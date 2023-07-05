ValidiFI® Relaunches with Its Industry-Leading Offering of Credit Risk and Validation Solutions

Combined product capabilities from RIBBIT and ValidiFI create unique opportunities for the marketplace

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, ValidiFI announces its official relaunch following its acquisition by RIBBIT in June 2023. Moving forward, the combined company will operate under the ValidiFI name and branding, serving a broader range of industries and customers. This strategic combination has now created one of the industry’s largest alternative databases of bank and payment data.





“We are excited to take this next step in the company’s trajectory and move forward as a stronger version of ValidiFI,” says Greg Rable, CEO, ValidiFI. “Combining the expertise of the two companies was an important decision that will better serve the needs of the current marketplace.”

As part of the company’s relaunch, the ValidiFI team has developed a streamlined suite of credit risk and validation solutions. The enhanced product mix leverages combined proprietary bank and payment performance data to provide industry-leading solutions for credit risk, fraud, identity, account validation and account ownership for a broad range of industries and use cases.

“ValidiFI’s proprietary database of bank and payment data is constantly scaling, providing the most robust credit risk data, payment and identity data for validation and fraud and compliance data,” adds Rable. “We look forward to better serving new and existing customers with our best-in-class solutions and service.”

The company’s dedication to innovation has resulted in an unrivaled set of offerings that will empower businesses to make smarter decisions, mitigate risks, and drive growth. Among the flagship products included in ValidiFI’s relaunch is vAccount, an enhanced account verification solution designed to effectively combat fraud.

In addition to vAccount, ValidiFI is proud to introduce vCredit, a breakthrough solution that utilizes proprietary bank and payment data to accurately predict both early and later-stage default. This predictive solution enables businesses to make more informed credit decisions and manage their risk effectively. By leveraging ValidiFI’s extensive data insights, organizations can confidently optimize their risk models, maintain compliance and enhance their overall financial performance.

“We are keenly focused on what customers need most and creating leading-edge solutions that raise the bar in predictive analytics,” says Rable. “We took the best from each company’s offerings and married them together to improve product breadth and depth in the marketplace. We are eager to introduce our updated solutions to our customers and to new markets.”

For more information about ValidiFI and its new product offerings, visit ValidiFI.com. Connect with us here to receive the latest updates on the company, products and more.

About ValidiFI®

ValidiFI is a consumer reporting agency offering the largest alternative database of bank and payment data, through its credit, risk and validation solutions. The company utilizes proprietary bank and payment performance data to deliver industry-leading credit risk, fraud, identity, account validation and account ownership solutions for a broad range of industries. ValidiFI enables clients to apply its unique data offerings to create efficiency and maximize profit. Learn more about our solutions at validifi.com.

