Valmont Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Results

Full-Year Revenue of $4.08 Billion, Record Diluted Earnings Per Share of $17.19, and Strong Operating Cash Flows of $573 Million

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Valmont® Industries, Inc. (NYSE: VMI), a global leader that provides products and solutions to support vital infrastructure and advance agricultural productivity, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 28, 2024.

President and Chief Executive Officer Avner M. Applbaum commented, “ The fourth quarter capped off an outstanding year for Valmont as we continued executing our strategy. Both our Infrastructure and Agriculture segments achieved sales growth, and we expanded consolidated operating profit margins year-over-year through strategic pricing, improved operational efficiencies, and disciplined cost management. I want to thank the entire Valmont team for their dedication and hard work in delivering these strong results.”

“ Looking ahead to 2025, demand for our Infrastructure products and solutions will drive continued sales growth. In Agriculture, international sales, particularly large-scale projects, will help offset expected market softness in North America. Across both segments, we remain focused on commercial and operational excellence, leveraging our streamlined organization to deliver exceptional value to our customers and shareholders.”

Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights (all metrics compared to Fourth Quarter 2023 unless otherwise noted)

Net sales increased 2.1% to $1.04 billion, compared to $1.02 billion

Operating income increased to $120.0 million or 11.6% of net sales, compared to $63.5 million or 6.3% of net sales ($100.2 million or 9.9% adjusted 1 in 2023)

in 2023) Diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) increased to $3.84, compared to $1.38 ($3.18 adjusted 1 in 2023)

in 2023) Operating cash flows increased 66.9% to $193.4 million, compared to $115.9 million Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the fourth quarter were $164.3 million

Invested $25.6 million in capital expenditures and returned $27.0 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends

Moody's Ratings upgraded the Company's credit rating to Baa2

Full Year 2024 Highlights (all metrics compared to Full Year 2023 unless otherwise noted)

Net sales decreased 2.4% to $4.08 billion, compared to $4.17 billion Infrastructure sales of $3.0 billion were similar to prior year, while Agriculture sales declined 8.3%

Operating income increased to $524.6 million or 12.9% of net sales, compared to $291.6 million or 7.0% of net sales ($473.2 million or 11.3% adjusted 1 in 2023)

in 2023) Diluted EPS increased to $17.19, compared to $6.78 ($14.98 adjusted 1 in 2023)

in 2023) Operating cash flows meaningfully increased 86.7% to $572.7 million, compared to $306.8 million, driven by strong net earnings and effective working capital management Free cash flow 1 increased 134.9% to $493.2 million, compared to $210.0 million

Invested $79.5 million in capital expenditures and returned $118.4 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends

Deployed $393.0 million to fully repay the revolving credit facility balance, achieving a net leverage ratio 1 of 1.0

of 1.0 Achieved return on invested capital1 of 16.4%

Key Financial Metrics

Fourth Quarter 2024 GAAP Adjusted1 (In thousands, except per-share amounts) 12/28/2024 12/30/2023 12/28/2024 12/30/2023 Q4 2024 Q4 2023 vs. Q4 2023 Q4 2024 Q4 2023 vs. Q4 2023 Net Sales $ 1,037,294 $ 1,015,526 2.1% $ 1,037,294 $ 1,015,526 2.1% Gross Profit 313,021 282,941 10.6% 313,021 282,941 10.6% Gross Profit as a % of Net Sales 30.2% 27.9% 30.2% 27.9% Operating Income 119,988 63,548 88.8% 119,988 100,204 19.7% Operating Income as a % of Net Sales 11.6% 6.3% 11.6% 9.9% Net Earnings Attributable to VMI2 77,653 28,587 171.6% 77,653 66,034 17.6% Diluted Earnings per Share 3.84 1.38 178.3% 3.84 3.18 20.8% Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 20,197 20,764 20,197 20,764

Full Year 2024 GAAP Adjusted1 (In thousands, except per-share amounts) 12/28/2024 12/30/2023 12/28/2024 12/30/2023 FY 2024 FY 2023 vs. FY 2023 FY 2024 FY 2023 vs. FY 2023 Net Sales $ 4,075,034 $ 4,174,598 (2.4)% $ 4,075,034 $ 4,174,598 (2.4)% Gross Profit 1,241,212 1,236,034 0.4% 1,241,212 1,236,034 0.4% Gross Profit as a % of Net Sales 30.5% 29.6% 30.5% 29.6% Operating Income 524,584 291,557 79.9% 524,584 473,237 10.9% Operating Income as a % of Net Sales 12.9% 7.0% 12.9% 11.3% Net Earnings Attributable to VMI2,3 348,259 143,475 142.7% 348,259 316,926 9.9% Diluted Earnings per Share3 17.19 6.78 153.5% 17.19 14.98 14.8% Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 20,261 21,159 20,261 21,159

Fourth Quarter 2024 Segment Review (all metrics compared to Fourth Quarter 2023 unless otherwise noted)

Infrastructure (73.3% of Net Sales)

Products and solutions to serve the infrastructure markets of utility, solar, lighting and transportation, and telecommunications, along with coatings services to protect metal products

Sales increased 2.1% to $763.6 million, compared to $748.3 million.

Utility sales grew 5.9%, driven by pricing excellence and a favorable product mix, with higher volumes of distribution and substation products, which more than offset steel index deflation. Telecommunications sales increased significantly, benefiting from a higher level of carrier spending in a stabilizing North American market. Solar sales declined significantly, primarily in North America, following the Company’s strategic decision earlier in 2024 to exit certain low-margin projects.

Operating income increased to $122.0 million or 16.0% of net sales, compared to $82.6 million or 11.1% of net sales ($98.7 million or 13.2% adjusted1 in 2023). This growth was driven by pricing excellence, a reduction in the cost of goods sold and higher volumes.

Agriculture (26.7% of Net Sales)

Center pivot and linear irrigation equipment components for agricultural markets, including aftermarket parts and tubular products, and advanced technology solutions for precision agriculture

Sales increased 2.3% to $278.0 million, compared to $271.6 million, despite a 2.3% unfavorable impact from foreign currency translation.

In North America, irrigation equipment volumes were slightly lower. Increased replacement sales, driven by severe weather events earlier in 2024, were offset by continued agriculture market softness due to lower grain prices. Internationally, sales were higher year-over-year, led by strong growth in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (“EMEA”) region, and slightly higher sales in Brazil amid a stabilizing market environment.

Operating income increased to $28.5 million or 10.3% of net sales, compared to $13.9 million or 5.2% of net sales ($27.8 million or 10.3% adjusted1 in 2023), reflecting reduced SG&A expenses.

Providing 2025 Full-Year Financial Outlook and Key Assumptions

The Company is introducing its full-year 2025 financial outlook, including projected net sales and diluted earnings per share, and key assumptions for the year.

Metric 2025 Outlook Net Sales $4.0 to $4.2 billion ~(2%) to ~+3% ~(0.5%) to ~+4.5% Constant Currency1 Infrastructure Net Sales $3.02 to $3.16 billion Growth of ~+1% to ~+5.5% ~+2% to ~+6.5% Constant Currency1 Agriculture Net Sales $0.98 to $1.04 billion Decline of ~(9.5%) to ~(3.5%) ~(7%) to ~(1%) Constant Currency1 Diluted Earnings per Share $17.20 to $18.80 Capital Expenditures $140 to $160 million Effective Tax Rate ~26.0%

Key Assumptions

Steel cost assumptions are aligned with futures markets as of February 14, 2025.

Based on the Company’s understanding of the recently announced China tariffs, and the steel and aluminum import tariffs introduced on February 10, 2025, these direct impacts have been factored into the 2025 outlook.

The potential timing and impact of additional U.S. import tariffs, including a proposed 25% tariff on all imports from Mexico and Canada, as well as retaliatory actions by other countries, remains unclear and are not included in the 2025 outlook.

1Please see Reg G reconciliation to GAAP measures at end of document

2Net earnings attributable to Valmont Industries, Inc. including change in redemption value of redeemable noncontrolling interests

3Q2 2024 included a tax benefit of approximately $3.0 million or $0.15 per share due to the reduction of a valuation allowance on a tax loss carryforward in a foreign subsidiary

VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (Dollars and shares in thousands, except per-share amounts) (Unaudited) Thirteen weeks ended Fifty-two weeks ended December 28, December 30, December 28, December 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales $ 1,037,294 $ 1,015,526 $ 4,075,034 $ 4,174,598 Cost of sales 724,273 732,585 2,833,822 2,938,564 Gross profit 313,021 282,941 1,241,212 1,236,034 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 193,033 188,363 716,628 768,423 Impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets — — — 140,844 Realignment charges — 31,030 — 35,210 Operating income 119,988 63,548 524,584 291,557 Other income (expenses): Interest expense (12,342 ) (15,314 ) (58,722 ) (56,808 ) Interest income 1,825 1,651 7,183 6,230 Gain on deferred compensation investments 518 1,773 3,634 3,564 Gain (loss) on divestitures (4,474 ) — (4,474 ) 2,994 Other 138 (6,492 ) (3,524 ) (11,085 ) Total other income (expenses) (14,335 ) (18,382 ) (55,903 ) (55,105 ) Earnings before income taxes and equity in loss of nonconsolidated subsidiaries 105,653 45,166 468,681 236,452 Income tax expense 27,199 10,882 117,978 90,121 Equity in loss of nonconsolidated subsidiaries (19 ) (200 ) (79 ) (1,419 ) Net earnings 78,435 34,084 350,624 144,912 Loss (earnings) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests (782 ) 1,877 (2,365 ) 5,937 Net earnings attributable to Valmont Industries, Inc. 77,653 35,961 348,259 150,849 Change in redemption value of redeemable noncontrolling interests — (7,374 ) — (7,374 ) Net earnings attributable to Valmont Industries, Inc. including change in redemption value of redeemable noncontrolling interests $ 77,653 $ 28,587 $ 348,259 $ 143,475 Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic 20,031 20,577 20,122 20,956 Earnings per share - Basic $ 3.88 $ 1.39 $ 17.31 $ 6.85 Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted 20,197 20,764 20,261 21,159 Earnings per share - Diluted $ 3.84 $ 1.38 $ 17.19 $ 6.78 Cash dividends per share $ 0.60 $ 0.60 $ 2.40 $ 2.40

VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUMMARY OPERATING RESULTS (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Thirteen weeks ended Fifty-two weeks ended December 28, December 30, December 28, December 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Infrastructure Net sales $ 760,848 $ 745,713 $ 2,998,381 $ 2,999,637 Gross profit 230,383 201,968 903,736 842,081 as a percentage of net sales 30.3 % 27.1 % 30.1 % 28.1 % Selling, general, and administrative expenses 108,345 103,227 406,596 424,997 as a percentage of net sales 14.2 % 13.8 % 13.6 % 14.2 % Impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets — — — 3,571 Realignment charges — 16,191 — 17,260 Operating income 122,038 82,550 497,140 396,253 as a percentage of net sales 16.0 % 11.1 % 16.6 % 13.2 % Agriculture Net sales $ 276,446 $ 269,813 $ 1,076,653 $ 1,174,961 Gross profit 82,638 80,973 337,476 393,953 as a percentage of net sales 29.9 % 30.0 % 31.3 % 33.5 % Selling, general, and administrative expenses 54,139 58,833 199,140 230,729 as a percentage of net sales 19.6 % 21.8 % 18.5 % 19.6 % Impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets — — — 137,273 Realignment charges — 8,194 — 9,101 Operating income 28,499 13,946 138,336 16,850 as a percentage of net sales 10.3 % 5.2 % 12.8 % 1.4 % Corporate Selling, general, and administrative expenses $ 30,549 $ 26,303 $ 110,892 $ 112,697 Realignment charges — 6,645 — 8,849 Operating loss (30,549 ) (32,948 ) (110,892 ) (121,546 )

VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUMMARY OPERATING RESULTS (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, the Company renamed its Transmission, Distribution, and Substation product line to the Utility product line. In fiscal 2024, the Company realigned management's reporting structure for certain composite structure sales and, accordingly, revised its presentation of sales across product lines to reflect how the product is currently managed. The reporting for the thirteen and fifty-two weeks ended December 30, 2023 was adjusted to conform to the fiscal 2024 presentation. As a result, Utility product line sales increased and Lighting and Transportation product line sales decreased by $14,598 and $47,902 for the thirteen and fifty-two weeks ended December 30, 2023, respectively. Thirteen weeks ended December 28, 2024 Infrastructure Agriculture Intersegment Consolidated Geographical Market: North America $ 597,830 $ 129,319 $ (4,209 ) $ 722,940 International 165,811 148,665 (122 ) 314,354 Total sales $ 763,641 $ 277,984 $ (4,331 ) $ 1,037,294 Product Line: Utility $ 350,710 $ — $ — $ 350,710 Lighting and Transportation 216,130 — — 216,130 Coatings 87,029 — (2,671 ) 84,358 Telecommunications 74,121 — — 74,121 Solar 35,651 — (122 ) 35,529 Irrigation Equipment and Parts — 255,042 (1,538 ) 253,504 Technology Products and Services — 22,942 — 22,942 Total sales $ 763,641 $ 277,984 $ (4,331 ) $ 1,037,294

Thirteen weeks ended December 30, 2023 Infrastructure Agriculture Intersegment Consolidated Geographical Market: North America $ 575,166 $ 136,378 $ (4,240 ) $ 707,304 International 173,124 135,266 (168 ) 308,222 Total sales $ 748,290 $ 271,644 $ (4,408 ) $ 1,015,526 Product Line: Utility $ 331,272 $ — $ — $ 331,272 Lighting and Transportation 221,612 — — 221,612 Coatings 84,129 — (2,409 ) 81,720 Telecommunications 56,660 — — 56,660 Solar 54,617 — (168 ) 54,449 Irrigation Equipment and Parts — 244,148 (1,831 ) 242,317 Technology Products and Services — 27,496 — 27,496 Total sales $ 748,290 $ 271,644 $ (4,408 ) $ 1,015,526

VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUMMARY OPERATING RESULTS (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Fifty-two weeks ended December 28, 2024 Infrastructure Agriculture Intersegment Consolidated Geographical Market: North America $ 2,348,250 $ 570,517 $ (17,045 ) $ 2,901,722 International 660,326 513,191 (205 ) 1,173,312 Total sales $ 3,008,576 $ 1,083,708 $ (17,250 ) $ 4,075,034 Product Line: Utility $ 1,368,333 $ — $ — $ 1,368,333 Lighting and Transportation 884,128 — — 884,128 Coatings 353,739 — (9,992 ) 343,747 Telecommunications 250,770 — — 250,770 Solar 151,606 — (203 ) 151,403 Irrigation Equipment and Parts — 985,840 (7,055 ) 978,785 Technology Products and Services — 97,868 — 97,868 Total sales $ 3,008,576 $ 1,083,708 $ (17,250 ) $ 4,075,034

Fifty-two weeks ended December 30, 2023 Infrastructure Agriculture Intersegment Consolidated Geographical Market: North America $ 2,318,801 $ 587,056 $ (16,282 ) $ 2,889,575 International 691,266 595,167 (1,410 ) 1,285,023 Total sales $ 3,010,067 $ 1,182,223 $ (17,692 ) $ 4,174,598 Product Line: Utility $ 1,291,670 $ — $ — $ 1,291,670 Lighting and Transportation 916,170 — — 916,170 Coatings 354,330 — (9,020 ) 345,310 Telecommunications 252,165 — — 252,165 Solar 195,732 — (1,410 ) 194,322 Irrigation Equipment and Parts — 1,069,425 (7,262 ) 1,062,163 Technology Products and Services — 112,798 — 112,798 Total sales $ 3,010,067 $ 1,182,223 $ (17,692 ) $ 4,174,598

VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) December 28, December 30, 2024 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 164,315 $ 203,041 Receivables, net 654,360 657,960 Inventories 590,263 658,428 Contract assets 187,257 175,721 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 87,197 92,479 Total current assets 1,683,392 1,787,629 Property, plant, and equipment, net 588,972 617,394 Goodwill and other non-current assets 1,057,608 1,072,425 Total assets $ 3,329,972 $ 3,477,448 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS, AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Current installments of long-term debt $ 692 $ 719 Notes payable to banks 1,669 3,205 Accounts payable 372,197 358,311 Accrued expenses 275,407 277,764 Contract liabilities 126,932 70,978 Income taxes payable 22,509 — Dividends payable 12,019 12,125 Total current liabilities 811,425 723,102 Long-term debt, excluding current installments 729,941 1,107,885 Operating lease liabilities 134,534 162,743 Other non-current liabilities 60,459 66,646 Total liabilities 1,736,359 2,060,376 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 51,519 62,792 Shareholders' equity 1,542,094 1,354,280 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests, and shareholders' equity $ 3,329,972 $ 3,477,448

VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Fifty-two weeks ended December 28, December 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net earnings $ 350,624 $ 144,912 Depreciation and amortization 95,395 98,708 Contribution to defined benefit pension plan (19,599 ) (17,345 ) Impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets — 140,844 Loss (gain) on divestitures 4,474 (2,994 ) Change in working capital 120,453 (66,342 ) Other 21,331 8,992 Net cash flows from operating activities 572,678 306,775 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant, and equipment (79,451 ) (96,771 ) Proceeds from divestiture, net of cash divested 3,830 6,369 Proceeds from property damage insurance claims — 7,468 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired — (32,676 ) Other (3,257 ) 329 Net cash flows from investing activities (78,878 ) (115,281 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net repayments on short-term borrowings (1,485 ) (3,298 ) Proceeds from long-term borrowings 30,009 370,012 Principal repayments on long-term borrowings (408,080 ) (134,748 ) Dividends paid (48,358 ) (49,515 ) Purchases of redeemable noncontrolling interests (17,745 ) — Repurchases of common stock (70,069 ) (345,279 ) Other (6,832 ) (13,577 ) Net cash flows from financing activities (522,560 ) (176,405 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (9,966 ) 2,546 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (38,726 ) 17,635 Cash and cash equivalents—beginning of period 203,041 185,406 Cash and cash equivalents—end of period $ 164,315 $ 203,041

VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES FISCAL 2025 FULL-YEAR FINANCIAL OUTLOOK BRIDGE (Dollars in millions, except per-share amounts) (Unaudited) The tables below outline the bridge from fiscal 2024 net sales and diluted earnings per share to the forecasted figures for fiscal 2025. Net sales - fiscal 2024 $ 4,075 Infrastructure volume 200 Net pricing (steel deflation) (40 ) Agriculture storm volume (50 ) Strategic deselection (25 ) FX translation (60 ) Net sales outlook midpoint - fiscal 2025 $ 4,100

