UTMHealthcare Syncs Its Remote Patient Monitoring Solution with EHR Systems

New Integration Saves Clinicians Time and Creates Greater Efficiencies

HUDSON, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EHR—UTMHealthcare, a leading mobile health technology company, today announced that its remote patient monitoring (RPM) solution has been upgraded to fully integrate with electronic health record (EHR) systems, enabling the seamless and secure sharing of data across clinical settings.





UTMHealthcare, in a recent collaboration with Innovar Healthcare, completed enhancements to its RPM so that the application can integrate with every major EHR brand utilized by hospitals and health systems. Clinicians will be able to view the RPM’s patient health data within their EHR system, saving valuable time and simplifying access to key patient health indicators.

“We are pleased to announce this latest advance in our RPM solution as it becomes more comprehensive, scalable and adaptable to electronic health record databases, the backbone of any hospital or physician practice enterprise,” said Seth Lachterman, a partner and co-founder of UTMHealthcare and its parent company, YouThisMe. “Physicians using UTMHealthcare’s RPM system will have easier and faster access to patient data, which will improve health outcomes and lower costs.”

In various healthcare settings, clinicians use UTMHealthcare’s RPM solution to remotely monitor their patients’ common chronic conditions, such as congestive heart failure, COPD, diabetes and pneumonia. Using biometric devices, including blood pressure monitors, blood glucose meters and pulse oximeters, patients take readings of their vital signs at home and transmit the data through an app on a mobile device or directly via wireless network to the RPM system, where it is checked by their healthcare team.

“Innovar Healthcare, a software group specializing in healthcare data connectivity, worked seamlessly with our team of programmers on the project,” Lachterman said. With this integration now complete, clinicians will be able to directly access this data through the patient’s EHR, while setting the patient up on RPM will also be less time consuming.

About UTMHealthcare

UTMHealthcare is a wholly owned subsidiary of UThisMe, LLC (YouThisMe), developer of a seamless, secure, HIPAA-compliant and simple-to-use remote patient monitoring system that allows patients to remain in their homes while giving providers essential information for managing chronic conditions and avoiding hospital readmissions. For more information, visit www.utmhealthcare.com.

About Innovar Healthcare

Innovar Healthcare is the leader in healthcare integrations and interoperability. With a strong focus on enhancing health data exchange. Beyond providing software solutions, Innovar guides healthcare organizations through the complexities of data interoperability, supporting operational goals and advancing patient care. Guided by CEO Loyd Bittle, Innovar stands committed to becoming the industry’s trusted partner when it comes to healthcare interoperability. For more information, visit www.innovarhealthcare.com.

