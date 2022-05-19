Vacasa to Present at the 50th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

PORTLAND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vacasa (Nasdaq: VCSA), North America’s leading vacation rental management platform, announced that Chief Executive Officer Matt Roberts will participate in a fireside chat at the 50th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at 2:50 p.m. ET / 11:50 a.m. PT.

Both live and replay versions of the webcast can be accessed on Vacasa’s investor website: www.vacasa.com/investors.

About Vacasa

Vacasa is the leading vacation rental management platform in North America, transforming the vacation rental experience by integrating purpose-built technology with expert local and national teams. Homeowners enjoy earning significant incremental income on one of their most valuable assets, delivered by the company’s unmatched technology that adjusts rates in real time to maximize revenue. Guests can relax comfortably in Vacasa’s 35,000+ homes across more than 400 destinations in North America, Belize and Costa Rica, knowing that 24/7 support is just a phone call away. In addition to enabling guests to search, discover and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App, Vacasa provides valuable, professionally managed inventory to top channel partners, including Airbnb, Booking.com and Vrbo.

