Valmont Reports Record First Quarter 2023 Results and Raises Full-Year Guidance

OMAHA, Neb.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE: VMI), a global leader that provides vital infrastructure and advances agricultural productivity while driving innovation through technology, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended April 1, 2023.

First Quarter 2023 Highlights (all metrics compared to First Quarter 2022 unless otherwise noted)

  • Achieved record first quarter Net Sales, Operating Income and Diluted Earnings per Share (“EPS”)
    • Net Sales of $1.1 billion increased 8.3%; excluding 2022 “Other” segment, Net Sales increased 10.4%1
    • Operating Income increased 24.9% to $118.5 million, or 11.1% of net sales (increased 23.4% to $122.1 million or 11.5% adjusted1) compared to $94.8 million or 9.7% of net sales ($99.0 million or 10.1% adjusted1); excluding 2022 “Other” segment, Operating Income growth was similar
    • Diluted EPS grew to $3.47 ($3.61 adjusted1) compared to $2.90 ($3.07 adjusted1)
  • Generated seasonally strong operating cash flows of $21.2 million compared to $2.7 million in 2022
  • Secured an $85 million order to provide mechanized irrigation equipment and innovative technology for multiple agriculture development projects in Africa
  • Backlog of $1.6 billion, reflecting continued strong market demand across the portfolio
  • Announced a $400 million share repurchase reauthorization with no expiration and a 9% quarterly dividend increase, from $0.55 to $0.60 ($2.20 to $2.40 annualized); repurchased 356,900 shares of company stock for $111.1 million
  • Effective tax rate of 30.3%, driven by the geographic mix of earnings

1Please see Reg G reconciliation to GAAP measures at end of document

Key Financial Metrics

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

First Quarter 2023

 

GAAP

 

Adjusted1

 

(000’s except per share amounts)

 

04/01/2023

 

03/26/2022

 

 

 

 

04/01/2023

 

03/26/2022

 

 

 

 

 

Q1 2023

 

Q1 2022

 

vs. Q1 2022

 

 

Q1 2023

 

Q1 2022

 

vs. Q1 2022

 

Net Sales

 

$

1,062,481

 

$

980,820

 

8.3

%

 

$

1,062,481

 

$

962,166

 

10.4

%

Operating Income

 

 

118,466

 

 

94,842

 

24.9

%

 

 

122,125

 

 

98,985

 

23.4

%

Operating Income as a % of Net Sales

 

 

11.1

%

 

9.7

%

 

 

 

 

11.5

%

 

10.3

%

 

 

Net Earnings

 

 

74,540

 

 

62,311

 

19.6

%

 

 

77,653

 

 

65,888

 

17.9

%

Diluted Earnings Per Share

 

$

3.47

 

$

2.90

 

19.7

%

 

$

3.61

 

$

3.07

 

17.6

%

Average Shares Outstanding

 

 

21,512

 

 

21,492

 

 

 

 

 

21,512

 

 

21,492

 

 

 

We delivered record results in our first quarter, demonstrating continued growth and outstanding performance as we provide innovative solutions to our customers,” said Stephen G. Kaniewski, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Driven by strong end market demand, the solid execution and operational excellence of our global teams, and our commitment to disciplined pricing strategies, we achieved significant operating income growth and margin expansion in both segments. We are executing our growth strategies while meeting growing market demand through investments in incremental capacity and technology solutions to better serve our customers. Across global infrastructure markets, we are seeing strong, multi-year demand for our products and solutions that support our customers’ critical infrastructure buildouts and energy transition initiatives. Underlying agricultural market fundamentals, particularly in South America, continue to be favorable as global commodity prices remain elevated and 2023 net farm income levels in North America are projected to remain above historical averages. Our teams around the world remain committed to providing our customers with vital infrastructure products and solutions to enhance agricultural productivity with an unwavering focus on price leadership and shareholder value creation.”

First Quarter 2023 Segment Review

Infrastructure (68.9% of Net Sales)

Products and solutions to serve the infrastructure markets of utility, solar, lighting, transportation, and telecommunications, and coatings services to preserve metal products

Sales of $736.1 million grew 11.2% year-over-year, with double-digit sales growth in nearly all product lines, led by Transmission, Distribution and Substation (TD&S) and Solar (formerly Renewable Energy). Higher sales were driven by favorable pricing globally, higher volumes, notably in the Lighting and Transportation (L&T) and Solar product lines, and sales from the ConcealFab acquisition.

Operating Income improved to $94.4 million or 12.9% of net sales compared to $78.3 million or 11.9% of net sales in first quarter 2022, driven by favorable pricing and higher volumes.

Agriculture (31.1% of Net Sales)

Center pivot components and linear irrigation equipment for agricultural markets, including parts and tubular products; advanced technology solutions for precision agriculture

Sales of $332.2 million increased 8.3% year-over-year, with sales growth led by higher average selling prices of irrigation equipment globally. International sales were significantly higher, led by a record first quarter in Brazil and higher Middle East sales. North America sales were similar to last year despite first quarter 2022 benefiting from the delivery of record year-end backlog. Sales of agriculture technology products and services globally were higher.

Operating Income improved to $53.3 million, or 16.1% of net sales ($57.0 million or 17.2% adjusted1) compared to $37.5 million or 12.4% of net sales ($41.6 million or 13.7% adjusted1) in first quarter 2022. The benefit of higher average selling prices and additional volume leverage were partially offset by higher SG&A, including incremental R&D expense for technology investments.

Other

Offshore wind energy structures business

As previously announced, the divestiture of the offshore wind energy structures business was completed in December 2022. In the first quarter of 2022, the subsequently-divested business generated sales of $18.7 million and an operating loss of $0.8 million.

Balance Sheet, Liquidity, and Capital Allocation

The Company generated strong first quarter 2023 operating cash flows of $21.2 million through record earnings and effectively managing working capital while supporting sales growth. At the end of the first quarter, cash and cash equivalents were $172.9 million. This quarter, Valmont announced an additional $400.0 million share repurchase authorization with no expiration and repurchased $111.1 million of company stock, with $370.3 million remaining on the share repurchase program. During the quarter, Moody’s reaffirmed the Company’s Baa3/Stable credit rating.

Updating 2023 Full Year Financial Outlook and Key Assumptions

The Company is raising its full-year diluted earnings per share outlook from the previous indications that were communicated last quarter and is providing updated key assumptions for the year.

 

 

 

2023 Full Year Financial Outlook

Previous Outlook

Revised Outlook

Net Sales Growth (vs. PY)

4% to 7%

No Change

GAAP Diluted Earnings per Share

$14.70 to $15.25

$14.80 to $15.35

Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share1

$15.35 to $15.90

$15.45 to $16.00
  • 2022 sales include the offshore wind energy structures business which was divested at the end of fiscal 2022
  • Effective tax rate of 28% to 29%, primarily due to expected geographic mix of earnings
  • Minimal expected foreign currency translation impact to net sales
  • Capital expenditures expected to be in the range of $105 to $125 million to support strategic growth and digital transformation initiatives
  • Continued elevated inflation, raw material costs aligned with current price projections, and ongoing R&D investments

Kaniewski continued, “We are excited about the opportunity to support our customers and drive multi-year profitable growth by capitalizing on the strong market drivers across our businesses. These factors, along with our proven track record of execution and a backlog of $1.6 billion, give us confidence in our 2023 outlook. The long-term need for critical infrastructure investment globally is supporting multi-year market growth trends. Favorable global agriculture market trends, strong international markets and increasing adoption of innovative technology solutions are supporting growth for our Agriculture business. Looking ahead to the second quarter, we expect difficult sales comparisons in the Agriculture segment due to international project timing and last year’s ongoing delivery of considerable levels of backlog. Operating margin levels are expected to continue across the portfolio for second quarter and full year due to better price/cost alignment. We will continue to execute pricing strategies to manage broad-based inflation and leverage the strength of our global supply chain to deliver innovative products and solutions to our customers. Our balance sheet remains strong, giving us the flexibility to execute our long-term strategic plan. Our strategy remains focused on long-term profitable growth with an organizational emphasis on return on invested capital and operational excellence as we invest to meet the future needs of our customers and deliver value to our stakeholders.”

A live audio discussion with Stephen G. Kaniewski, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Avner M. Applbaum, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be accessible by telephone on Friday, April 21, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. CDT by dialing 1-877-407-6184 or 1-201-389-0877 (no Conference ID needed), or via webcast by pointing browsers to this link: Valmont Industries 1Q 2023 Earnings Conference Call. A slide presentation will simultaneously be available for download on the Investors page of valmont.com. A replay of the event can be accessed three hours after the call at the above link or by telephone at 1-877-660-6853 or 1-201-612-7415. Please use access code 13734763. The replay will be available through 10:59 p.m. CDT on Friday, April 28, 2023.

About Valmont Industries, Inc.

For over 75 years, Valmont® has been a global leader in creating vital infrastructure and advancing agricultural productivity. Today, we remain committed to doing more with less by innovating through technology. Learn more about how we’re Conserving Resources. Improving Life.® at valmont.com.

Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that management has made in light of experience in the industries in which Valmont operates, as well as management’s perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors believed to be appropriate under the circumstances. As you read and consider this release, you should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond Valmont’s control) and assumptions. Although management believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect Valmont’s actual financial results and cause them to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. These factors include among other things, the continuing and developing effects of the pandemic including the effects of the outbreak on the general economy and the specific economic effects on the Company’s business and that of its customers and suppliers, risk factors described from time to time in Valmont’s reports to the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as future economic and market circumstances, industry conditions, company performance and financial results, operating efficiencies, availability and price of raw material, availability and market acceptance of new products, product pricing, domestic and international competitive environments, geopolitical risks, and actions and policy changes of domestic and foreign governments. The Company cautions that any forward-looking statement included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement.

VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

First Quarter

 

 

13 Weeks Ended

 

 

04/01/2023

 

03/26/2022

Net sales

 

$

1,062,481

 

 

$

980,820

 

Cost of sales

 

 

753,896

 

 

 

731,634

 

Gross profit

 

 

308,585

 

 

 

249,186

 

Selling, general, and administrative expenses

 

 

190,119

 

 

 

154,344

 

Operating income

 

 

118,466

 

 

 

94,842

 

Other income (expense)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

 

(13,105

)

 

 

(11,263

)

Interest income

 

 

830

 

 

 

227

 

Gain (loss) on investments – unrealized

 

 

1,194

 

 

 

(1,063

)

Other

 

 

(2,376

)

 

 

3,642

 

Other income (expense), net

 

 

(13,457

)

 

 

(8,457

)

Earnings before income taxes

 

 

105,009

 

 

 

86,385

 

Income tax expense

 

 

31,843

 

 

 

23,121

 

Equity in loss of nonconsolidated subsidiaries

 

 

(821

)

 

 

(358

)

Net earnings

 

 

72,345

 

 

 

62,906

 

Less: Loss (earnings) attributable to non-controlling interests

 

 

2,195

 

 

 

(595

)

Net earnings attributable to Valmont Industries, Inc.

 

$

74,540

 

 

$

62,311

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average shares outstanding (000’s) – Basic

 

 

21,269

 

 

 

21,279

 

Earnings per share – Basic

 

$

3.50

 

 

$

2.93

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average shares outstanding (000’s) – Diluted

 

 

21,512

 

 

 

21,492

 

Earnings per share – Diluted

 

$

3.47

 

 

$

2.90

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash dividends per share

 

$

0.60

 

 

$

0.55

 

VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUMMARY OPERATING RESULTS

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

First Quarter

 

 

13 Weeks Ended

 

 

04/01/2023

 

03/26/2022

Net sales

 

 

 

 

 

 

Infrastructure

 

$

736,106

 

 

$

662,072

 

Agriculture

 

 

332,163

 

 

 

306,580

 

Other

 

 

 

 

 

18,654

 

Total

 

 

1,068,269

 

 

 

987,306

 

Less: Intersegment sales

 

 

(5,788

)

 

 

(6,486

)

Total

 

$

1,062,481

 

 

$

980,820

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Income (Loss)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Infrastructure

 

$

94,352

 

 

$

78,316

 

Agriculture

 

 

53,323

 

 

 

37,475

 

Other

 

 

 

 

 

(809

)

Corporate

 

 

(29,209

)

 

 

(20,140

)

Total

 

$

118,466

 

 

$

94,842

 

Valmont has aggregated its business segments into two global reportable segments as follows.

Infrastructure: This segment consists of the manufacture and distribution of products and solutions to serve the infrastructure markets of utility, solar, lighting, transportation, and telecommunications, and coatings services to preserve metal products.

Agriculture: This segment consists of the manufacture of center pivot components and linear irrigation equipment for agricultural markets, including parts and tubular products, and advanced technology solutions for precision agriculture.

In addition to these two reportable segments, the Company had a business and related activities in 2022 that were not more than 10% of consolidated sales, operating income, or assets. This included the offshore wind energy structures business which was reported in the “Other” segment until its divestiture in December 2022.

VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUMMARY OPERATING RESULTS

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Thirteen weeks ended April 1, 2023

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Intersegment

 

 

 

 

 

Infrastructure

 

Agriculture

 

Other

 

Sales

 

Consolidated

Geographical market:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

North America

 

$

584,083

 

$

182,869

 

$

 

$

(5,374

)

 

$

761,578

International

 

 

152,023

 

 

149,294

 

 

 

 

(414

)

 

 

300,903

Total

 

$

736,106

 

$

332,163

 

$

 

$

(5,788

)

 

$

1,062,481

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Product line:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Transmission, Distribution, and Substation

 

$

314,820

 

$

 

$

 

$

 

 

$

314,820

Lighting and Transportation

 

 

229,136

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

229,136

Coatings

 

 

90,114

 

 

 

 

 

 

(3,552

)

 

 

86,562

Telecommunications

 

 

68,137

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

68,137

Solar

 

 

33,899

 

 

 

 

 

 

(414

)

 

 

33,485

Irrigation Equipment and Parts, excluding Technology

 

 

 

 

299,181

 

 

 

 

(1,822

)

 

 

297,359

Technology Products and Services

 

 

 

 

32,982

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

32,982

Total

 

$

736,106

 

$

332,163

 

$

 

$

(5,788

)

 

$

1,062,481

 

 

Thirteen weeks ended March 26, 2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Intersegment

 

 

 

 

 

Infrastructure

 

Agriculture

 

Other

 

Sales

 

Consolidated

Geographical market:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

North America

 

$

505,980

 

$

182,255

 

$

 

$

(6,486

)

 

$

681,749

International

 

 

156,092

 

 

124,325

 

 

18,654

 

 

 

 

 

299,071

Total

 

$

662,072

 

$

306,580

 

$

18,654

 

$

(6,486

)

 

$

980,820

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Product line:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Transmission, Distribution, and Substation

 

$

281,600

 

$

 

$

 

$

 

 

$

281,600

Lighting and Transportation

 

 

212,767

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

212,767

Coatings

 

 

81,976

 

 

 

 

 

 

(3,101

)

 

 

78,875

Telecommunications

 

 

61,396

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

61,396

Solar

 

 

24,333

 

 

 

 

18,654

 

 

 

 

 

42,987

Irrigation Equipment and Parts, excluding Technology

 

 

 

 

278,034

 

 

 

 

(3,385

)

 

 

274,649

Technology Products and Services

 

 

 

 

28,546

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

28,546

Total

 

$

662,072

 

$

306,580

 

$

18,654

 

$

(6,486

)

 

$

980,820

VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

04/01/2023

 

12/31/2022

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

172,948

 

$

185,406

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

650,041

 

 

604,181

Inventories

 

 

725,360

 

 

728,762

Contract assets

 

 

159,785

 

 

174,539

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

 

107,365

 

 

87,697

Total current assets

 

 

1,815,499

 

 

1,780,585

Property, plant, and equipment, net

 

 

598,848

 

 

595,578

Goodwill and other assets

 

 

1,190,145

 

 

1,180,833

 

 

$

3,604,492

 

$

3,556,996

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current installments of long-term debt

 

$

1,165

 

$

1,194

Notes payable to banks

 

 

11,436

 

 

5,846

Accounts payable

 

 

368,576

 

 

360,312

Accrued expenses

 

 

211,112

 

 

248,320

Contract liabilities

 

 

156,333

 

 

172,915

Income taxes payable

 

 

20,093

 

 

3,664

Dividends payable

 

 

12,634

 

 

11,742

Total current liabilities

 

 

781,349

 

 

803,993

Long-term debt, excluding current installments

 

 

985,636

 

 

870,935

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

151,219

 

 

155,469

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

87,888

 

 

84,887

Shareholders’ equity

 

 

1,598,400

 

 

1,641,712

 

 

$

3,604,492

 

$

3,556,996

VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

13 Weeks Ended

 

13 Weeks Ended

 

 

04/01/2023

 

03/26/2022

Cash flows from operating activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net earnings

 

$

72,345

 

 

$

62,906

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

24,558

 

 

 

23,884

 

Contribution to defined benefit pension plan

 

 

(15,259

)

 

 

 

Change in working capital

 

 

(83,206

)

 

 

(91,929

)

Other

 

 

22,761

 

 

 

7,842

 

Net cash flows provided by operating activities

 

 

21,199

 

 

 

2,703

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from investing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchase of property, plant, and equipment

 

 

(22,361

)

 

 

(27,095

)

Other

 

 

572

 

 

 

(2,005

)

Net cash flows used in investing activities

 

 

(21,789

)

 

 

(29,100

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from financing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from long-term borrowings

 

 

125,000

 

 

 

97,000

 

Principal payments on long-term borrowings

 

 

(10,796

)

 

 

(82,529

)

Net proceeds (payments) on short-term borrowings

 

 

5,302

 

 

 

(5,562

)

Purchase of treasury shares

 

 

(111,115

)

 

 

 

Dividends to noncontrolling interests

 

 

(654

)

 

 

 

Dividends paid

 

 

(11,742

)

 

 

(10,616

)

Other

 

 

(9,004

)

 

 

(1,814

)

Net cash flows used in financing activities

 

 

(13,009

)

 

 

(3,521

)

Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents

 

 

1,141

 

 

 

2,386

 

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

 

 

(12,458

)

 

 

(27,532

)

Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of year

 

 

185,406

 

 

 

177,232

 

Cash and cash equivalents – end of period

 

$

172,948

 

 

$

149,700

 

VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUMMARY OF EFFECT OF ITEMS ON REPORTED RESULTS

REGULATION G RECONCILIATION

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

The non-GAAP tables below disclose the impact of intangible asset amortization (Prospera) and stock-based compensation recognized for the Prospera employees on fiscal 2023 and 2022 results. We believe the adjustments for Prospera allow for a better investor understanding of Agriculture segment performance related to traditional segment products. Amounts may be impacted by rounding. We believe it is useful when considering company performance for the non-GAAP adjusted net earnings and operating income to be taken into consideration by management and investors with the related reported GAAP measures.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Thirteen

 

Diluted

 

 

weeks ended

 

earnings per

 

 

April 1, 2023

 

share

Net earnings attributable to Valmont Industries, Inc. – as reported

 

$

74,540

 

 

$

3.47

 

Prospera intangible asset amortization

 

 

1,645

 

 

 

0.08

 

Stock-based compensation – Prospera

 

 

2,014

 

 

 

0.09

 

Total Adjustments, pre-tax1

 

 

3,659

 

 

 

0.17

 

Tax effect of adjustments2

 

 

(546

)

 

 

(0.03

)

Net earnings attributable to Valmont Industries, Inc. – Adjusted1

 

$

77,653

 

 

$

3.61

 

Average shares outstanding (000’s) – Diluted

 

 

 

 

 

21,512

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Thirteen

 

Diluted

 

 

weeks ended

 

earnings per

 

 

March 26, 2022

 

share

Net earnings attributable to Valmont Industries, Inc. – as reported

 

$

62,311

 

 

$

2.90

 

Prospera intangible asset amortization

 

 

1,645

 

 

 

0.08

 

Stock-based compensation – Prospera

 

 

2,498

 

 

 

0.12

 

Total Adjustments, pre-tax1

 

 

4,143

 

 

 

0.19

 

Tax effect of adjustments2

 

 

(566

)

 

 

(0.03

)

Net earnings attributable to Valmont Industries, Inc. – Adjusted1

 

$

65,888

 

 

$

3.07

 

Average shares outstanding (000’s) – Diluted

 

 

 

 

 

21,492

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1Earnings per share includes rounding

2The tax effect of adjustments is calculated based on the income tax rate in each applicable jurisdiction.

VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUMMARY OF EFFECT OF SIGNIFICANT NON-RECURRING ITEMS ON REPORTED RESULTS

REGULATION G RECONCILIATION

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

The non-GAAP tables below disclose the impact of intangible asset amortization (Prospera) and stock-based compensation recognized for the Prospera employees on fiscal 2023 and 2022 results. We believe the adjustments for Prospera allow for a better investor understanding of Agriculture segment performance related to traditional segment products. Amounts may be impacted by rounding. We believe it is useful when considering company performance for the non-GAAP adjusted net earnings and operating income to be taken into consideration by management and investors with the related reported GAAP measures.

 

 

 

 

 

  

 

 

 

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Thirteen weeks ended April 1, 2023

 

Operating Income Reconciliation

 

Infrastructure

 

  

Agriculture

 

  

Other

 

Corporate

 

Valmont

Operating income – as reported

 

$

94,352

 

  

$

53,323

 

  

$

 

$

(29,209

)

 

$

118,466

 

Prospera intangible asset amortization

 

 

 

  

 

1,645

 

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,645

 

Stock-based compensation – Prospera

 

 

 

  

 

2,014

 

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,014

 

Adjusted Operating Income

 

$

94,352

 

  

$

56,982

 

  

$

 

$

(29,209

)

 

$

122,125

 

Net Sales – as reported

 

 

732,140

 

  

 

330,341

 

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,062,481

 

 

 

 

 

 

  

 

 

 

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Income as a % of Net Sales

 

 

12.9

%

  

 

16.1

%

  

 

NM

 

 

NM

 

 

 

11.1

%

Adj. Operating Income as a % of Net Sales

 

 

12.9

%

  

 

17.2

%

  

 

NM

 

 

NM

 

 

 

11.5

%

 

 

Thirteen weeks ended March 26, 2022

 

Operating Income Reconciliation

 

Infrastructure

 

  

Agriculture

 

  

Other

 

  

Corporate

 

Valmont

Operating income – as reported

 

$

78,316

 

  

$

37,475

 

  

$

(809

)

 

  

$

(20,140

)

 

$

94,842

 

Prospera intangible asset amortization

 

 

 

  

 

1,645

 

  

 

 

 

  

 

 

 

 

1,645

 

Stock-based compensation – Prospera

 

 

 

  

 

2,498

 

  

 

 

 

  

 

 

 

 

2,498

 

Adjusted Operating Income

 

$

78,316

 

  

$

41,618

 

  

$

(809

)

 

  

$

(20,140

)

 

$

98,985

 

Net Sales – as reported

 

 

658,971

 

  

 

303,195

 

  

 

18,654

 

 

  

 

 

 

 

980,820

 

 

 

 

 

 

  

 

 

 

  

 

 

 

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Income as a % of Net Sales

 

 

11.9

%

  

 

12.4

%

  

 

(4.3

)

%

  

 

NM

 

 

 

9.7

%

Adj. Operating Income as a % of Net Sales

 

 

11.9

%

  

 

13.7

%

  

 

(4.3

)

%

  

 

NM

 

 

 

10.1

%

Renee Campbell

renee.campbell@valmont.com

