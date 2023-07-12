<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Valmont Industries, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call
Valmont Industries, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call

OMAHA, Neb.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Valmont® Industries, Inc. (NYSE: VMI), a global leader that provides vital infrastructure and advances agricultural productivity while driving innovation through technology, will host its second quarter 2023 earnings conference call on Thursday, July 27, 2023 beginning at 8:00 a.m. CDT.


A news release outlining second quarter results will be distributed after market close on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. A live audio discussion with Avner M. Applbaum, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Timothy P. Francis, Interim Chief Financial Officer, will be accessible by telephone on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. CDT by dialing 1-877-407-6184 or 1-201-389-0877 (no Conference ID needed), or via webcast by pointing browsers to this link: Valmont Industries 2Q 2023 Earnings Conference Call. A slide presentation will simultaneously be available for download on the Investors page of valmont.com. A replay of the event can be accessed three hours after the call at the above link or by telephone at 1-877-660-6853 or 1-201-612-7415. Please use access code 13734764. The replay will be available through 10:59 p.m. CDT on August 3, 2023.

About Valmont Industries, Inc.

For over 75 years, Valmont has been a global leader in creating vital infrastructure and advancing agricultural productivity. Today, we remain committed to doing more with less by innovating through technology. Learn more about how we’re Conserving Resources. Improving Life.® at valmont.com.

Jorden Hansen

Jorden.Hansen@valmont.com

