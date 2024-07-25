Valmont Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results and Raises Full-Year 2024 Diluted Earnings per Share Guidance

OMAHA, Neb.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Valmont® Industries, Inc. (NYSE: VMI), a global leader that provides vital infrastructure and advances agricultural productivity while driving innovation through technology, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 29, 2024.





President and Chief Executive Officer Avner M. Applbaum commented, “ Our team demonstrated their dedication to enhancing shareholder value by delivering another quarter of operating margin expansion and earnings per share growth. Second quarter results in both segments were driven by commercial and operational execution, pricing strategies, and a fundamentally improved cost structure. Additionally, our Infrastructure segment benefited from declining steel costs, contributing to higher profitability. We are steadily progressing in adjusting and expanding our factory output, creating flexibility to meet the evolving needs of our customers, a strategy that will continue to yield benefits in future quarters. In Agriculture, severe weather in the U.S. led to a large increase in replacement sales. Brazil remains soft as lower grain prices are impacting growers’ buying behavior, while Middle East projects are on track. We strengthened our balance sheet, with earnings growth and effective working capital management driving strong cash generation. This enables us to advance our capital allocation strategy and drive higher returns on invested capital. I am very pleased with our progress towards our strategic priorities which are grounded in the Valmont Business Model, helping us consistently create value and deliver outstanding results.”

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights (all metrics compared to Second Quarter 2023 unless otherwise noted)

Net Sales of $1.0 billion were similar to prior year

Operating Income increased 10.2% to $147.3 million or 14.2% of net sales compared to $133.7 million or 12.8% of net sales

Diluted Earnings per Share (EPS) grew 16.6% to $4.91 compared to $4.21; second quarter 2024 EPS includes a tax benefit of approximately $3.0 million or $0.15 per share

Generated operating cash flows of $130.8 million; cash and cash equivalents at the end of the second quarter were $163.1 million

Returned $27.1 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends, and reduced borrowings on the revolving credit facility by approximately $90.0 million

Raising full-year 2024 diluted EPS guidance to $16.50 to $17.30; previously $15.40 to $16.40

Key Financial Metrics

Second Quarter 2024 (000s except per share amounts) 6/29/2024 7/1/2023 Q2 2024 Q2 2023 vs. Q2 2023 Net Sales $ 1,039,737 $ 1,046,296 (0.6) % Gross Profit 320,282 329,397 (2.8) % Gross Profit as a % of Net Sales 30.8 % 31.5 % Operating Income 147,308 133,733 10.2 % Operating Income as a % of Net Sales 14.2 % 12.8 % Net Earnings Attributable to Valmont Industries, Inc.1 99,716 89,376 11.6 % Diluted Earnings per Share1 4.91 4.21 16.6 % Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 20,292 21,229

Year-to-Date 2024 (000s except per share amounts) 6/29/2024 7/1/2023 FY 2024 FY 2023 vs. FY 2023 Net Sales $ 2,017,565 $ 2,108,777 (4.3) % Gross Profit 626,498 637,982 (1.8) % Gross Profit as a % of Net Sales 31.1 % 30.3 % Operating Income 278,861 252,199 10.6 % Operating Income as a % of Net Sales 13.8 % 12.0 % Net Earnings Attributable to Valmont Industries, Inc.1 187,538 163,916 14.4 % Diluted Earnings per Share1 9.24 7.67 20.5 % Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 20,307 21,370 1Q2 2024 includes a tax benefit of approximately $3.0 million or $0.15 per share due to the reduction of a valuation allowance on a tax loss carryforward in a foreign subsidiary

Second Quarter 2024 Segment Review

Infrastructure (73.1% of Net Sales)

Products and solutions to serve the infrastructure markets of utility, solar, lighting and transportation, and telecommunications, along with coatings services to protect metal products

Sales of $762.7 million decreased 1.0% year-over-year. Volumes in the Transmission, Distribution, and Substation (Utility) product line were slightly higher. A greater mix of distribution and substation structures and the unfavorable contractual price impact from steel index deflation limited sales growth this quarter. Telecommunications volumes were much lower due to a softer market environment compared to last year. Solar volumes were also lower due to project timing. Pricing was favorable for the segment as steel index deflation was offset by favorable mix.

Operating Income increased to $133.6 million or 17.6% of net sales compared to $116.0 million or 15.1% of net sales in the second quarter of 2023 driven by improved commercial execution, pricing strategies, lower cost of goods sold due to declining steel costs, and reduced SG&A expenses.

Agriculture (26.9% of Net Sales)

Center pivot and linear irrigation equipment components for agricultural markets, including aftermarket parts and tubular products, and advanced technology solutions for precision agriculture

Sales of $281.7 million grew slightly year-over-year. In North America, irrigation equipment volumes were significantly higher driven by a large increase in replacement sales due to severe weather impacts in the midwestern and southern United States. Average irrigation selling prices were lower compared to last year, primarily due to targeted regional pricing actions.

International sales decreased compared to last year. Sales were significantly lower in Brazil due to normalizing backlog levels and lower grain prices impacting growers’ buying behavior. These lower sales were partially offset by higher Middle East project sales and the contribution from the HR Products acquisition.

Operating Income was $40.0 million or 14.3% of net sales compared to $49.3 million or 17.7% of net sales in the second quarter of 2023. The benefit of reduced SG&A expenses was more than offset by the impact of lower volumes and pricing in Brazil.

Balance Sheet, Liquidity, and Capital Allocation

The Company generated operating cash flows of $130.8 million, and cash and cash equivalents at the end of the second quarter were $163.1 million. During the quarter, Valmont repurchased $14.9 million of Company stock, and $121.2 million remains on the authorized share repurchase program.

Updating 2024 Full-Year Financial Outlook and Key Assumptions

The Company is reaffirming its commitment to focus on strategic areas to enhance profitability and return on invested capital. As a result, we are exiting certain low-margin Solar projects leading to an expected decrease of approximately $40.0 million in Solar sales from the previous outlook. Additionally, the contractual price impact from steel index deflation is leading us to adjust our expected increase in Utility sales downward from the previous outlook. These two factors contribute to an approximate $80.0 million decrease in the Infrastructure segment net sales growth projections for the year, with minimal impact on segment profitability. The Company is also raising its 2024 full-year diluted earnings per share outlook from the previous guidance provided last quarter and updating key assumptions for the year.

Metric Previous Outlook Current Outlook Net Sales Change (vs. PY) (2.0%) to 0.5% (3.5%) to (1.5%) Infrastructure Net Sales



(vs. PY) Growth Approaching Mid-Single Digits Flat to 1.5% Agriculture Net Sales (vs. PY) (15.0%) to (10.0%) No Change from Previous Outlook Diluted Earnings per Share $15.40 to $16.40 $16.50 to $17.30

Steel cost assumptions aligned with hot rolled coil futures market

Effective tax rate of approximately 26.0%

Minimal expected foreign currency translation impact on net sales

For cash flow purposes, capital expenditures now expected to be in the range of $95.0 to $110.0 million to support strategic growth initiatives

Applbaum added, “ I am pleased that we are increasing our diluted earnings per share outlook for the year even as we are decreasing our net sales guidance. We are improving operating margins as we meet evolving customer needs and are driving toward profitable growth. We remain committed to increasing our output to capitalize on market opportunities as the long-term demand for our products remains strong. Our broad exposure to infrastructure and agriculture markets helps us effectively manage market cycles and share resources across businesses, improving efficiency and returns on investment. We believe these advantages will become increasingly important as the energy transition accelerates and agriculture markets recover. I am confident in our ability to strengthen our core businesses, deliver strong returns on invested capital and enhance shareholder value.”

A live audio discussion with Avner M. Applbaum, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Timothy P. Francis, Interim Chief Financial Officer, will be accessible by telephone on Thursday, July 25, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. CT by dialing +1 877.407.6184 or +1 201.389.0877 (no Conference ID needed), or via webcast by pointing browsers to this link: Valmont Industries 2Q 2024 Earnings Conference Call. A slide presentation will simultaneously be available for download on the Investors page of valmont.com.

About Valmont Industries, Inc.

For nearly 80 years, Valmont has been a global leader in creating vital infrastructure and advancing agricultural productivity. Today, we remain committed to doing more with less by innovating through technology. Learn more about how we’re Conserving Resources. Improving Life.® at valmont.com.

Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that management has made in light of experience in the industries in which Valmont operates, as well as management’s perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, and other factors believed to be appropriate under the circumstances. As you read and consider this release, you should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond Valmont’s control), and assumptions. Although management believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect Valmont’s actual financial results and cause them to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, among other things, risk factors described from time to time in Valmont’s reports to the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as future economic and market circumstances, industry conditions, company performance and financial results, operating efficiencies, availability and price of raw materials, availability and market acceptance of new products, product pricing, domestic and international competitive environments, geopolitical risks, and actions and policy changes of domestic and foreign governments. The Company cautions that any forward-looking statement included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement.

Website and Social Media Disclosure

The Company uses its website and social media channels identified on its website as channels of distribution of Company information. The information that the Company posts through these channels may be deemed material. Accordingly, investors should monitor these channels, in addition to following the Company’s press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings, and public conference calls and webcasts. The contents of the Company’s website and social media channels are not part of this press release.

VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Thirteen weeks ended Twenty-six weeks ended June 29, July 1, June 29, July 1, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales $ 1,039,737 $ 1,046,296 $ 2,017,565 $ 2,108,777 Cost of sales 719,455 716,899 1,391,067 1,470,795 Gross profit 320,282 329,397 626,498 637,982 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 172,974 195,664 347,637 385,783 Operating income 147,308 133,733 278,861 252,199 Other income (expenses): Interest expense (15,846 ) (14,917 ) (32,067 ) (28,022 ) Interest income 1,499 563 3,278 1,393 Gain on deferred compensation investments 525 941 1,956 2,135 Gain on divestiture — 2,994 — 2,994 Other (1,250 ) (2,382 ) (1,355 ) (4,758 ) Total other income (expenses) (15,072 ) (12,801 ) (28,188 ) (26,258 ) Earnings before income taxes and equity in loss of nonconsolidated subsidiaries 132,236 120,932 250,673 225,941 Income tax expense 31,067 31,935 61,055 63,778 Equity in loss of nonconsolidated subsidiaries (19 ) (199 ) (39 ) (1,020 ) Net earnings 101,150 88,798 189,579 161,143 Loss (earnings) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests (1,434 ) 578 (2,041 ) 2,773 Net earnings attributable to Valmont Industries, Inc. $ 99,716 $ 89,376 $ 187,538 $ 163,916 Weighted average shares outstanding – Basic 20,175 21,029 20,182 21,149 Earnings per share – Basic $ 4.94 $ 4.25 $ 9.29 $ 7.75 Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted 20,292 21,229 20,307 21,370 Earnings per share – Diluted $ 4.91 $ 4.21 $ 9.24 $ 7.67 Cash dividends per share $ 0.60 $ 0.60 $ 1.20 $ 1.20

VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUMMARY OPERATING RESULTS (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Thirteen weeks ended Twenty-six weeks ended June 29, July 1, June 29, July 1, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Infrastructure Net sales $ 760,430 $ 768,158 $ 1,481,163 $ 1,500,298 Gross profit 232,403 224,876 450,020 425,271 as a percent of net sales 30.6 % 29.3 % 30.4 % 28.3 % Selling, general, and administrative expenses 98,822 108,926 198,575 214,969 as a percent of net sales 13.0 % 14.2 % 13.4 % 14.3 % Operating income 133,581 115,950 251,445 210,302 as a percent of net sales 17.6 % 15.1 % 17.0 % 14.0 % Agriculture Net sales $ 279,307 $ 278,138 $ 536,402 $ 608,479 Gross profit 87,879 104,521 176,478 212,711 as a percent of net sales 31.5 % 37.6 % 32.9 % 35.0 % Selling, general, and administrative expenses 47,908 55,270 95,534 110,137 as a percent of net sales 17.2 % 19.9 % 17.8 % 18.1 % Operating income 39,971 49,251 80,944 102,574 as a percent of net sales 14.3 % 17.7 % 15.1 % 16.9 % Corporate Selling, general, and administrative expenses $ 26,244 $ 31,468 $ 53,528 $ 60,677 Operating loss (26,244 ) (31,468 ) (53,528 ) (60,677 )

VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUMMARY OPERATING RESULTS (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Thirteen weeks ended June 29, 2024 Infrastructure Agriculture Intersegment Consolidated Geographical Market: North America $ 582,143 $ 161,310 $ (4,686 ) $ 738,767 International 180,599 120,393 (22 ) 300,970 Total sales $ 762,742 $ 281,703 $ (4,708 ) $ 1,039,737 Product Line: Transmission, Distribution, and Substation $ 323,087 $ — $ — $ 323,087 Lighting and Transportation 243,562 — — 243,562 Coatings 91,574 — (2,294 ) 89,280 Telecommunications 58,400 — — 58,400 Solar 46,119 — (18 ) 46,101 Irrigation Equipment and Parts — 254,310 (2,396 ) 251,914 Technology Products and Services — 27,393 — 27,393 Total sales $ 762,742 $ 281,703 $ (4,708 ) $ 1,039,737

Thirteen weeks ended July 1, 2023 Infrastructure Agriculture Intersegment Consolidated Geographical Market: North America $ 587,313 $ 140,981 $ (3,613 ) $ 724,681 International 183,282 138,952 (619 ) 321,615 Total sales $ 770,595 $ 279,933 $ (4,232 ) $ 1,046,296 Product Line: Transmission, Distribution, and Substation $ 314,307 $ — $ — $ 314,307 Lighting and Transportation 246,123 — — 246,123 Coatings 91,120 — (1,818 ) 89,302 Telecommunications 67,738 — — 67,738 Solar 51,307 — (619 ) 50,688 Irrigation Equipment and Parts — 252,457 (1,795 ) 250,662 Technology Products and Services — 27,476 — 27,476 Total sales $ 770,595 $ 279,933 $ (4,232 ) $ 1,046,296

VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUMMARY OPERATING RESULTS (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Twenty-six weeks ended June 29, 2024 Infrastructure Agriculture Intersegment Consolidated Geographical Market: North America $ 1,150,715 $ 321,225 $ (9,152 ) $ 1,462,788 International 335,641 219,213 (77 ) 554,777 Total sales $ 1,486,356 $ 540,438 $ (9,229 ) $ 2,017,565 Product Line: Transmission, Distribution, and Substation $ 648,343 $ — $ — $ 648,343 Lighting and Transportation 465,658 — — 465,658 Coatings 178,664 — (5,120 ) 173,544 Telecommunications 112,361 — — 112,361 Solar 81,330 — (73 ) 81,257 Irrigation Equipment and Parts — 487,430 (4,036 ) 483,394 Technology Products and Services — 53,008 — 53,008 Total sales $ 1,486,356 $ 540,438 $ (9,229 ) $ 2,017,565

Twenty-six weeks ended July 1, 2023 Infrastructure Agriculture Intersegment Consolidated Geographical Market: North America $ 1,171,396 $ 323,850 $ (8,987 ) $ 1,486,259 International 335,305 288,246 (1,033 ) 622,518 Total sales $ 1,506,701 $ 612,096 $ (10,020 ) $ 2,108,777 Product Line: Transmission, Distribution, and Substation $ 629,127 $ — $ — $ 629,127 Lighting and Transportation 475,259 — — 475,259 Coatings 181,234 — (5,370 ) 175,864 Telecommunications 135,875 — — 135,875 Solar 85,206 — (1,033 ) 84,173 Irrigation Equipment and Parts — 551,638 (3,617 ) 548,021 Technology Products and Services — 60,458 — 60,458 Total sales $ 1,506,701 $ 612,096 $ (10,020 ) $ 2,108,777

VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) June 29, December 30, 2024 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 163,142 $ 203,041 Receivables, net 703,255 657,960 Inventories 633,232 658,428 Contract assets 191,846 175,721 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 92,560 92,479 Total current assets 1,784,035 1,787,629 Property, plant, and equipment, net 604,326 617,394 Goodwill and other non-current assets 1,068,841 1,072,425 Total assets $ 3,457,202 $ 3,477,448 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS, AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Current installments of long-term debt $ 569 $ 719 Notes payable to banks 1,876 3,205 Accounts payable 353,729 358,311 Accrued expenses 247,524 277,764 Contract liabilities 68,811 70,978 Income taxes payable 20,427 — Dividends payable 12,098 12,125 Total current liabilities 705,034 723,102 Long-term debt, excluding current installments 1,017,543 1,107,885 Operating lease liabilities 154,247 162,743 Other non-current liabilities 62,648 66,646 Total liabilities 1,939,472 2,060,376 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 46,249 62,792 Shareholders’ equity 1,471,481 1,354,280 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests, and shareholders’ equity $ 3,457,202 $ 3,477,448

VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Twenty-six weeks ended June 29, July 1, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net earnings $ 189,579 $ 161,143 Depreciation and amortization 46,526 48,792 Contribution to defined benefit pension plan (18,009 ) (15,259 ) Gain on divestiture — (2,994 ) Change in working capital (78,305 ) (98,979 ) Other 14,352 16,843 Net cash flows from operating activities 154,143 109,546 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property, plant, and equipment (33,328 ) (45,393 ) Proceeds from divestiture, net of cash divested — 6,369 Proceeds from property damage insurance claims — 4,844 Other (3,176 ) 134 Net cash flows from investing activities (36,504 ) (34,046 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net payments on short-term borrowings (1,275 ) (4,693 ) Proceeds from long-term borrowings 15,009 165,012 Principal payments on long-term borrowings (105,349 ) (84,105 ) Dividends paid (24,239 ) (24,376 ) Purchase of redeemable noncontrolling interests (17,745 ) — Purchase of treasury shares (14,941 ) (135,115 ) Other (2,335 ) (10,877 ) Net cash flows from financing activities (150,875 ) (94,154 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (6,663 ) 155 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (39,899 ) (18,499 ) Cash and cash equivalents—beginning of period 203,041 185,406 Cash and cash equivalents—end of period $ 163,142 $ 166,907

