Business Wire

USound Launches Kore 4.0 – The Ultimate Audio Solution for TWS and OTC Hearing Aids

di Business Wire

VIENNA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–USound, a leading global provider of MEMS-based audio technology, has launched Kore 4.0. The innovative fully integrated audio module that incorporates Usound’s Tarvos, a brand new ultra-low power audio amplifier, and Conamara, its latest generation of MEMS loudspeakers. With its compact form factor and low power consumption, Kore 4.0 is an ideal match for Over-The-Counter (OTC) hearing aids, delivering unparalleled audio performance.


The Kore 4.0 audio module offers high Sound-Pressure-Level SPL over full audio bandwidth (20Hz – 20kHz) and low power consumption, making it the optimal solution for OTC hearing aids. The module can be customized for mid and high-volume applications, and it seamlessly integrates with any Bluetooth System-on-a-Chip (SoC). Following years of research and development, USound is proud to showcase the first samples of the Kore 4.0 audio module in March 2023.

Ferruccio Bottoni, CEO of USound, stated that the company’s goal is to provide top-of-the-line audio solutions that cater to its customers’ needs. The Kore 4.0 audio module is a game-changer for OTC hearing aids, delivering high-quality audio in a compact and energy-efficient package. The company is excited to showcase the first samples to key customers and share this innovation with the world.

Andrea Rusconi, CTO of USound, expressed his excitement to offer the Kore 4.0 audio module to customers, citing its versatility and customization capabilities for mid and high-volume applications. The company has already released customer samples to selected partners, and the product will be available on major electronics distribution platforms starting March 2023.

In conclusion, the Kore 4.0 audio module is a revolutionary product that is set to transform the hearing aid industry.

Contacts

Marialena Perpiraki

Marketing at USound

press@usound.com

