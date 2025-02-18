Valmont Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Results

di
Business Wire
-

Full-Year Revenue of $4.08 Billion, Record Diluted Earnings Per Share of $17.19, and Strong Operating Cash Flows of $573 Million

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Valmont® Industries, Inc. (NYSE: VMI), a global leader that provides products and solutions to support vital infrastructure and advance agricultural productivity, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 28, 2024.



President and Chief Executive Officer Avner M. Applbaum commented, “The fourth quarter capped off an outstanding year for Valmont as we continued executing our strategy. Both our Infrastructure and Agriculture segments achieved sales growth, and we expanded consolidated operating profit margins year-over-year through strategic pricing, improved operational efficiencies, and disciplined cost management. I want to thank the entire Valmont team for their dedication and hard work in delivering these strong results.”

Looking ahead to 2025, demand for our Infrastructure products and solutions will drive continued sales growth. In Agriculture, international sales, particularly large-scale projects, will help offset expected market softness in North America. Across both segments, we remain focused on commercial and operational excellence, leveraging our streamlined organization to deliver exceptional value to our customers and shareholders.”

Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights (all metrics compared to Fourth Quarter 2023 unless otherwise noted)

  • Net sales increased 2.1% to $1.04 billion, compared to $1.02 billion
  • Operating income increased to $120.0 million or 11.6% of net sales, compared to $63.5 million or 6.3% of net sales ($100.2 million or 9.9% adjusted1 in 2023)
  • Diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) increased to $3.84, compared to $1.38 ($3.18 adjusted1 in 2023)
  • Operating cash flows increased 66.9% to $193.4 million, compared to $115.9 million
    • Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the fourth quarter were $164.3 million
  • Invested $25.6 million in capital expenditures and returned $27.0 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends
  • Moody's Ratings upgraded the Company's credit rating to Baa2

Full Year 2024 Highlights (all metrics compared to Full Year 2023 unless otherwise noted)

  • Net sales decreased 2.4% to $4.08 billion, compared to $4.17 billion
    • Infrastructure sales of $3.0 billion were similar to prior year, while Agriculture sales declined 8.3%
  • Operating income increased to $524.6 million or 12.9% of net sales, compared to $291.6 million or 7.0% of net sales ($473.2 million or 11.3% adjusted1 in 2023)
  • Diluted EPS increased to $17.19, compared to $6.78 ($14.98 adjusted1 in 2023)
  • Operating cash flows meaningfully increased 86.7% to $572.7 million, compared to $306.8 million, driven by strong net earnings and effective working capital management
    • Free cash flow1 increased 134.9% to $493.2 million, compared to $210.0 million
  • Invested $79.5 million in capital expenditures and returned $118.4 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends
  • Deployed $393.0 million to fully repay the revolving credit facility balance, achieving a net leverage ratio1 of 1.0
  • Achieved return on invested capital1 of 16.4%

Key Financial Metrics

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fourth Quarter 2024

 

GAAP

 

Adjusted1

 

(In thousands, except per-share amounts)

 

12/28/2024

 

12/30/2023

 

 

 

 

12/28/2024

 

12/30/2023

 

 

 

 

 

Q4 2024

 

Q4 2023

 

vs. Q4 2023

 

 

Q4 2024

 

Q4 2023

 

vs. Q4 2023

 

Net Sales

 

$

1,037,294

 

$

1,015,526

 

2.1%

 

 

$

1,037,294

 

$

1,015,526

 

2.1%

 

Gross Profit

 

 

313,021

 

 

282,941

 

10.6%

 

 

 

313,021

 

 

282,941

 

10.6%

 

Gross Profit as a % of Net Sales

 

 

30.2%

 

 

27.9%

 

 

 

 

 

30.2%

 

 

27.9%

 

 

 

Operating Income

 

 

119,988

 

 

63,548

 

88.8%

 

 

 

119,988

 

 

100,204

 

19.7%

 

Operating Income as a % of Net Sales

 

 

11.6%

 

 

6.3%

 

 

 

 

 

11.6%

 

 

9.9%

 

 

 

Net Earnings Attributable to VMI2

 

 

77,653

 

 

28,587

 

171.6%

 

 

 

77,653

 

 

66,034

 

17.6%

 

Diluted Earnings per Share

 

 

3.84

 

 

1.38

 

178.3%

 

 

 

3.84

 

 

3.18

 

20.8%

 

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

 

 

20,197

 

 

20,764

 

 

 

 

 

20,197

 

 

20,764

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Full Year 2024

 

GAAP

 

Adjusted1

 

(In thousands, except per-share amounts)

 

12/28/2024

 

12/30/2023

 

 

 

 

12/28/2024

 

12/30/2023

 

 

 

 

 

FY 2024

 

FY 2023

 

vs. FY 2023

 

 

FY 2024

 

FY 2023

 

vs. FY 2023

 

Net Sales

 

$

4,075,034

 

$

4,174,598

 

(2.4)%

 

 

$

4,075,034

 

$

4,174,598

 

(2.4)%

 

Gross Profit

 

 

1,241,212

 

 

1,236,034

 

0.4%

 

 

 

1,241,212

 

 

1,236,034

 

0.4%

 

Gross Profit as a % of Net Sales

 

 

30.5%

 

 

29.6%

 

 

 

 

 

30.5%

 

 

29.6%

 

 

 

Operating Income

 

 

524,584

 

 

291,557

 

79.9%

 

 

 

524,584

 

 

473,237

 

10.9%

 

Operating Income as a % of Net Sales

 

 

12.9%

 

 

7.0%

 

 

 

 

 

12.9%

 

 

11.3%

 

 

 

Net Earnings Attributable to VMI2,3

 

 

348,259

 

 

143,475

 

142.7%

 

 

 

348,259

 

 

316,926

 

9.9%

 

Diluted Earnings per Share3

 

 

17.19

 

 

6.78

 

153.5%

 

 

 

17.19

 

 

14.98

 

14.8%

 

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

 

 

20,261

 

 

21,159

 

 

 

 

 

20,261

 

 

21,159

 

 

 

Fourth Quarter 2024 Segment Review (all metrics compared to Fourth Quarter 2023 unless otherwise noted)

Infrastructure (73.3% of Net Sales)

Products and solutions to serve the infrastructure markets of utility, solar, lighting and transportation, and telecommunications, along with coatings services to protect metal products

Sales increased 2.1% to $763.6 million, compared to $748.3 million.

Utility sales grew 5.9%, driven by pricing excellence and a favorable product mix, with higher volumes of distribution and substation products, which more than offset steel index deflation. Telecommunications sales increased significantly, benefiting from a higher level of carrier spending in a stabilizing North American market. Solar sales declined significantly, primarily in North America, following the Company’s strategic decision earlier in 2024 to exit certain low-margin projects.

Operating income increased to $122.0 million or 16.0% of net sales, compared to $82.6 million or 11.1% of net sales ($98.7 million or 13.2% adjusted1 in 2023). This growth was driven by pricing excellence, a reduction in the cost of goods sold and higher volumes.

Agriculture (26.7% of Net Sales)

Center pivot and linear irrigation equipment components for agricultural markets, including aftermarket parts and tubular products, and advanced technology solutions for precision agriculture

Sales increased 2.3% to $278.0 million, compared to $271.6 million, despite a 2.3% unfavorable impact from foreign currency translation.

In North America, irrigation equipment volumes were slightly lower. Increased replacement sales, driven by severe weather events earlier in 2024, were offset by continued agriculture market softness due to lower grain prices. Internationally, sales were higher year-over-year, led by strong growth in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (“EMEA”) region, and slightly higher sales in Brazil amid a stabilizing market environment.

Operating income increased to $28.5 million or 10.3% of net sales, compared to $13.9 million or 5.2% of net sales ($27.8 million or 10.3% adjusted1 in 2023), reflecting reduced SG&A expenses.

Providing 2025 Full-Year Financial Outlook and Key Assumptions

The Company is introducing its full-year 2025 financial outlook, including projected net sales and diluted earnings per share, and key assumptions for the year.

 

 

Metric

2025 Outlook

Net Sales

$4.0 to $4.2 billion

~(2%) to ~+3%

~(0.5%) to ~+4.5% Constant Currency1

Infrastructure Net Sales

$3.02 to $3.16 billion

Growth of ~+1% to ~+5.5%

~+2% to ~+6.5% Constant Currency1

Agriculture Net Sales

$0.98 to $1.04 billion

Decline of ~(9.5%) to ~(3.5%)

~(7%) to ~(1%) Constant Currency1

Diluted Earnings per Share

$17.20 to $18.80

Capital Expenditures

$140 to $160 million

Effective Tax Rate

~26.0%

 

Key Assumptions

  • Steel cost assumptions are aligned with futures markets as of February 14, 2025.
  • Based on the Company’s understanding of the recently announced China tariffs, and the steel and aluminum import tariffs introduced on February 10, 2025, these direct impacts have been factored into the 2025 outlook.
  • The potential timing and impact of additional U.S. import tariffs, including a proposed 25% tariff on all imports from Mexico and Canada, as well as retaliatory actions by other countries, remains unclear and are not included in the 2025 outlook.

1Please see Reg G reconciliation to GAAP measures at end of document
2Net earnings attributable to Valmont Industries, Inc. including change in redemption value of redeemable noncontrolling interests
3Q2 2024 included a tax benefit of approximately $3.0 million or $0.15 per share due to the reduction of a valuation allowance on a tax loss carryforward in a foreign subsidiary

A live audio discussion with Avner M. Applbaum, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Thomas Liguori, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will take place on Tuesday, February 18, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. CT. The discussion can be accessed by telephone at +1 877.407.6184 or +1 201.389.0877 (no Conference ID needed) or via webcast at the following link: Valmont Industries 4Q and Full Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call. A slide presentation will be available for download on the Investors page of valmont.com during the webcast. A replay of the event will be accessible three hours after the call at the above link or by telephone at +1 877.660.6853 or +1 201.612.7415 using access code 13750342. The replay will be available until 10:59 p.m. CT on February 25, 2025.

About Valmont Industries, Inc.

For nearly 80 years, Valmont has been a global leader that provides products and solutions to support vital infrastructure and advance agricultural productivity. We are committed to customer-focused innovation that delivers lasting value. Learn more about how we’re Conserving Resources. Improving Life.® at valmont.com.

Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on assumptions made by management, considering its experience in the industries where Valmont operates, perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, and other relevant factors. It is important to note that these statements are not guarantees of future performance or results. They involve risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond Valmont’s control), and assumptions. While management believes these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, numerous factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These factors include, among other things, risks described in Valmont’s reports to the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), the Company’s actual cash flows and net income, future economic and market circumstances, industry conditions, company performance and financial results, operational efficiencies, availability and price of raw materials, availability and market acceptance of new products, product pricing, domestic and international competitive environments, geopolitical risks, and actions and policy changes by domestic and foreign governments. The Company cautions that any forward-looking statements in this release are made as of its publication date and does not undertake to update these statements, except as required by law.

Website and Social Media Disclosure

The Company uses its website and social media channels, as identified on its website, to distribute company information. Posts on these channels may contain material information. Therefore, investors should monitor these channels alongside the Company’s press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts. The contents of the Company’s website and social media channels are not considered part of this press release.

VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per-share amounts)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Thirteen weeks ended

 

Fifty-two weeks ended

 

 

December 28,

 

December 30,

 

December 28,

 

December 30,

 

 

2024

 

2023

 

2024

 

2023

Net sales

 

$

1,037,294

 

 

$

1,015,526

 

 

$

4,075,034

 

 

$

4,174,598

 

Cost of sales

 

 

724,273

 

 

 

732,585

 

 

 

2,833,822

 

 

 

2,938,564

 

Gross profit

 

 

313,021

 

 

 

282,941

 

 

 

1,241,212

 

 

 

1,236,034

 

Selling, general, and administrative expenses

 

 

193,033

 

 

 

188,363

 

 

 

716,628

 

 

 

768,423

 

Impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

140,844

 

Realignment charges

 

 

 

 

 

31,030

 

 

 

 

 

 

35,210

 

Operating income

 

 

119,988

 

 

 

63,548

 

 

 

524,584

 

 

 

291,557

 

Other income (expenses):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

 

(12,342

)

 

 

(15,314

)

 

 

(58,722

)

 

 

(56,808

)

Interest income

 

 

1,825

 

 

 

1,651

 

 

 

7,183

 

 

 

6,230

 

Gain on deferred compensation investments

 

 

518

 

 

 

1,773

 

 

 

3,634

 

 

 

3,564

 

Gain (loss) on divestitures

 

 

(4,474

)

 

 

 

 

 

(4,474

)

 

 

2,994

 

Other

 

 

138

 

 

 

(6,492

)

 

 

(3,524

)

 

 

(11,085

)

Total other income (expenses)

 

 

(14,335

)

 

 

(18,382

)

 

 

(55,903

)

 

 

(55,105

)

Earnings before income taxes and equity in loss of nonconsolidated subsidiaries

 

 

105,653

 

 

 

45,166

 

 

 

468,681

 

 

 

236,452

 

Income tax expense

 

 

27,199

 

 

 

10,882

 

 

 

117,978

 

 

 

90,121

 

Equity in loss of nonconsolidated subsidiaries

 

 

(19

)

 

 

(200

)

 

 

(79

)

 

 

(1,419

)

Net earnings

 

 

78,435

 

 

 

34,084

 

 

 

350,624

 

 

 

144,912

 

Loss (earnings) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests

 

 

(782

)

 

 

1,877

 

 

 

(2,365

)

 

 

5,937

 

Net earnings attributable to Valmont Industries, Inc.

 

 

77,653

 

 

 

35,961

 

 

 

348,259

 

 

 

150,849

 

Change in redemption value of redeemable noncontrolling interests

 

 

 

 

 

(7,374

)

 

 

 

 

 

(7,374

)

Net earnings attributable to Valmont Industries, Inc. including change in redemption value of redeemable noncontrolling interests

 

$

77,653

 

 

$

28,587

 

 

$

348,259

 

 

$

143,475

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic

 

 

20,031

 

 

 

20,577

 

 

 

20,122

 

 

 

20,956

 

Earnings per share - Basic

 

$

3.88

 

 

$

1.39

 

 

$

17.31

 

 

$

6.85

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted

 

 

20,197

 

 

 

20,764

 

 

 

20,261

 

 

 

21,159

 

Earnings per share - Diluted

 

$

3.84

 

 

$

1.38

 

 

$

17.19

 

 

$

6.78

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash dividends per share

 

$

0.60

 

 

$

0.60

 

 

$

2.40

 

 

$

2.40

VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUMMARY OPERATING RESULTS

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Thirteen weeks ended

 

Fifty-two weeks ended

 

 

December 28,

 

December 30,

 

December 28,

 

December 30,

 

 

2024

 

2023

 

2024

 

2023

Infrastructure

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales

 

$

760,848

 

 

$

745,713

 

 

$

2,998,381

 

 

$

2,999,637

 

Gross profit

 

 

230,383

 

 

 

201,968

 

 

 

903,736

 

 

 

842,081

 

as a percentage of net sales

 

 

30.3

%

 

 

27.1

%

 

 

30.1

%

 

 

28.1

%

Selling, general, and administrative expenses

 

 

108,345

 

 

 

103,227

 

 

 

406,596

 

 

 

424,997

 

as a percentage of net sales

 

 

14.2

%

 

 

13.8

%

 

 

13.6

%

 

 

14.2

%

Impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,571

 

Realignment charges

 

 

 

 

 

16,191

 

 

 

 

 

 

17,260

 

Operating income

 

 

122,038

 

 

 

82,550

 

 

 

497,140

 

 

 

396,253

 

as a percentage of net sales

 

 

16.0

%

 

 

11.1

%

 

 

16.6

%

 

 

13.2

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Agriculture

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales

 

$

276,446

 

 

$

269,813

 

 

$

1,076,653

 

 

$

1,174,961

 

Gross profit

 

 

82,638

 

 

 

80,973

 

 

 

337,476

 

 

 

393,953

 

as a percentage of net sales

 

 

29.9

%

 

 

30.0

%

 

 

31.3

%

 

 

33.5

%

Selling, general, and administrative expenses

 

 

54,139

 

 

 

58,833

 

 

 

199,140

 

 

 

230,729

 

as a percentage of net sales

 

 

19.6

%

 

 

21.8

%

 

 

18.5

%

 

 

19.6

%

Impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

137,273

 

Realignment charges

 

 

 

 

 

8,194

 

 

 

 

 

 

9,101

 

Operating income

 

 

28,499

 

 

 

13,946

 

 

 

138,336

 

 

 

16,850

 

as a percentage of net sales

 

 

10.3

%

 

 

5.2

%

 

 

12.8

%

 

 

1.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Corporate

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general, and administrative expenses

 

$

30,549

 

 

$

26,303

 

 

$

110,892

 

 

$

112,697

 

Realignment charges

 

 

 

 

 

6,645

 

 

 

 

 

 

8,849

 

Operating loss

 

 

(30,549

)

 

 

(32,948

)

 

 

(110,892

)

 

 

(121,546

)

VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUMMARY OPERATING RESULTS

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, the Company renamed its Transmission, Distribution, and Substation product line to the Utility product line.

 

In fiscal 2024, the Company realigned management's reporting structure for certain composite structure sales and, accordingly, revised its presentation of sales across product lines to reflect how the product is currently managed. The reporting for the thirteen and fifty-two weeks ended December 30, 2023 was adjusted to conform to the fiscal 2024 presentation. As a result, Utility product line sales increased and Lighting and Transportation product line sales decreased by $14,598 and $47,902 for the thirteen and fifty-two weeks ended December 30, 2023, respectively.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Thirteen weeks ended December 28, 2024

 

 

Infrastructure

 

Agriculture

 

Intersegment

 

Consolidated

Geographical Market:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

North America

 

$

597,830

 

$

129,319

 

$

(4,209

)

 

$

722,940

International

 

 

165,811

 

 

148,665

 

 

(122

)

 

 

314,354

Total sales

 

$

763,641

 

$

277,984

 

$

(4,331

)

 

$

1,037,294

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Product Line:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Utility

 

$

350,710

 

$

 

$

 

 

$

350,710

Lighting and Transportation

 

 

216,130

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

216,130

Coatings

 

 

87,029

 

 

 

 

(2,671

)

 

 

84,358

Telecommunications

 

 

74,121

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

74,121

Solar

 

 

35,651

 

 

 

 

(122

)

 

 

35,529

Irrigation Equipment and Parts

 

 

 

 

255,042

 

 

(1,538

)

 

 

253,504

Technology Products and Services

 

 

 

 

22,942

 

 

 

 

 

22,942

Total sales

 

$

763,641

 

$

277,984

 

$

(4,331

)

 

$

1,037,294

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Thirteen weeks ended December 30, 2023

 

 

Infrastructure

 

Agriculture

 

Intersegment

 

Consolidated

Geographical Market:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

North America

 

$

575,166

 

$

136,378

 

$

(4,240

)

 

$

707,304

International

 

 

173,124

 

 

135,266

 

 

(168

)

 

 

308,222

Total sales

 

$

748,290

 

$

271,644

 

$

(4,408

)

 

$

1,015,526

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Product Line:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Utility

 

$

331,272

 

$

 

$

 

 

$

331,272

Lighting and Transportation

 

 

221,612

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

221,612

Coatings

 

 

84,129

 

 

 

 

(2,409

)

 

 

81,720

Telecommunications

 

 

56,660

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

56,660

Solar

 

 

54,617

 

 

 

 

(168

)

 

 

54,449

Irrigation Equipment and Parts

 

 

 

 

244,148

 

 

(1,831

)

 

 

242,317

Technology Products and Services

 

 

 

 

27,496

 

 

 

 

 

27,496

Total sales

 

$

748,290

 

$

271,644

 

$

(4,408

)

 

$

1,015,526

VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUMMARY OPERATING RESULTS

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fifty-two weeks ended December 28, 2024

 

 

Infrastructure

 

Agriculture

 

Intersegment

 

Consolidated

Geographical Market:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

North America

 

$

2,348,250

 

$

570,517

 

$

(17,045

)

 

$

2,901,722

International

 

 

660,326

 

 

513,191

 

 

(205

)

 

 

1,173,312

Total sales

 

$

3,008,576

 

$

1,083,708

 

$

(17,250

)

 

$

4,075,034

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Product Line:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Utility

 

$

1,368,333

 

$

 

$

 

 

$

1,368,333

Lighting and Transportation

 

 

884,128

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

884,128

Coatings

 

 

353,739

 

 

 

 

(9,992

)

 

 

343,747

Telecommunications

 

 

250,770

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

250,770

Solar

 

 

151,606

 

 

 

 

(203

)

 

 

151,403

Irrigation Equipment and Parts

 

 

 

 

985,840

 

 

(7,055

)

 

 

978,785

Technology Products and Services

 

 

 

 

97,868

 

 

 

 

 

97,868

Total sales

 

$

3,008,576

 

$

1,083,708

 

$

(17,250

)

 

$

4,075,034

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fifty-two weeks ended December 30, 2023

 

 

Infrastructure

 

Agriculture

 

Intersegment

 

Consolidated

Geographical Market:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

North America

 

$

2,318,801

 

$

587,056

 

$

(16,282

)

 

$

2,889,575

International

 

 

691,266

 

 

595,167

 

 

(1,410

)

 

 

1,285,023

Total sales

 

$

3,010,067

 

$

1,182,223

 

$

(17,692

)

 

$

4,174,598

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Product Line:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Utility

 

$

1,291,670

 

$

 

$

 

 

$

1,291,670

Lighting and Transportation

 

 

916,170

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

916,170

Coatings

 

 

354,330

 

 

 

 

(9,020

)

 

 

345,310

Telecommunications

 

 

252,165

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

252,165

Solar

 

 

195,732

 

 

 

 

(1,410

)

 

 

194,322

Irrigation Equipment and Parts

 

 

 

 

1,069,425

 

 

(7,262

)

 

 

1,062,163

Technology Products and Services

 

 

 

 

112,798

 

 

 

 

 

112,798

Total sales

 

$

3,010,067

 

$

1,182,223

 

$

(17,692

)

 

$

4,174,598

VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

December 28,

 

December 30,

 

 

2024

 

2023

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

164,315

 

$

203,041

Receivables, net

 

 

654,360

 

 

657,960

Inventories

 

 

590,263

 

 

658,428

Contract assets

 

 

187,257

 

 

175,721

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

87,197

 

 

92,479

Total current assets

 

 

1,683,392

 

 

1,787,629

Property, plant, and equipment, net

 

 

588,972

 

 

617,394

Goodwill and other non-current assets

 

 

1,057,608

 

 

1,072,425

Total assets

 

$

3,329,972

 

$

3,477,448

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS, AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current installments of long-term debt

 

$

692

 

$

719

Notes payable to banks

 

 

1,669

 

 

3,205

Accounts payable

 

 

372,197

 

 

358,311

Accrued expenses

 

 

275,407

 

 

277,764

Contract liabilities

 

 

126,932

 

 

70,978

Income taxes payable

 

 

22,509

 

 

Dividends payable

 

 

12,019

 

 

12,125

Total current liabilities

 

 

811,425

 

 

723,102

Long-term debt, excluding current installments

 

 

729,941

 

 

1,107,885

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

134,534

 

 

162,743

Other non-current liabilities

 

 

60,459

 

 

66,646

Total liabilities

 

 

1,736,359

 

 

2,060,376

Redeemable noncontrolling interests

 

 

51,519

 

 

62,792

Shareholders' equity

 

 

1,542,094

 

 

1,354,280

Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests, and shareholders' equity

 

$

3,329,972

 

$

3,477,448

VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fifty-two weeks ended

 

 

December 28,

 

December 30,

 

 

2024

 

2023

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net earnings

 

$

350,624

 

 

$

144,912

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

95,395

 

 

 

98,708

 

Contribution to defined benefit pension plan

 

 

(19,599

)

 

 

(17,345

)

Impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets

 

 

 

 

 

140,844

 

Loss (gain) on divestitures

 

 

4,474

 

 

 

(2,994

)

Change in working capital

 

 

120,453

 

 

 

(66,342

)

Other

 

 

21,331

 

 

 

8,992

 

Net cash flows from operating activities

 

 

572,678

 

 

 

306,775

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property, plant, and equipment

 

 

(79,451

)

 

 

(96,771

)

Proceeds from divestiture, net of cash divested

 

 

3,830

 

 

 

6,369

 

Proceeds from property damage insurance claims

 

 

 

 

 

7,468

 

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

 

 

 

 

 

(32,676

)

Other

 

 

(3,257

)

 

 

329

 

Net cash flows from investing activities

 

 

(78,878

)

 

 

(115,281

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net repayments on short-term borrowings

 

 

(1,485

)

 

 

(3,298

)

Proceeds from long-term borrowings

 

 

30,009

 

 

 

370,012

 

Principal repayments on long-term borrowings

 

 

(408,080

)

 

 

(134,748

)

Dividends paid

 

 

(48,358

)

 

 

(49,515

)

Purchases of redeemable noncontrolling interests

 

 

(17,745

)

 

 

 

Repurchases of common stock

 

 

(70,069

)

 

 

(345,279

)

Other

 

 

(6,832

)

 

 

(13,577

)

Net cash flows from financing activities

 

 

(522,560

)

 

 

(176,405

)

Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents

 

 

(9,966

)

 

 

2,546

 

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

 

 

(38,726

)

 

 

17,635

 

Cash and cash equivalents—beginning of period

 

 

203,041

 

 

 

185,406

 

Cash and cash equivalents—end of period

 

$

164,315

 

 

$

203,041

VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

FISCAL 2025 FULL-YEAR FINANCIAL OUTLOOK BRIDGE

(Dollars in millions, except per-share amounts)

(Unaudited)

 

The tables below outline the bridge from fiscal 2024 net sales and diluted earnings per share to the forecasted figures for fiscal 2025.

 

 

 

 

Net sales - fiscal 2024

 

$

4,075

 

Infrastructure volume

 

 

200

 

Net pricing (steel deflation)

 

 

(40

)

Agriculture storm volume

 

 

(50

)

Strategic deselection

 

 

(25

)

FX translation

 

 

(60

)

Net sales outlook midpoint - fiscal 2025

 

$

4,100

 


Contacts

Renee Campbell
renee.campbell@valmont.com


Read full story here