) attributable to non-controlling interests 1,287 (818 ) 4,060 (2,512 ) Net earnings (loss) attributable to Valmont Industries, Inc. $ (49,028 ) $ 72,112 $ 114,888 $ 210,531 Average shares outstanding (000’s) – Basic 20,951 21,332 21,083 21,308 Earnings (loss) per share – Basic $ (2.34 ) $ 3.38 $ 5.45 $ 9.88 Average shares outstanding (000’s) – Diluted 20,951 21,605 21,290 21,546 Earnings (loss) per share – Diluted $ (2.34 ) $ 3.34 $ 5.40 $ 9.77 Cash dividends per share $ 0.60 $ 0.55 $ 1.80 $ 1.65

VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUMMARY OPERATING RESULTS (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Thirteen weeks ended Thirty-nine weeks ended September 30, September 24, September 30, September 24, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales Infrastructure $ 755,076 $ 755,492 $ 2,261,777 $ 2,157,082 Agriculture 298,483 327,261 910,579 1,011,606 Other — 22,861 — 66,947 Total 1,053,559 1,105,614 3,172,356 3,235,635 Less: Intersegment sales (3,264 ) (8,232 ) (13,284 ) (21,901 ) Total $ 1,050,295 $ 1,097,382 $ 3,159,072 $ 3,213,734 Operating income (loss) Infrastructure $ 103,401 $ 92,465 $ 313,703 $ 254,908 Agriculture (99,670 ) 43,258 2,904 138,779 Other — 1,107 — 814 Corporate (27,921 ) (26,858 ) (88,598 ) (70,968 ) Total $ (24,190 ) $ 109,972 $ 228,009 $ 323,533

Valmont has aggregated its business segments into two global reportable segments, as follows.

Infrastructure: This segment consists of the manufacture and distribution of products and solutions to serve the infrastructure markets of utility, solar, lighting, transportation, and telecommunications, along with coatings services to preserve metal products.

Agriculture: This segment consists of the manufacture of center pivot components and linear irrigation equipment for agricultural markets, including parts and tubular products, and advanced technology solutions for precision agriculture.

In addition to these two reportable segments, the Company had a business and related activities in 2022 that were not more than 10% of consolidated sales, operating income, or assets. This comprised the offshore wind energy structures business which was reported in the “Other” segment until its divestiture in December 2022.

VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUMMARY OPERATING RESULTS (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Thirteen weeks ended September 30, 2023 Sales Infrastructure Agriculture Other Intersegment Consolidated Geographical Market: North America $ 572,239 $ 126,828 $ — $ (3,055 ) $ 696,012 International 182,837 171,655 — (209 ) 354,283 Total $ 755,076 $ 298,483 $ — $ (3,264 ) $ 1,050,295 Product Line: Transmission, Distribution, and Substation $ 297,967 $ — $ — $ — $ 297,967 Lighting and Transportation 252,603 — — — 252,603 Coatings 88,967 — — (1,241 ) 87,726 Telecommunications 59,630 — — — 59,630 Solar 55,909 — — (209 ) 55,700 Irrigation Equipment and Parts — 273,639 — (1,814 ) 271,825 Technology Products and Services — 24,844 — — 24,844 Total $ 755,076 $ 298,483 $ — $ (3,264 ) $ 1,050,295 Thirteen weeks ended September 24, 2022 Sales Infrastructure Agriculture Other Intersegment Consolidated Geographical Market: North America $ 579,628 $ 178,626 $ — $ (7,114 ) $ 751,140 International 175,864 148,635 22,861 (1,118 ) 346,242 Total $ 755,492 $ 327,261 $ 22,861 $ (8,232 ) $ 1,097,382 Product Line: Transmission, Distribution, and Substation $ 304,781 $ — $ — $ — $ 304,781 Lighting and Transportation 241,590 — — — 241,590 Coatings 91,969 — — (3,994 ) 87,975 Telecommunications 92,830 — — — 92,830 Solar 24,322 — 22,861 (1,118 ) 46,065 Irrigation Equipment and Parts — 303,003 — (3,120 ) 299,883 Technology Products and Services — 24,258 — — 24,258 Total $ 755,492 $ 327,261 $ 22,861 $ (8,232 ) $ 1,097,382

VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUMMARY OPERATING RESULTS (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Thirty-nine weeks ended September 30, 2023 Sales Infrastructure Agriculture Other Intersegment Consolidated Geographical Market: North America $ 1,743,635 $ 450,678 $ — $ (12,042 ) $ 2,182,271 International 518,142 459,901 — (1,242 ) 976,801 Total $ 2,261,777 $ 910,579 $ — $ (13,284 ) $ 3,159,072 Product Line: Transmission, Distribution, and Substation $ 927,094 $ — $ — $ — $ 927,094 Lighting and Transportation 727,862 — — — 727,862 Coatings 270,201 — — (6,611 ) 263,590 Telecommunications 195,505 — — — 195,505 Solar 141,115 — — (1,242 ) 139,873 Irrigation Equipment and Parts — 825,277 — (5,431 ) 819,846 Technology Products and Services — 85,302 — — 85,302 Total $ 2,261,777 $ 910,579 $ — $ (13,284 ) $ 3,159,072 Thirty-nine weeks ended September 24, 2022 Sales Infrastructure Agriculture Other Intersegment Consolidated Geographical Market: North America $ 1,645,472 $ 564,369 $ — $ (20,316 ) $ 2,189,525 International 511,610 447,237 66,947 (1,585 ) 1,024,209 Total $ 2,157,082 $ 1,011,606 $ 66,947 $ (21,901 ) $ 3,213,734 Product Line: Transmission, Distribution, and Substation $ 882,216 $ — $ — $ — $ 882,216 Lighting and Transportation 701,009 — — — 701,009 Coatings 264,266 — — (11,295 ) 252,971 Telecommunications 232,765 — — — 232,765 Solar 76,826 — 66,947 (1,118 ) 142,655 Irrigation Equipment and Parts — 928,622 — (9,488 ) 919,134 Technology Products and Services — 82,984 — — 82,984 Total $ 2,157,082 $ 1,011,606 $ 66,947 $ (21,901 ) $ 3,213,734

