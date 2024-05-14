UTEX Announces Growth in European Market

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#LeaderofthePacking–Last month UTEX Industries, Inc. completed the acquisition of the assets of the Rubber Division of Teescraft Engineering Group, based in Ashington, United Kingdom. The Rubber Division of Teescraft Engineering Ltd. will merge with the recently formed UTEX Europe to further expand the manufacturing capacity and range of products that UTEX Europe can provide to customers requiring engineered sealing solutions in the Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) market.





“We are excited to have made the Teescraft acquisition that is evidence of UTEX’s commitment to serve our customers in the EMEA market. The integration is going smoothly, and our regional manufacturing capacity is much improved,” said Charlie Thompson, President and CEO of UTEX Industries, Inc.

In November 2022, UTEX grew into the EMEA market with the acquisition of Sheraton Services LTD. UTEX’s business has expanded to meet our customers’ needs of sourcing from local manufacturers. Going forward, the merged UTEX Europe will operate from the Teescraft site located in the Jubilee Industrial Estate in Ashington.

About UTEX

UTEX is a market-leading manufacturing business headquartered in Houston, Texas. UTEX operates multiple manufacturing, distribution, and technical sales facilities in the United States and abroad with approximately 500 employees. UTEX’s innovative, custom-engineered products using rubber, plastic, or polyurethane support a diverse customer base including oil and gas, industrial, mining, and water end markets.

