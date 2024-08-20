Vagaro Annual Iconic Event Goes Virtual, Sets Stage for New Icon Coach Unveiling

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vagaro, the leading software for businesses in beauty, wellness, and fitness, announced their 3rd annual industry conference, iconic.24, accessible to an unprecedented international audience with its virtual format this year.





The digital event sessions will broadcast on a virtual stream over four Mondays in September; Sept. 9, 16, 23, and 30.

iconic.24 will also serve to officially unveil the industry leaders behind Vagaro’s new Icon Coaching Program – a carefully selected team of powerhouses in the self-care sector who have a proven track record of excelling and helping others succeed.

The program makes them available to professionals who are interested in receiving one-on-one coaching services to help grow their business.

“We cannot wait for this year’s attendees to hear directly from these icons. They’ll be able to take away tangible steps based on their industry experience to reach higher levels of success & elevate their professional growth,” says Vagaro Chief Marketing Officer, Charity Hudnall.

Vagaro’s Icon coaches will lead this year’s educational business sessions, sharing their own experiences of how they achieved success, providing actionable takeaways to attendees, and sparking inspiration for creative business growth.

The 2024 Vagaro Icon coaches include:

John Mosley: Renowned celebrity barber, Founder of Popular Nobody

Rochelle Raye Anthony: Runner-up of BBC Apprentice, Founder of award-winning salon, The Dollshouse Collective

Sarah Rainbolt-Foss: Master esthetician & mentor, Owner of Bolt Beauty LA

Kechia Taylor: Globally trained permanent makeup artist, Founder of Brows & Co.

Nick Romero: Multi-award winning barber & educator, Owner of Rawknykz Barber Shop

Angie Monroe: Multi-award winning Aesthetics Practitioner, Owner of Angie Monroe Salon

Vinny DeLeon: Renowned barber and coach, Founder of the award-winning Vinny’s Barbershop

OC Thomas: Renowned tattoo artist, Owner of Rich in Flesh Tattoo & Barbershop

Each Monday, two 45-minute interactive sessions will cover business best practice discussions on topics ranging from marketing to finances to customer service, and everything in between.

Virtual participants can also forge meaningful industry connections with other attendees through iconic.24’s interactive platform.

The virtual event will culminate with a special keynote by Vagaro Founder & CEO, Fred Helou, to announce new & upcoming features, including how professionals can use them to future-proof their businesses.

“iconic.24 is more than just an annual event; it’s really proven to become a pivotal experience for professionals across industries to learn, innovate, and elevate. We’ve been honored to have such an impressive group of attendees each year who tell us they actively look forward to the valuable information it brings every time. This year is even more exciting because attendees can actually sign up to be coached directly by the session leaders,” says Helou.

Tickets for the virtual event are $49.99 and cover admission to all eight sessions as well as the CEO’s keynote.

Learn more and reserve your spot for iconic.24 today.

Contacts

press@vagaro.com