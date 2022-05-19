Home Business Wire Vacasa to Present at the 50th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media...
Business Wire

Vacasa to Present at the 50th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

di Business Wire

PORTLAND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vacasa (Nasdaq: VCSA), North America’s leading vacation rental management platform, announced that Chief Executive Officer Matt Roberts will participate in a fireside chat at the 50th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at 2:50 p.m. ET / 11:50 a.m. PT.

Both live and replay versions of the webcast can be accessed on Vacasa’s investor website: www.vacasa.com/investors.

About Vacasa

Vacasa is the leading vacation rental management platform in North America, transforming the vacation rental experience by integrating purpose-built technology with expert local and national teams. Homeowners enjoy earning significant incremental income on one of their most valuable assets, delivered by the company’s unmatched technology that adjusts rates in real time to maximize revenue. Guests can relax comfortably in Vacasa’s 35,000+ homes across more than 400 destinations in North America, Belize and Costa Rica, knowing that 24/7 support is just a phone call away. In addition to enabling guests to search, discover and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App, Vacasa provides valuable, professionally managed inventory to top channel partners, including Airbnb, Booking.com and Vrbo.

For more information, visit https://www.vacasa.com/press.

Contacts

Ryan Domyancic

ir@vacasa.com

Articoli correlati

Citizens and LISC NYC Launch Citizens Chinatown Renewal Fund

Business Wire Business Wire -
Program offers business grants for minority-owned small businesses in Chinatown- In partnership with Asian Americans for Equality and Renaissance...
Continua a leggere

CHD Files Comments with FCC Urging Accommodation of Millions of People Sickened by Wireless Radiation

Business Wire Business Wire -
WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On May 16, Children’s Health Defense (CHD) and 50 other safe tech and health advocacy non-profits filed legal...
Continua a leggere

Gallium Semiconductor Celebrates the Grand Opening of its Nijmegen R&D Center

Business Wire Business Wire -
NIJMEGEN, Netherlands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gallium Semiconductor is pleased to announce the grand opening of its European R&D center in a ceremony...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

CHD Files Comments with FCC Urging Accommodation of Millions of People Sickened by Wireless...

Business Wire