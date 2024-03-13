Usio’s Payments Technology Giving Sports Clubs a ‘Boost’

Integration of Usio’s Innovative Payment Technology is Key to BoosterHub’s Revolutionization of Sports Clubs Operation

Proprietary PayFac-in-a-Box Payment Technology Powering BoosterHub’s 300% Growth Rate

SAN ANTONIO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ: USIO), a leading FinTech company that operates a full stack of integrated, cloud-based payment and embedded financial solutions, has once again been cited by a long-term client as instrumental to its success and an integral part of its strategy to revolutionize its industry. BoosterHub—the leading provider of software designed specifically for booster clubs to streamline, engage, and organize sports clubs–credits Usio as one of the main reasons it has grown 300%.





Numerous Booster Clubs across the country have complimented BoosterHub on the elegance and simplicity of its customer payment interface, proprietary technology Usio integrated into BoosterHub’s software platform. As BoosterHub has grown, Usio has continued to support its payment technology needs with new, custom features that continue to provide customers a seamless payment experience and BoosterHub timely, accurate and compliant reporting and management tools.

“We are pleased to celebrate our relationship with BoosterHub, and we applaud them as one of the most remarkable growth stories in the Sports Club Software operations space,” said Louis Hoch, CEO of Usio, Inc. “Our proprietary PayFac-in-a-Box technology is the ideal solution for small to mid-sized Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) in need of payment technology that offers all of the contemporary payment capabilities while being easy to implement and use. This is a large and fast-growing segment of the software industry.

“We are proud to offer BoosterHub and others like them the ability to accept any form of payment,” continued Hoch, “from traditional credit or debit card to Apple Pay, and more, all the while offering them an opportunity to share in the value of the transactions flowing through their system. Our partnership with BoosterHub goes well beyond processing transactions. Together, we’re not just streamlining processes; we’re fueling growth and fostering a winning spirit in the world of sports organizations.”

Robin Eissler, CEO of BoosterHub, stated, “When we started looking for a partner who could offer us a state-of-the-art integrated payments solution that would be responsive to the needs of the millions of boosters across the country, we were quickly drawn to Usio. Sports clubs are a diverse group with a variety of payments preferences, so we wanted to make sure we offered them a flawless payment experience. We love our partnership with Usio. It gives our clients seamless integration, personal service and great rates. It allows us to build amazing software tools that maximize the impact of volunteers. From that initial implementation, we continue to add new features that expand our market opportunity and have proven to be instrumental to our success.”

About BoosterHub

BoosterHub offers contacts, calendars, website, email, chat, volunteering, accounting, credit card payments, and more all in one easy-to-use platform.

About Usio, Inc.

Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq: USIO), is a leading Fintech that operates a full stack of proprietary, cloud-based integrated payment and embedded financial solutions in a single ecosystem to a wide range of merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers. The Company operates credit/debit and ACH payment processing platforms, as well as a turn-key card issuing platform to deliver convenient, world-class payment solutions and services to its clients. The Company, through its Usio Output Solutions division, offers services relating to electronic bill presentment, document composition, document decomposition and printing and mailing services. The strength of the Company lies in its ability to provide tailored solutions for card issuance, payment acceptance, and bill payments as well as its unique technology in the prepaid sector. Usio is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, and has a development office in Austin, Texas.

Websites: www.usio.com, www.payfacinabox.com, www.akimbocard.com and www.usiooutput.com. Find us on Facebook® and Twitter.

