Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF To Pause and Unwind Ether Futures Positions Until Effective Date

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Valkyrie Funds, LLC, (“Valkyrie”) has ceased purchasing and has unwound any Ether futures contracts positions until effectiveness of an amendment to the Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF’s registration statement contemplating the addition of Ether futures contracts to the principal investment strategy of the Fund. Valkyrie expects that effectiveness will occur upon the earlier of October 3, 2023, or the time at which the SEC accelerates effectiveness of the registration statement.





Prior press statements regarding the addition of Ether futures contracts into the Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF should be disregarded at this time.

About Valkyrie

Valkyrie is a specialized alternative financial services firm at the intersection of traditional finance and the emerging cryptocurrency sector whose affiliates aim to offer asset management, research and other services. Headquartered in Nashville, Valkyrie aims to provide exposure to the emerging digital asset class through traditional financial vehicles. Valkyrie is led by seasoned asset managers who have previously launched multiple ETFs, publicly traded funds and Exchange Traded Products, including digital asset funds with backgrounds across Guggenheim Partners, UBS, Chicago Board of Trade, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, and the World Bank.

Disclaimers

Investing involves risks. The loss of principal is possible. The Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses should be considered before investing. The Fund may not be suitable for all investors. The Fund’s prospectus contains this and other important information and can be found at this link: https://valkyrie-funds.com/btf/btf-prospectus/. Read it carefully before investing.

Bitcoin, Bitcoin Futures, Ether and Ether Futures are a relatively new asset class. They are subject to unique and substantial risks, and historically, have been subject to significant price volatility. The value of an investment in the Fund could decline significantly and without warning, including to zero. You should be prepared to lose your entire investment. The shares in the Fund will change in value, and you could lose money by investing in the Fund. The Fund may not achieve its investment objective.

Market Risk. The prices of Bitcoin, Bitcoin Futures, Ether and Ether Futures have historically been highly volatile. The value of the Fund’s investments in Bitcoin Futures, Ether Futures and other instruments that provide exposure to Bitcoin, Bitcoin Futures, Ether and Ether Futures – and therefore the value of an investment in the Fund – could decline significantly and without warning, including to zero. If you are not prepared to accept significant and unexpected changes in the value of the Fund and the possibility that you could lose your entire investment in the Fund, you should not invest in the Fund. The price and performance of cryptocurrency futures and cryptocurrency-linked instruments or assets should be expected to differ from the current “spot” prices (the prices at which the cryptocurrency can be purchased immediately) of those same currencies. These differences could be significant. Cryptocurrency futures are subject to costs, margin requirements, collateral requirements, and other limits that may negatively impact their performance or the performance of an investment vehicle which utilizes them. Cryptocurrencies are largely unregulated and cryptocurrency-linked investments may be more susceptible to fraud and manipulation than more regulated investments. Cryptocurrencies and cryptocurrency futures are subject to rapid price swings including as a result of actions and statements by influencers and the media, changes in the supply and demand for the cryptocurrency or their futures, and other factors. If a fund’s ability to obtain exposure to cryptocurrency-linked investments consistent with their investment objectives is disrupted for any reason, including as a result of a lack of liquidity, volatility, or a disruption in the cryptocurrency or cryptocurrency futures market, or as a result of margin requirements, position limits, or other conditions, factors, or limitations of a particular fund, the fund may not be able to achieve its investment objective and may experience significant losses. Cryptocurrencies are subject to unique and substantial risks, including significant price volatility and lack of liquidity. The value of a cryptocurrency may decline significantly without warning, including to zero. Cryptocurrencies are largely unregulated and cryptocurrency-linked investments may be more susceptible to fraud and manipulation than more regulated investments. If a fund’s ability to obtain exposure to cryptocurrency-linked investments consistent with their investment objectives is disrupted for any reason, including as a result of a lack of liquidity, volatility, or a disruption in the cryptocurrency or cryptocurrency futures market, or as a result of margin requirements, position limits, or other conditions, factors, or limitations of a particular fund, the fund may not be able to achieve its investment objective and may experience significant losses.

Certain Definitions: “futures” are derivatives contracts in which the purchaser agrees to buy or sell a specific quantity of an underlying asset on a particular date in the future; “derivatives” are investments that derive their value from the price of the underlying asset.

