Valerion Unveils VisionMaster Max at IFA: Cinematic-Grade RGB Laser Projector with Cutting-Edge ProVision Engine™

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Valerion, an innovator in premium 4K RGB laser projectors, debuted at IFA 2024, unveiling its flagship VisionMaster MAX at the ShowStoppers @ IFA event. From Sep 6-9, Valerion will showcase its VisionMaster series featuring the ProVision Engine™.

“With the Valerion VisionMaster Max, we have developed a product that takes the home theater experience to a new level. With our advanced technology and outstanding design, we offer a new dimension of film enjoyment accessible to everyone from movie fans to gamers. We are excited to share this innovation with the world and allow everyone to bring cinema quality right home,” says Andy Zhao, Founder and CEO of Valerion and AWOL Vision.

The VisionMaster Max aims to revolutionize home entertainment with its ProVision Engine™ technology. As the first lifestyle RGB laser projector with a professional-grade lens system powered by the AI-SoC MT9618, it offers true cinematic visuals with advanced smart features.

Cinematic Visuals with 15000:1 Contrast



Experience 4K brilliance with 3000 ISO lumens, 110% Rec.2020 color gamut, and ultra-high contrast of 15,000:1. The ISF-certified calibration, IMAX Enhanced, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+ ensure perfect image quality, delivering deep blacks and vibrant colors.

OpticFlex Lens System



The OpticFlex Lens system includes 0.9:1-1.5:1 optical zoom, ±100% vertical lens shift, and dynamic iris, enabling flexibility and optimal image quality. Project vivid 4K UHD visuals up to 300 inches in any space.

Advanced Chipset MT9618



Powered by AI-SoC MT9618 with 4GB RAM and 128GB ROM, it offers top-tier performance, with input lag as low as 4ms at 1080P@240Hz, plus gaming modes, ultra-wide aspects, and smart home integrations.

Sleek, Powerful Design



Featuring 14 electroplated metal strips and a 180W Gallium Nitride (GaN) adapter, the projector is built for durability and ease of use.

Availability



The VisionMaster series launches on Kickstarter at the end of September. Visit Valerion‘s website for updates and exclusive discounts.

Event Details



ShowStoppers @ IFA 2024



Sep 5, 2024, 6-9 PM



Tables 22 & 24, Messe-Berlin Fairgrounds, South Entrance Hall, Berlin, Germany

IFA Berlin 2024



Sep 6-10, 2024, 10AM-6PM



Booth No.H22-309, Messe Berlin, Berlin, Germany

About Valerion



As a sister brand of AWOL Vision, Valerion specializes in long-throw home cinema projectors, delivering the ultimate cinematic experience with advanced RGB laser technology and precision-engineered lens systems.

