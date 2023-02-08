<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Vadim Dyakov Joins Bidease to Lead its Strategy and Corporate Development
Vadim Dyakov Joins Bidease to Lead its Strategy and Corporate Development

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bidease, a leading mobile AdTech company, has announced that Vadim Dyakov is joining it as Head of Strategy and M&A.

Prior to joining Bidease, Vadim was in charge of M&A and strategy for one of the largest advertising holdings affiliated with IPG and Havas. He started his career in various investment companies and then joined Impulse VC where he invested in various AdTech companies and represented the firm as a board observer in Loopme, Adludio, Improvado and others.

Thanks to his 10 years of operational experience, including consolidation of companies, M&A processes, founding and consulting multiple companies, Bidease is now planning to execute its M&A, investment and partnerships strategy with like-minded, entrepreneurship-driven companies in marketing and advertising ecosystem, bringing their relationships with some of the largest global advertisers to the table together with the best-in-class mobile performance technologies.

Bidease is looking forward to investing in and merging with companies in mobile performance, supply-side and CTV verticals with a minimum of $10M in revenue and at least breaking even.

“I’m very happy to join Bidease and come back to the tech and startup environment bringing some of corporate practices to the team. This is an amazing opportunity to lead the company to new heights together with an amazing team of founders and top professionals in our industry,” said Dyakov.

Founded in the USA in 2016 and named one of the Americas’ fastest-growing companies by Financial Times in 2022, partnering with S&P 500 companies to drive customer acquisition, new subscribers, and incremental ROAS, Bidease has become one of the leading AdTech companies in the market and is planning to strengthen their positions in the market through new partnerships.

About Bidease

Bidease is a fully transparent demand-side platform for mobile marketers. Its risk-free programmatic performance solutions help the world’s biggest brands achieve their performance advertising goals.

Using a combination of proprietary programmatic advertising technology, machine learning, and first-party data, they optimize campaigns across all major mobile formats for desired post-install behaviours at no risk to their clients’ bottom line.

The company is on a mission to bring fully transparent, value-driven advertising to the mobile world.

To learn more, visit https://bidease.com/

Contacts

Dmitry Chudovsky

dc@bidease.com

