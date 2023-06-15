Vagaro Seeks Deeper Insight into Industry Challenges with Launch of International Brand Partner Program

PLEASANTON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vagaro, the leading business management software for the beauty, wellness, and fitness industries, announced the launch of an international brand partner program.

Brand partners include:

Celebrity salon business guru, Tabatha Coffey

Internationally renowned makeup artist & L’Oreal Paris’ Global Makeup Director, Val Garland

Award-winning hairstylist & reality TV star, Jack Mead

Celebrity hairstylist & Paul Mitchell Artistic Director, Paula Peralta

Former professional athlete & fitness entrepreneur, Luka Hocevar

Celebrity makeup artist, Ashley Bias

Celebrity lash & brow artist, Cassie Baker

Celebrity barber & educator, John Mosley

Skincare brand creator, Matthew Miller

Award-winning skincare expert, Lisa Franklin

Award-winning barber, Nick Romero

Award-winning hairstylist, Dominique DiBenedetto

YouTube beauty blogger, Damilola Adejonwo

Beauty business coach, Alyssa Hare

By partnering with influential professionals in these sectors in both the U.S. and the U.K., Vagaro seeks to gain unprecedented, firsthand insight into their pain points, as well as the latest developments and trends.

The brand partners will also create content surrounding best business practices, announcements, and more to be distributed to their audiences for engagement and feedback.

“I am thrilled to be a brand partner with Vagaro. They are a company that not only provides a great product that helps and supports business owners and entrepreneurs run their business efficiently, they are invested in their customers’ growth and success also,” says Tabatha Coffey.

The software company continues its tradition of developing new solutions on its platform based on direct user feedback, including earlier initiatives like acquiring and managing a hair salon to truly experience user circumstances firsthand.

“At Vagaro, our product roadmap is heavily influenced from the needs and direct requests of the businesses who use our platform. We want our customers to feel heard and acknowledged. We want the product to be genuinely theirs,” said Vagaro CEO Fred Helou.

“By collaborating with trusted leaders in their industries, we hope to keep those lines of communication open and facilitate innovation.”

About Vagaro

Vagaro, Inc. is the leading business management and payment processing platform, and online marketplace for the beauty, fitness, and wellness industries. Service professionals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia use Vagaro to manage, market and grow their business. Consumers choose Vagaro to search for and book wellness services on any device. To learn more, visit vagaro.com/pro.

