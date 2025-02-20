Utilities Failing to Connect with Customers on Digital Channels, J.D. Power Finds

Nearly One-Third of Utilities Still Do Not Offer Mobile Apps and 32% of Websites and Apps Fail to Deliver on Basics of Customer Engagement

TROY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--At a time when residential utility prices are hitting record highs and public safety and sustainability initiatives are under intense public scrutiny, many of the nation’s largest electric, natural gas and water utilities are ignoring the most effective customer communications channels they have: websites and mobile apps. According to the J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Utility Digital Experience Study,SM released today, customer satisfaction with utility websites and mobile apps is strained with 32% of utility websites and apps failing to meet the most basic, foundational standards of easy navigation and design—and 28% of utilities don’t even offer a mobile app.

“Utilities really need to up their game when it comes to digital,” said Jon Sundberg, senior director of digital solutions at J.D. Power. “Customers are looking to their utilities for guidance and proactive communication on everything from outage and safety information to electric vehicle charging programs. In many cases, they are finding antiquated websites and digital dead ends. Among utilities that are managing to get the digital formula right, customer satisfaction is surging. There really is a huge unmet opportunity here for utilities to deliver more modern, efficient digital experiences that are more in line with current customer expectations.”

Following are some key findings of the 2025 study:

Utility websites and apps fall below the status quo: Overall customer satisfaction with the utility digital experience is 611 (on a 1,000-point scale). That compares across industries with an average satisfaction score of 738 for wealth management apps and websites; 698 for those in the property and casualty insurance industry; and 703 for those for retirement plans.

Mobile apps result in high satisfaction scores but 28% of utilities still do not offer them: Among digital channels evaluated, utility mobile apps consistently result in the highest level of customer satisfaction, 57 points higher than for mobile websites and 41 points higher than for websites accessed via desktop. Despite the better overall user experience offered by mobile apps, 28% of utilities evaluated in the study do not currently offer them.

Focusing on the basics of digital functionality: Just 68% of U.S. utility websites and mobile apps are delivering basic foundational functionality by ensuring their digital sites do not have log-in issues and are not dated in appearance. When it comes to providing more evolved digital experiences, just 33% deliver easy-to-use, highly navigable information and just 16% deliver a valuable user experience that includes proactive guidance, personalized consumption data and bill-reduction strategies.

The 2025 U.S. Utility Digital Experience Study is based on evaluations from 12,401 customers of the 43 largest electric, natural gas and water utilities in the United States. To be included in the study, utilities must serve 1,000,000 or more residential customers. The study was fielded in November-December 2024.

For more information about the U.S. Utility Digital Experience Study, visit https://www.jdpower.com/business/us-utility-digital-experience-study.

See the online press release at http://www.jdpower.com/pr-id/2025011.

About J.D. Power

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services, and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on customer interactions with brands and products for more than 55 years. The world's leading businesses across major industries rely on J.D. Power to guide their customer-facing strategies.

J.D. Power has offices in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more about the company's business offerings, visit JDPower.com/business. The J.D. Power auto-shopping tool can be found at JDPower.com.

About J.D. Power and Advertising/Promotional Rules: www.jdpower.com/business/about-us/press-release-info

Media Relations Contacts

Geno Effler, J.D. Power; West Coast; 714-621-6224; media.relations@jdpa.com

John Roderick; East Coast; 631-584-2200; john@jroderick.com