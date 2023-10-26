Utility Leaders Advance Digital Transformation and Data Intelligence During Xylem’s Reach Conference

Join Xylem November 5-8 for more than 100 educational sessions focused on building community resiliency

Water, gas and electric utilities that use emerging technologies, such as those developed by Xylem, are at the forefront of infrastructure innovation. This year's Xylem Reach conference invites utilities to share insights and solutions with their industry peers to learn and grow from the opportunities and challenges they face every day.









The 2023 Xylem Reach conference will be hosted in person at the Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek from November 5-8.

“Learning from each other to solve challenges is key in the utility industry,” said Mike McGann, senior vice president and president Xylem Americas, Measurement and Control Solutions. “From leaks to power outages, utilities face challenges that can be solved with emerging solutions. This year, we want to provide our customers with real-life examples to meet them where they are on the digital journey by providing solutions and a long-term partnership to evolve as they evolve.”

Attendees will have the opportunity to gain valuable lessons during more than 100 sessions on a variety of topics including:

A Dialogue on Digital: Utility Leaders Share Their Journey: A discussion led by utility leaders at varying stages of their digital transformation journey on what they have learned, what is on the horizon and the implications for their digital evolution.

Manage Leaks Before They Manage You: Findlay Township Municipal Authority unveils how proactive leak detection with the FlexNet communication network and acoustic monitoring enhanced operational efficiency with saved costs and manpower.

: Findlay Township Municipal Authority unveils how proactive leak detection with the FlexNet communication network and acoustic monitoring enhanced operational efficiency with saved costs and manpower. Great Lakes Energy – How We Selected Our NextGen AMI Solution: Great Lakes Energy shares the story of their selection process for advanced metering infrastructure with Sensus, a Xylem brand. Attendees will hear about the intricacies of short list presentations, technology reviews and a head-to-head pilot effort that fully deployed and integrated two competitive systems.

Ultrasonic 201: Tried and True Benefits of Sonix IQ: Listen to a panel of current Sonix IQ customers as they discuss the benefits of this game-changing technology. Learn how the meter has revolutionized measurements, prioritized safety and enhanced efficiency through remote management of distribution systems for gas utilities.

In addition to educational sessions and networking opportunities, attendees can give back to the Orlando community through a special Xylem Watermark event. Watermark is Xylem’s corporate and social responsibility program whose mission is to provide education and equitable access to safe water and sanitation to support healthy lives and help build resilient communities.

Register here to attend the 2023 Xylem Reach Conference.

About Xylem

Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to solving the world’s critical water, wastewater and water-related challenges through technology, innovation and expertise. Our more than 22,000 diverse employees delivered combined pro forma revenue of $7.3 billion in 2022. We are creating a more sustainable world by enabling our customers to optimize water and resource management and helping communities in more than 150 countries become water-secure. Join us in the effort at www.xylem.com and Let’s Solve Water.

About Sensus

Sensus, a Xylem brand, provides remotely-managed products and solutions that deliver the right data at the right time for investor-owned utilities, cooperatives and municipalities. As part of Xylem’s digital portfolio, our smart devices connect with a variety of communication technologies to help customers make timely decisions that optimize electric, gas and water systems. Learn more at sensus.com.

