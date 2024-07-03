USound and OBO Pro 2 Announce the Release of the Innovative Greip Dual-Input Audio Module

Designed to exceed the requirements of wireless earphones and in-ear monitors, Greip is already available for sale.









VIENNA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–USound, the leading provider of advanced audio solutions based on MEMS technology, is thrilled to announce a strategic cooperation with OBO Pro 2 to manufacture a revolutionary audio module that exceeds the requirements for true wireless systems (TWS) earphones and in-ear monitors (IEMs). Incorporating cutting-edge Silicon Rubber Technology and a USound MEMS speaker, the Greip audio module is set to transform the audio industry with its unparalleled audio performance and integration flexibility.

High-volume manufacturing of the Greip module has already commenced, and it is already available for sale. Designed to exceed the demands of companies seeking a high-fidelity, plug-and-play audio solution, the module boasts an electrodynamic driver enhanced with Silicon Rubber Technology, ensuring robust and dynamic bass output. A USound MEMS speaker, selected for its unparalleled audio clarity and integration flexibility, complements the electrodynamic driver. This makes the Greip module the ideal choice for applications requiring high bass, active noise cancellation (ANC), and high-resolution audio.

Key Features of the Greip Audio Module:

Electrodynamic Driver with Silicon Rubber Technology: Provides superior bass response and durability.

MEMS Speaker: Ensures high-resolution audio with crystal-clear sound quality.

Active Noise Cancellation (ANC): Offers an immersive listening experience by effectively reducing ambient noise.

Plug-and-Play Solution: Easy integration into various audio systems, reducing time-to-market for manufacturers.

Ferruccio Bottoni, CEO of USound GmbH, commented on the cooperation, stating, “We are excited to partner with OBO Pro 2 to bring the Greip audio module to the market. This collaboration combines USound’s innovative audio technology with OBO Pro 2’s manufacturing expertise, allowing us to deliver a superior product that addresses the growing demand for high-quality audio solutions.”

Dennis Feng, GM of OBO Pro 2, added, “Our manufacturing capabilities are perfectly aligned with the sophisticated requirements of the Greip module. We are proud to work alongside USound to produce a module that not only meets but exceeds the expectations of the audio industry.”

The Greip audio module is set to revolutionize various applications, including consumer electronics, automotive audio systems, and professional audio equipment. Its plug-and-play nature ensures that manufacturers can effortlessly integrate it into their products, providing end-users with an unparalleled audio experience. The Greip audio module is immediately available for sale, and high-volume manufacturing is already underway to meet the anticipated demand.

About USound:

USound is a fast-growing MEMS speaker company that enables its customers to bring new revolutionary audio products to the market. USound’s unique selling proposition is based on radical miniaturization, power reduction and increased production efficiency. USound’s audio products are safeguarded by over 370 patents. Learn more by visiting www.usound.com

About OBO Pro 2:

OBO Pro 2 is a leading manufacturing company specializing in the production of high-precision audio components. Focusing on quality and reliability, OBO Pro 2 partners with top technology companies to deliver state-of-the-art products to the market.

Contacts

Maria-Eleni Perpiraki – press@usound.com