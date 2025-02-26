Valkyrie Launches First-Ever Space Data Center to the Moon, Marking New Era in Data Storage

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a historic leap for space technology, Valkyrie, a leading applied sciences lab, is about to transform how we store and protect humanity's most valuable data by launching the first-ever knowledge graph to the Moon. On February 26, 2025, this revolutionary technology will blast off from Kennedy Space Center aboard Intuitive Machine's IM-2 Mission as part of the Athena Mission Launch.

What makes this truly revolutionary is the special type of database being used- a knowledge graph. A knowledge graph connects information like a giant web of knowledge, similar to how our brains link different memories and facts together. This approach allows for massive amounts of data to be compressed and stored while maintaining the relationships between different pieces of information.

"Valkyrie has been quietly developing these critical capabilities for industry and defense," said Charlie Burgoyne, founder and CEO of Valkyrie. "This isn't just about storing data on the Moon – it's about revolutionizing how we protect and process humanity's most valuable information."

The mission, developed in partnership with Lonestar Data Holdings, the Harvard Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, NASA, SpaceX, and Intuitive Machines, will establish the first-ever lunar data centers. These lunar facilities will offer unprecedented protection for sensitive information, safely storing it away from Earth's cyber threats, natural disasters, and geopolitical conflicts. Imagine having an ultra-secure backup of Earth's most critical data – from government intelligence to healthcare records – stored safely on the Moon.

This mission represents the first step toward creating a lunar network that will not only store data but also process it right there on the Moon's surface, reducing the need to constantly transmit information back and forth to Earth. This capability could prove crucial for future space exploration missions and for protecting Earth's most sensitive data.

The launch of this lunar database system marks the beginning of a new chapter in both space exploration and data security, establishing the Moon as humanity's ultimate backup drive and secure data vault.

About Valkyrie

Valkyrie is an applied science lab that builds industry-defining AI and ML models through our custom services and products. We specialize in taking the latest advancements in AI research and applying it to solve industry challenges through model development or product deployment. Our work can be found across industry from SiriusXM, Activision, Chubb Insurance, and the Department of Defense, to name a few. We are dedicated to advancing the field of AI through research, pro-bono work, and intellectual property development. For more information, visit www.valkyrie.ai.

