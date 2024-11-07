USound MEMS Speakers Proven Most Reliable and 100% Drop-Proof

Drop-test comparisons confirm USound MEMS speakers as the top choice for durable, long-lasting audio products.









GRAZ, Austria–(BUSINESS WIRE)–USound announced the results of a drop-test comparison between the company’s Conamara UA-C0503-3T tweeter and a standard balanced armature (BA) tweeter. Dropped on an asphalt concrete floor from a 150 cm height for 20 consecutive times, USound’s Conamara speakers remained unharmed, reaching a remarkable 100% survival rate.

Maintaining their total harmonic distortion (THD) and sound pressure level (SPL) results, the Conamara microspeakers were proven to be up to 25% more reliable than their competition. Under the same conditions, the BA tweeters exhibited a lower resonance frequency rate, noticeable SPL changes (+/- 7 kHz), while their THD limits were exceeded on at least two occasions. According to the results, the BA tweeters had a survival rate of 75% – 83% when measured on 100 mVrms and 200 mVrms data respectively.

“These results confirm that USound MEMS loudspeakers excel in both audio quality and durability, delivering a level of performance unmatched by traditional speakers. With significantly wider bandwidth, much lower Total Harmonic Distortion (THD), and 100% drop-proof reliability, our MEMS loudspeakers are the superior choice for next-generation wearables and hearables, setting new standards for audio clarity and reliability.”

– Ferruccio Bottoni, Co-founder & CEO of USound

Conducted for a product qualification in October, 2024, the unguided drop-test followed the IEC60068-2-31 environmental testing standards. The test results were evaluated using USound’s standard passing criteria for reliability tests. The two criteria state that, after the speakers are dropped, the sound pressure level (SPL) should not decrease or increase more than 3 dB, and that the increase of the total harmonic distortion (THD) must be below 5%.

The positive news follows another recent development: the ability to drive the Conamara MEMS speakers without DC bias, bringing a classic approach to speaker integration, while further decreasing power consumption.

USound is a fast-growing MEMS speaker company that enables its customers to bring new revolutionary audio products to the market. USound’s unique selling proposition is based on radical miniaturization, power reduction and increased production efficiency. Learn more by visiting www.usound.com

