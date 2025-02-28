Validic Launches Health IoT and Remote Patient Management Solutions Powered by Generative AI in AWS Marketplace

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#healthcare--Validic, a leader in healthcare technology innovation, announced today that its full suite of Intelligent Digital Care Solutions and Services will soon be available in AWS Marketplace. These solutions and services include the Validic Health IoT platform, Remote Patient Management solution, logistics and device purchasing, and patient service desk. AWS Marketplace is a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS). The full suite of Validic solutions are now available to AWS Enterprise Healthcare and Life Sciences customers.

Validic Inform™ Health IoT platform allows engagement with hundreds of personal health data sources

The healthcare industry’s most awarded Health IoT solution for accessing personal health data, supporting more than 600 FDA-listed in-home health monitoring devices and consumer wearables

Supported devices include blood pressure monitors, glucose meters, continuous glucose monitors, weight scales, pulse oximeters, thermometers, activity trackers, smartwatches, and other physiological measurement devices

Real-world data is streamed into client applications and systems, allowing comprehensive patient and member engagement, remote patient management, and outcomes tracking

Clients are “future-proofed” for advancements in sensors and device technologies—Validic Inform™ handles the updates and new device additions on behalf of your system

Validic Impact™ Remote Patient Management delivers more personalized patient interactions for remote patient management

Built on the largest health IoT platform, Validic Impact™ supports dozens of clinical programs with any combination of devices

EHR-integrated longitudinal personal health data powers population-level programs, including acute transitions of care, chronic disease management, high-risk pregnancy, weight management with GLP-1s, physical activity tracking, continuous glucose monitoring, and general health improvement

Replaces point solutions—rolling out new disease management programs across the enterprise is easy, without the need for new contracts, security reviews, integrations, or staff trainings

This native experience for clinicians saves time and improves encounter preparation, through real-time flowsheet writes, intelligent secure message escalations, and visual integrations, without ever leaving the EHR

Easy-to-use patient application for streamlining data capture and engagement, which can also be built into a health system’s patient-facing application

Validic generative AI remote patient management summaries make personal health data a breeze

Automatically detect significant trends and changes in patient data, flagging potential health risks and providing explanations for why certain metrics may be shifting

Clinician visit prep is streamlined by on-demand comprehensive AI-generated summaries that highlight key changes in patient vitals and adherence and if new interventions are needed.

These summaries can be edited by providers and, with a single click, added to the patient chart as a progress note

Comparing a patient’s performance against a prior period is as easy as a click of a button, with generative AI and statistical analysis engines doing the hard work of determining “What’s changed since last time?” freeing the provider up to determine what comes next, instead of what’s already happened

Built in collaboration with AWS using Amazon Bedrock, this generative AI solution is built on Validic’s HITRUST-certified architecture with locked-down prompts to ensure predictable, consistent, helpful responses for clinicians

Validic Logistics and Service Desk offers fully integrated device management and patient enablement services

The U.S.-based patient service desk team provides inbound and outbound technical support for patients and clinicians, patient recruitment and onboarding, and first-line triage of non-clinical notifications, such as checking in when a patient fails to record readings

The FDA-registered and audited device logistics facility supports customized kit creation, forward and reverse logistics, device purchasing and procurement, and warehousing

The logistics experience is tightly integrated with Validic Impact™, allowing device orders when a patient is enrolled in a clinical program without ever leaving the EHR workflow

AWS customers will soon have access to Validic Intelligent Digital Care Solutions directly within AWS Marketplace. The digital care platform provides AWS customers with the ability to streamline the purchase and management of Validic solutions within their AWS Marketplace account.

“Validic has worked closely with AWS since we first launched to market in 2013,” said Drew Schiller, co-founder and CEO at Validic. “We have a shared goal of using advanced technologies and services to help healthcare organizations improve care for all patients through digital transformation.”

To highlight the collaboration with AWS, Validic will be presenting its generative AI solutions on March 4, 2025, at HIMSS in the AWS booth #4624 from 10am to 5:30pm. To schedule a time to see a demo and meet with the Validic team at HIMSS, please email hello@validic.com.

Validic’s full suite of Intelligent Digital Care Solutions are now generally available in AWS Marketplace. For more information on Validic and its digital care solutions, please visit www.validic.com.

About Validic

Validic Inc. is a digital health and intelligent digital care solutions company dedicated to improving the quality of human life by making personal data actionable. Through its technology and services platform, Validic delivers solutions to healthcare providers and organizations that improve operational efficiency and health outcomes.

