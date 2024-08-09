Home Business Wire Vacasa Announces Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results
Vacasa Announces Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

PORTLAND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vacasa, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCSA), North America’s leading vacation rental management platform, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. A shareholder letter containing the results can be found on the Company’s website at investors.vacasa.com.


Vacasa will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET today to discuss the second quarter 2024 financial results and provide a business update. A link to the live webcast and supplemental information will be made available on Vacasa’s Investor Relations website at investors.vacasa.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for one year, shortly after the webcast concludes.

About Vacasa

Vacasa is the leading vacation rental management platform in North America, transforming the vacation rental experience by integrating purpose-built technology with expert local and national teams. Homeowners enjoy earning significant incremental income on one of their most valuable assets, delivered by the company’s unmatched technology that is designed to adjust rates in real time to maximize revenue. Guests can relax comfortably in Vacasa’s 40,000+ homes in hundreds of destinations across the United States, and in Belize, Canada, Costa Rica, and Mexico, knowing that 24/7 support is just a phone call away. In addition to enabling guests to search, discover and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App, Vacasa provides valuable, professionally managed inventory to top channel partners, including Airbnb, Booking.com and Vrbo.

For more information, visit https://investors.vacasa.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact

ir@vacasa.com

Press Contact

pr@vacasa.com

