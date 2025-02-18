Valmont Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Results

Full-Year Revenue of $4.08 Billion, Record Diluted Earnings Per Share of $17.19, and Strong Operating Cash Flows of $573 Million
President and Chief Executive Officer Avner M. Applbaum commented, “The fourth quarter capped off an outstanding year for Valmont as we continued executing our strategy. Both our Infrastructure and Agriculture segments achieved sales growth, and we expanded consolidated operating profit margins year-over-year through strategic pricing, improved operational efficiencies, and disciplined cost management. I want to thank the entire Valmont team for their dedication and hard work in delivering these strong results.”
“Looking ahead to 2025, demand for our Infrastructure products and solutions will drive continued sales growth. In Agriculture, international sales, particularly large-scale projects, will help offset expected market softness in North America. Across both segments, we remain focused on commercial and operational excellence, leveraging our streamlined organization to deliver exceptional value to our customers and shareholders.”
Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights (all metrics compared to Fourth Quarter 2023 unless otherwise noted)
- Net sales increased 2.1% to $1.04 billion, compared to $1.02 billion
- Operating income increased to $120.0 million or 11.6% of net sales, compared to $63.5 million or 6.3% of net sales ($100.2 million or 9.9% adjusted1 in 2023)
- Diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) increased to $3.84, compared to $1.38 ($3.18 adjusted1 in 2023)
Operating cash flows increased 66.9% to $193.4 million, compared to $115.9 million
- Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the fourth quarter were $164.3 million
- Invested $25.6 million in capital expenditures and returned $27.0 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends
- Moody's Ratings upgraded the Company's credit rating to Baa2
Full Year 2024 Highlights (all metrics compared to Full Year 2023 unless otherwise noted)
Net sales decreased 2.4% to $4.08 billion, compared to $4.17 billion
- Infrastructure sales of $3.0 billion were similar to prior year, while Agriculture sales declined 8.3%
- Operating income increased to $524.6 million or 12.9% of net sales, compared to $291.6 million or 7.0% of net sales ($473.2 million or 11.3% adjusted1 in 2023)
- Diluted EPS increased to $17.19, compared to $6.78 ($14.98 adjusted1 in 2023)
Operating cash flows meaningfully increased 86.7% to $572.7 million, compared to $306.8 million, driven by strong net earnings and effective working capital management
- Free cash flow1 increased 134.9% to $493.2 million, compared to $210.0 million
- Invested $79.5 million in capital expenditures and returned $118.4 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends
- Deployed $393.0 million to fully repay the revolving credit facility balance, achieving a net leverage ratio1 of 1.0
- Achieved return on invested capital1 of 16.4%
Key Financial Metrics
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fourth Quarter 2024
|
|
GAAP
|
|
Adjusted1
|
|
(In thousands, except per-share amounts)
|
|
12/28/2024
|
|
12/30/2023
|
|
|
|
|
12/28/2024
|
|
12/30/2023
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q4 2024
|
|
Q4 2023
|
|
vs. Q4 2023
|
|
|
Q4 2024
|
|
Q4 2023
|
|
vs. Q4 2023
|
|
Net Sales
|
|
$
|
1,037,294
|
|
$
|
1,015,526
|
|
2.1%
|
|
|
$
|
1,037,294
|
|
$
|
1,015,526
|
|
2.1%
|
|
Gross Profit
|
|
|
313,021
|
|
|
282,941
|
|
10.6%
|
|
|
|
313,021
|
|
|
282,941
|
|
10.6%
|
|
Gross Profit as a % of Net Sales
|
|
|
30.2%
|
|
|
27.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
30.2%
|
|
|
27.9%
|
|
|
|
Operating Income
|
|
|
119,988
|
|
|
63,548
|
|
88.8%
|
|
|
|
119,988
|
|
|
100,204
|
|
19.7%
|
|
Operating Income as a % of Net Sales
|
|
|
11.6%
|
|
|
6.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
11.6%
|
|
|
9.9%
|
|
|
|
Net Earnings Attributable to VMI2
|
|
|
77,653
|
|
|
28,587
|
|
171.6%
|
|
|
|
77,653
|
|
|
66,034
|
|
17.6%
|
|
Diluted Earnings per Share
|
|
|
3.84
|
|
|
1.38
|
|
178.3%
|
|
|
|
3.84
|
|
|
3.18
|
|
20.8%
|
|
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
|
|
|
20,197
|
|
|
20,764
|
|
|
|
|
|
20,197
|
|
|
20,764
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Full Year 2024
|
|
GAAP
|
|
Adjusted1
|
|
(In thousands, except per-share amounts)
|
|
12/28/2024
|
|
12/30/2023
|
|
|
|
|
12/28/2024
|
|
12/30/2023
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY 2024
|
|
FY 2023
|
|
vs. FY 2023
|
|
|
FY 2024
|
|
FY 2023
|
|
vs. FY 2023
|
|
Net Sales
|
|
$
|
4,075,034
|
|
$
|
4,174,598
|
|
(2.4)%
|
|
|
$
|
4,075,034
|
|
$
|
4,174,598
|
|
(2.4)%
|
|
Gross Profit
|
|
|
1,241,212
|
|
|
1,236,034
|
|
0.4%
|
|
|
|
1,241,212
|
|
|
1,236,034
|
|
0.4%
|
|
Gross Profit as a % of Net Sales
|
|
|
30.5%
|
|
|
29.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
30.5%
|
|
|
29.6%
|
|
|
|
Operating Income
|
|
|
524,584
|
|
|
291,557
|
|
79.9%
|
|
|
|
524,584
|
|
|
473,237
|
|
10.9%
|
|
Operating Income as a % of Net Sales
|
|
|
12.9%
|
|
|
7.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
12.9%
|
|
|
11.3%
|
|
|
|
Net Earnings Attributable to VMI2,3
|
|
|
348,259
|
|
|
143,475
|
|
142.7%
|
|
|
|
348,259
|
|
|
316,926
|
|
9.9%
|
|
Diluted Earnings per Share3
|
|
|
17.19
|
|
|
6.78
|
|
153.5%
|
|
|
|
17.19
|
|
|
14.98
|
|
14.8%
|
|
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
|
|
|
20,261
|
|
|
21,159
|
|
|
|
|
|
20,261
|
|
|
21,159
|
|
|
Fourth Quarter 2024 Segment Review (all metrics compared to Fourth Quarter 2023 unless otherwise noted)
Infrastructure (73.3% of Net Sales)
Products and solutions to serve the infrastructure markets of utility, solar, lighting and transportation, and telecommunications, along with coatings services to protect metal products
Sales increased 2.1% to $763.6 million, compared to $748.3 million.
Utility sales grew 5.9%, driven by pricing excellence and a favorable product mix, with higher volumes of distribution and substation products, which more than offset steel index deflation. Telecommunications sales increased significantly, benefiting from a higher level of carrier spending in a stabilizing North American market. Solar sales declined significantly, primarily in North America, following the Company’s strategic decision earlier in 2024 to exit certain low-margin projects.
Operating income increased to $122.0 million or 16.0% of net sales, compared to $82.6 million or 11.1% of net sales ($98.7 million or 13.2% adjusted1 in 2023). This growth was driven by pricing excellence, a reduction in the cost of goods sold and higher volumes.
Agriculture (26.7% of Net Sales)
Center pivot and linear irrigation equipment components for agricultural markets, including aftermarket parts and tubular products, and advanced technology solutions for precision agriculture
Sales increased 2.3% to $278.0 million, compared to $271.6 million, despite a 2.3% unfavorable impact from foreign currency translation.
In North America, irrigation equipment volumes were slightly lower. Increased replacement sales, driven by severe weather events earlier in 2024, were offset by continued agriculture market softness due to lower grain prices. Internationally, sales were higher year-over-year, led by strong growth in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (“EMEA”) region, and slightly higher sales in Brazil amid a stabilizing market environment.
Operating income increased to $28.5 million or 10.3% of net sales, compared to $13.9 million or 5.2% of net sales ($27.8 million or 10.3% adjusted1 in 2023), reflecting reduced SG&A expenses.
Providing 2025 Full-Year Financial Outlook and Key Assumptions
The Company is introducing its full-year 2025 financial outlook, including projected net sales and diluted earnings per share, and key assumptions for the year.
|
|
|
Metric
|
2025 Outlook
|
Net Sales
|
$4.0 to $4.2 billion
~(2%) to ~+3%
~(0.5%) to ~+4.5% Constant Currency1
|
Infrastructure Net Sales
|
$3.02 to $3.16 billion
Growth of ~+1% to ~+5.5%
~+2% to ~+6.5% Constant Currency1
|
Agriculture Net Sales
|
$0.98 to $1.04 billion
Decline of ~(9.5%) to ~(3.5%)
~(7%) to ~(1%) Constant Currency1
|
Diluted Earnings per Share
|
$17.20 to $18.80
|
Capital Expenditures
|
$140 to $160 million
|
Effective Tax Rate
|
~26.0%
Key Assumptions
- Steel cost assumptions are aligned with futures markets as of February 14, 2025.
- Based on the Company’s understanding of the recently announced China tariffs, and the steel and aluminum import tariffs introduced on February 10, 2025, these direct impacts have been factored into the 2025 outlook.
- The potential timing and impact of additional U.S. import tariffs, including a proposed 25% tariff on all imports from Mexico and Canada, as well as retaliatory actions by other countries, remains unclear and are not included in the 2025 outlook.
1Please see Reg G reconciliation to GAAP measures at end of document
2Net earnings attributable to Valmont Industries, Inc. including change in redemption value of redeemable noncontrolling interests
3Q2 2024 included a tax benefit of approximately $3.0 million or $0.15 per share due to the reduction of a valuation allowance on a tax loss carryforward in a foreign subsidiary
|
VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per-share amounts)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Thirteen weeks ended
|
|
Fifty-two weeks ended
|
|
|
December 28,
|
|
December 30,
|
|
December 28,
|
|
December 30,
|
|
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
Net sales
|
|
$
|
1,037,294
|
|
|
$
|
1,015,526
|
|
|
$
|
4,075,034
|
|
|
$
|
4,174,598
|
|
Cost of sales
|
|
|
724,273
|
|
|
|
732,585
|
|
|
|
2,833,822
|
|
|
|
2,938,564
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
313,021
|
|
|
|
282,941
|
|
|
|
1,241,212
|
|
|
|
1,236,034
|
|
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
|
|
|
193,033
|
|
|
|
188,363
|
|
|
|
716,628
|
|
|
|
768,423
|
|
Impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
140,844
|
|
Realignment charges
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
31,030
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
35,210
|
|
Operating income
|
|
|
119,988
|
|
|
|
63,548
|
|
|
|
524,584
|
|
|
|
291,557
|
|
Other income (expenses):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
(12,342
|
)
|
|
|
(15,314
|
)
|
|
|
(58,722
|
)
|
|
|
(56,808
|
)
|
Interest income
|
|
|
1,825
|
|
|
|
1,651
|
|
|
|
7,183
|
|
|
|
6,230
|
|
Gain on deferred compensation investments
|
|
|
518
|
|
|
|
1,773
|
|
|
|
3,634
|
|
|
|
3,564
|
|
Gain (loss) on divestitures
|
|
|
(4,474
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(4,474
|
)
|
|
|
2,994
|
|
Other
|
|
|
138
|
|
|
|
(6,492
|
)
|
|
|
(3,524
|
)
|
|
|
(11,085
|
)
|
Total other income (expenses)
|
|
|
(14,335
|
)
|
|
|
(18,382
|
)
|
|
|
(55,903
|
)
|
|
|
(55,105
|
)
|
Earnings before income taxes and equity in loss of nonconsolidated subsidiaries
|
|
|
105,653
|
|
|
|
45,166
|
|
|
|
468,681
|
|
|
|
236,452
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
27,199
|
|
|
|
10,882
|
|
|
|
117,978
|
|
|
|
90,121
|
|
Equity in loss of nonconsolidated subsidiaries
|
|
|
(19
|
)
|
|
|
(200
|
)
|
|
|
(79
|
)
|
|
|
(1,419
|
)
|
Net earnings
|
|
|
78,435
|
|
|
|
34,084
|
|
|
|
350,624
|
|
|
|
144,912
|
|
Loss (earnings) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
(782
|
)
|
|
|
1,877
|
|
|
|
(2,365
|
)
|
|
|
5,937
|
|
Net earnings attributable to Valmont Industries, Inc.
|
|
|
77,653
|
|
|
|
35,961
|
|
|
|
348,259
|
|
|
|
150,849
|
|
Change in redemption value of redeemable noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(7,374
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(7,374
|
)
|
Net earnings attributable to Valmont Industries, Inc. including change in redemption value of redeemable noncontrolling interests
|
|
$
|
77,653
|
|
|
$
|
28,587
|
|
|
$
|
348,259
|
|
|
$
|
143,475
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic
|
|
|
20,031
|
|
|
|
20,577
|
|
|
|
20,122
|
|
|
|
20,956
|
|
Earnings per share - Basic
|
|
$
|
3.88
|
|
|
$
|
1.39
|
|
|
$
|
17.31
|
|
|
$
|
6.85
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted
|
|
|
20,197
|
|
|
|
20,764
|
|
|
|
20,261
|
|
|
|
21,159
|
|
Earnings per share - Diluted
|
|
$
|
3.84
|
|
|
$
|
1.38
|
|
|
$
|
17.19
|
|
|
$
|
6.78
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash dividends per share
|
|
$
|
0.60
|
|
|
$
|
0.60
|
|
|
$
|
2.40
|
|
|
$
|
2.40
|
VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUMMARY OPERATING RESULTS
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Thirteen weeks ended
|
|
Fifty-two weeks ended
|
|
|
December 28,
|
|
December 30,
|
|
December 28,
|
|
December 30,
|
|
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
Infrastructure
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
$
|
760,848
|
|
|
$
|
745,713
|
|
|
$
|
2,998,381
|
|
|
$
|
2,999,637
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
230,383
|
|
|
|
201,968
|
|
|
|
903,736
|
|
|
|
842,081
|
|
as a percentage of net sales
|
|
|
30.3
|
%
|
|
|
27.1
|
%
|
|
|
30.1
|
%
|
|
|
28.1
|
%
|
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
|
|
|
108,345
|
|
|
|
103,227
|
|
|
|
406,596
|
|
|
|
424,997
|
|
as a percentage of net sales
|
|
|
14.2
|
%
|
|
|
13.8
|
%
|
|
|
13.6
|
%
|
|
|
14.2
|
%
|
Impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
3,571
|
|
Realignment charges
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
16,191
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
17,260
|
|
Operating income
|
|
|
122,038
|
|
|
|
82,550
|
|
|
|
497,140
|
|
|
|
396,253
|
|
as a percentage of net sales
|
|
|
16.0
|
%
|
|
|
11.1
|
%
|
|
|
16.6
|
%
|
|
|
13.2
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Agriculture
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
$
|
276,446
|
|
|
$
|
269,813
|
|
|
$
|
1,076,653
|
|
|
$
|
1,174,961
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
82,638
|
|
|
|
80,973
|
|
|
|
337,476
|
|
|
|
393,953
|
|
as a percentage of net sales
|
|
|
29.9
|
%
|
|
|
30.0
|
%
|
|
|
31.3
|
%
|
|
|
33.5
|
%
|
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
|
|
|
54,139
|
|
|
|
58,833
|
|
|
|
199,140
|
|
|
|
230,729
|
|
as a percentage of net sales
|
|
|
19.6
|
%
|
|
|
21.8
|
%
|
|
|
18.5
|
%
|
|
|
19.6
|
%
|
Impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
137,273
|
|
Realignment charges
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
8,194
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
9,101
|
|
Operating income
|
|
|
28,499
|
|
|
|
13,946
|
|
|
|
138,336
|
|
|
|
16,850
|
|
as a percentage of net sales
|
|
|
10.3
|
%
|
|
|
5.2
|
%
|
|
|
12.8
|
%
|
|
|
1.4
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
|
|
$
|
30,549
|
|
|
$
|
26,303
|
|
|
$
|
110,892
|
|
|
$
|
112,697
|
|
Realignment charges
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
6,645
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
8,849
|
|
Operating loss
|
|
|
(30,549
|
)
|
|
|
(32,948
|
)
|
|
|
(110,892
|
)
|
|
|
(121,546
|
)
|
VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUMMARY OPERATING RESULTS
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, the Company renamed its Transmission, Distribution, and Substation product line to the Utility product line.
In fiscal 2024, the Company realigned management's reporting structure for certain composite structure sales and, accordingly, revised its presentation of sales across product lines to reflect how the product is currently managed. The reporting for the thirteen and fifty-two weeks ended December 30, 2023 was adjusted to conform to the fiscal 2024 presentation. As a result, Utility product line sales increased and Lighting and Transportation product line sales decreased by $14,598 and $47,902 for the thirteen and fifty-two weeks ended December 30, 2023, respectively.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Thirteen weeks ended December 28, 2024
|
|
|
Infrastructure
|
|
Agriculture
|
|
Intersegment
|
|
Consolidated
|
Geographical Market:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
North America
|
|
$
|
597,830
|
|
$
|
129,319
|
|
$
|
(4,209
|
)
|
|
$
|
722,940
|
International
|
|
|
165,811
|
|
|
148,665
|
|
|
(122
|
)
|
|
|
314,354
|
Total sales
|
|
$
|
763,641
|
|
$
|
277,984
|
|
$
|
(4,331
|
)
|
|
$
|
1,037,294
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Product Line:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Utility
|
|
$
|
350,710
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
350,710
|
Lighting and Transportation
|
|
|
216,130
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
216,130
|
Coatings
|
|
|
87,029
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(2,671
|
)
|
|
|
84,358
|
Telecommunications
|
|
|
74,121
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
74,121
|
Solar
|
|
|
35,651
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(122
|
)
|
|
|
35,529
|
Irrigation Equipment and Parts
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
255,042
|
|
|
(1,538
|
)
|
|
|
253,504
|
Technology Products and Services
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
22,942
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
22,942
|
Total sales
|
|
$
|
763,641
|
|
$
|
277,984
|
|
$
|
(4,331
|
)
|
|
$
|
1,037,294
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Thirteen weeks ended December 30, 2023
|
|
|
Infrastructure
|
|
Agriculture
|
|
Intersegment
|
|
Consolidated
|
Geographical Market:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
North America
|
|
$
|
575,166
|
|
$
|
136,378
|
|
$
|
(4,240
|
)
|
|
$
|
707,304
|
International
|
|
|
173,124
|
|
|
135,266
|
|
|
(168
|
)
|
|
|
308,222
|
Total sales
|
|
$
|
748,290
|
|
$
|
271,644
|
|
$
|
(4,408
|
)
|
|
$
|
1,015,526
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Product Line:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Utility
|
|
$
|
331,272
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
331,272
|
Lighting and Transportation
|
|
|
221,612
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
221,612
|
Coatings
|
|
|
84,129
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(2,409
|
)
|
|
|
81,720
|
Telecommunications
|
|
|
56,660
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
56,660
|
Solar
|
|
|
54,617
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(168
|
)
|
|
|
54,449
|
Irrigation Equipment and Parts
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
244,148
|
|
|
(1,831
|
)
|
|
|
242,317
|
Technology Products and Services
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
27,496
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
27,496
|
Total sales
|
|
$
|
748,290
|
|
$
|
271,644
|
|
$
|
(4,408
|
)
|
|
$
|
1,015,526
|
VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUMMARY OPERATING RESULTS
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fifty-two weeks ended December 28, 2024
|
|
|
Infrastructure
|
|
Agriculture
|
|
Intersegment
|
|
Consolidated
|
Geographical Market:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
North America
|
|
$
|
2,348,250
|
|
$
|
570,517
|
|
$
|
(17,045
|
)
|
|
$
|
2,901,722
|
International
|
|
|
660,326
|
|
|
513,191
|
|
|
(205
|
)
|
|
|
1,173,312
|
Total sales
|
|
$
|
3,008,576
|
|
$
|
1,083,708
|
|
$
|
(17,250
|
)
|
|
$
|
4,075,034
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Product Line:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Utility
|
|
$
|
1,368,333
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
1,368,333
|
Lighting and Transportation
|
|
|
884,128
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
884,128
|
Coatings
|
|
|
353,739
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(9,992
|
)
|
|
|
343,747
|
Telecommunications
|
|
|
250,770
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
250,770
|
Solar
|
|
|
151,606
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(203
|
)
|
|
|
151,403
|
Irrigation Equipment and Parts
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
985,840
|
|
|
(7,055
|
)
|
|
|
978,785
|
Technology Products and Services
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
97,868
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
97,868
|
Total sales
|
|
$
|
3,008,576
|
|
$
|
1,083,708
|
|
$
|
(17,250
|
)
|
|
$
|
4,075,034
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fifty-two weeks ended December 30, 2023
|
|
|
Infrastructure
|
|
Agriculture
|
|
Intersegment
|
|
Consolidated
|
Geographical Market:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
North America
|
|
$
|
2,318,801
|
|
$
|
587,056
|
|
$
|
(16,282
|
)
|
|
$
|
2,889,575
|
International
|
|
|
691,266
|
|
|
595,167
|
|
|
(1,410
|
)
|
|
|
1,285,023
|
Total sales
|
|
$
|
3,010,067
|
|
$
|
1,182,223
|
|
$
|
(17,692
|
)
|
|
$
|
4,174,598
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Product Line:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Utility
|
|
$
|
1,291,670
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
1,291,670
|
Lighting and Transportation
|
|
|
916,170
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
916,170
|
Coatings
|
|
|
354,330
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(9,020
|
)
|
|
|
345,310
|
Telecommunications
|
|
|
252,165
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
252,165
|
Solar
|
|
|
195,732
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(1,410
|
)
|
|
|
194,322
|
Irrigation Equipment and Parts
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1,069,425
|
|
|
(7,262
|
)
|
|
|
1,062,163
|
Technology Products and Services
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
112,798
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
112,798
|
Total sales
|
|
$
|
3,010,067
|
|
$
|
1,182,223
|
|
$
|
(17,692
|
)
|
|
$
|
4,174,598
|
VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 28,
|
|
December 30,
|
|
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
164,315
|
|
$
|
203,041
|
Receivables, net
|
|
|
654,360
|
|
|
657,960
|
Inventories
|
|
|
590,263
|
|
|
658,428
|
Contract assets
|
|
|
187,257
|
|
|
175,721
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
87,197
|
|
|
92,479
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
1,683,392
|
|
|
1,787,629
|
Property, plant, and equipment, net
|
|
|
588,972
|
|
|
617,394
|
Goodwill and other non-current assets
|
|
|
1,057,608
|
|
|
1,072,425
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
3,329,972
|
|
$
|
3,477,448
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS, AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current installments of long-term debt
|
|
$
|
692
|
|
$
|
719
|
Notes payable to banks
|
|
|
1,669
|
|
|
3,205
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
372,197
|
|
|
358,311
|
Accrued expenses
|
|
|
275,407
|
|
|
277,764
|
Contract liabilities
|
|
|
126,932
|
|
|
70,978
|
Income taxes payable
|
|
|
22,509
|
|
|
—
|
Dividends payable
|
|
|
12,019
|
|
|
12,125
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
811,425
|
|
|
723,102
|
Long-term debt, excluding current installments
|
|
|
729,941
|
|
|
1,107,885
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
|
|
134,534
|
|
|
162,743
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
|
|
60,459
|
|
|
66,646
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
1,736,359
|
|
|
2,060,376
|
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
51,519
|
|
|
62,792
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
|
1,542,094
|
|
|
1,354,280
|
Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests, and shareholders' equity
|
|
$
|
3,329,972
|
|
$
|
3,477,448
|
VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fifty-two weeks ended
|
|
|
December 28,
|
|
December 30,
|
|
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net earnings
|
|
$
|
350,624
|
|
|
$
|
144,912
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
95,395
|
|
|
|
98,708
|
|
Contribution to defined benefit pension plan
|
|
|
(19,599
|
)
|
|
|
(17,345
|
)
|
Impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
140,844
|
|
Loss (gain) on divestitures
|
|
|
4,474
|
|
|
|
(2,994
|
)
|
Change in working capital
|
|
|
120,453
|
|
|
|
(66,342
|
)
|
Other
|
|
|
21,331
|
|
|
|
8,992
|
|
Net cash flows from operating activities
|
|
|
572,678
|
|
|
|
306,775
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchases of property, plant, and equipment
|
|
|
(79,451
|
)
|
|
|
(96,771
|
)
|
Proceeds from divestiture, net of cash divested
|
|
|
3,830
|
|
|
|
6,369
|
|
Proceeds from property damage insurance claims
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
7,468
|
|
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(32,676
|
)
|
Other
|
|
|
(3,257
|
)
|
|
|
329
|
|
Net cash flows from investing activities
|
|
|
(78,878
|
)
|
|
|
(115,281
|
)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net repayments on short-term borrowings
|
|
|
(1,485
|
)
|
|
|
(3,298
|
)
|
Proceeds from long-term borrowings
|
|
|
30,009
|
|
|
|
370,012
|
|
Principal repayments on long-term borrowings
|
|
|
(408,080
|
)
|
|
|
(134,748
|
)
|
Dividends paid
|
|
|
(48,358
|
)
|
|
|
(49,515
|
)
|
Purchases of redeemable noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
(17,745
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Repurchases of common stock
|
|
|
(70,069
|
)
|
|
|
(345,279
|
)
|
Other
|
|
|
(6,832
|
)
|
|
|
(13,577
|
)
|
Net cash flows from financing activities
|
|
|
(522,560
|
)
|
|
|
(176,405
|
)
|
Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
(9,966
|
)
|
|
|
2,546
|
|
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
(38,726
|
)
|
|
|
17,635
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents—beginning of period
|
|
|
203,041
|
|
|
|
185,406
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents—end of period
|
|
$
|
164,315
|
|
|
$
|
203,041
|
VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
FISCAL 2025 FULL-YEAR FINANCIAL OUTLOOK BRIDGE
(Dollars in millions, except per-share amounts)
(Unaudited)
The tables below outline the bridge from fiscal 2024 net sales and diluted earnings per share to the forecasted figures for fiscal 2025.
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales - fiscal 2024
|
|
$
|
4,075
|
|
Infrastructure volume
|
|
|
200
|
|
Net pricing (steel deflation)
|
|
|
(40
|
)
|
Agriculture storm volume
|
|
|
(50
|
)
|
Strategic deselection
|
|
|
(25
|
)
|
FX translation
|
|
|
(60
|
)
|
Net sales outlook midpoint - fiscal 2025
|
|
$
|
4,100
|
