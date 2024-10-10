Valerion VisionMaster Series Is Now Available on Kickstarter, the Ultimate Cinematic-Grade 4K RGB Laser Projector with ProVision Engine™

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Valerion, a sister brand of AWOL Vision, recently unveiled its latest innovative RGB laser projector, the Valerion VisionMaster Series, at IFA 2024. Following its successful debut, the VisionMaster Series is launched today on Kickstarter for crowdfunding. The Valerion VisionMaster is the first RGB laser projector to feature the professional-grade OpticFlex Lens System, powered by the cutting-edge AI-SoC MT9618.

On Kickstarter, Valerion offers four models: VisionMaster Max, VisionMaster Pro 2, VisionMaster Plus 2, and VisionMaster Plus. Learn which model would be the best option on Kickstarter and enjoy the discount up to 45% off for super early birds!

Cinematic Visuals with Ultra High Contrast up to 15,000:1



Immerse yourself in a true cinematic experience with 3000 ISO lumens and 110% Rec.2020 wide color gamut, delivering vivid and lifelike visuals. The ultra-high contrast ratio of 15,000:1 brings deep black details to life (VisionMaster Max and Pro 2 ). Enjoy Hollywood-quality films at home with support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+, Filmmaker Mode, and more.

OpticFlex Lens System, Breaking Space Limits



The VisionMaster MAX’s OpticFlex Lens system offers advanced optical capabilities, including a 0.9:1-1.5:1 optical zoom, ±100% vertical lens shift, and dynamic iris. These features allow for versatile placement in compact rooms. The dynamic iris further enhances the viewing experience by optimizing black levels, delivering deeper blacks and improved detail. Capable of projecting vivid 4K UHD images up to 300 inches.

Most Advanced Chipset: Smarter, Smoother, Faster.



The AI-SoC MT9618 chipset with 4GB RAM and 128GB ROM ensures top-tier performance and responsiveness. It offers industry-leading input lag as low as 4ms at 1080P@240HZ along with FPS crosshair precision, dark details, game modes, and 21:9/32:9 aspect. Additionally, it’s certified by Google TV+ and supports Google Assistant and a variety of smart home integrations.

Sleek, Powerful Design



It boasts a groundbreaking structure of 14 electroplated metal strips, delivering impressive pressure resistance up to 100 kilograms. Additionally, it features the first-ever 180W Gallium Nitride (GaN) adapter, making installation and storage easier.

Kickstarter Campaign Details



Launch: October 10, 2024



End: November 23, 2024



Link: Kickstarter Campaign

About Valerion



As a sister brand of AWOL Vision, Valerion specializes in long-throw home cinema projectors, delivering the ultimate cinematic experience with advanced RGB laser technology and precision-engineered lens systems.

Contacts

Theo Xian



Theo@valerion.com