Home Business Wire Usio Announces Record Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results
Business Wire

Usio Announces Record Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

di Business Wire

Revenue of $21.3 million, up 31%; 12th Consecutive Quarter of Revenue Growth

Third Consecutive Quarter of More than $1 Million of Adjusted EBITDA1

Reiterates Expectations of 18% – 20% Full Year 2023 Revenue Growth

SAN ANTONIO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Usio, Inc: (Nasdaq: USIO), a leading FinTech company that operates a full stack of integrated, cloud-based electronic payment and embedded financial solutions, today announced financial results for the second quarter, which ended June 30, 2023.


Louis Hoch, President and Chief Executive Officer of Usio, said, “I am extremely pleased to report another quarter of record revenue, up 31% from the year ago quarter. More importantly, this drove a significant year-over-year improvement in key profitability measures, with our second consecutive quarter of record gross profits, leading to another quarter of positive GAAP earnings and our third consecutive quarter of more than $1 million in adjusted EBITDA1. These results once again illustrate how our diversified strategy of offering a comprehensive portfolio of complementary electronic payment and related technologies has been successful, and this year will lead to significant growth, positive cash flow and an improved bottom line.

“Second quarter results were led by a 276% increase in prepaid revenues, which the Company expects should more than double in 2023 compared to 2022, in part due to the more than $6 million of revenue expected to be generated over the second half of 2023 from spoilage fees on expired card programs. Our prepaid card business has also been expanding its applications and rapidly growing its customer base, particularly with non-profit organizations and in the corporate expense and general disbursements card markets, while also benefitting from the strong growth of many long-term customers. Revenues generated by our subsidiary Usio Output Solutions were up 20%. Output Solutions continues to add new clients with recurring needs – especially in the governmental, utility and energy markets – while strategically building its electronic bill presentment and payments business. Credit Card revenues were also up, led by a 26% increase in our flagship PayFac business, where transactions in the quarter were up 31% as compared to the second quarter of 2022. During the quarter, Credit Card completed numerous new integrations, including new governmental agencies that should drive total credit card volume and revenue growth over the second half of the year. ACH revenues were also up in the quarter, despite the significant decrease in revenues attributable to our exit from the crypto currency market in the second half of 2022. Excluding the Voyager crypto currency volume, ACH volumes would have been up in the quarter, although ACH will be facing difficult year-ago comparables over the second half of the year, as crypto currency was winding down in late 2022 while still contributing to year-ago results.

Gross profits for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 were a record $5.0 million and gross margins expanded 3.5% compared to the second quarter of 2022. Margins reflect a favorable sales mix and higher margin prepaid card residual revenues from breakage and spoilage, as well as the benefit of some one-time items. Selling, general and administrative expenses in the quarter were essentially unchanged from a year ago for the second consecutive quarter, despite a 31% increase in quarterly revenues as compared to last year. As a result, the Company reported a $2.1 million increase in GAAP net income, which rose to $0.2 million in the quarter from a loss of $1.9 million a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA1 was $1.2 million, a $1.7 million improvement from the $0.6 million Adjusted EBITDA1 loss a year ago, and the third consecutive quarter in which the Company has reported over $1 million in quarterly Adjusted EBITDA1. Over the first six months of the year, the Company has generated $3.1 million more in Adjusted EBITDA1 than in the comparable year ago period. The Company’s financial position also continued to improve, with $0.9 million in cash added to the balance sheet over the first six months of the year as the Company generated $1.3 million in Adjusted Operating Cash Flows1 in the first half of this fiscal year.”

Mr. Hoch continued, “This was the most outstanding quarterly and first half financial performance in the Company’s history, which has us well positioned to meet our 18% – 20% revenue growth objective for the year, despite some second half challenges. This success has also enabled us to invest in our franchise, expand our products and solutions, and enter new markets. Both Card and Output Solutions are enjoying unprecedented success in the governmental market with long-term programs that could lead to additional opportunities. Though ACH could encounter headwinds over the second half of the year, ACH is benefitting from new programs that bundle all of our electronic and related payment technologies, such as ACH, to both collect and disburse payments. And, the prepaid card business continues to leverage its deep relationships and innovative technologies to respond to the myriad of new and unique applications for which its solutions are being adopted. As a result, we have never had as strong a sales pipeline as we have today, which supports our confidence in an even brighter future. Our success is the culmination of both the hard work of our many team members and the strategic decisions and market foresight that foresaw how a diversified solutions set and customer mix represents a formula for strong growth and improving profitability.”

Quarterly Processing and Transaction Volumes

Total payment transactions processed in the second quarter of 2023 were 9 million, a decrease of 14% over the same quarter of last year. Total payment dollars processed through all payment channels in the second quarter of 2023 were $1.3 billion, down compared to last year’s second quarter. The decrease in both dollars and transactions processed in the quarter is primarily attributable to the Company’s exit from the crypto currency market over the second half of 2022.

In our Card segment, dollars processed were up 2% and transactions processed were up 15% from a year ago. Prepaid card load volume was up 48%, transactions processed were down 9% and purchase dollars processed were up 51%, in each case, from the same quarter a year ago. ACH electronic check transaction volume was down 31%, electronic check dollars processed were down 55% and return check transactions processed were down by 17%, in each case, compared to a year ago.

Second Quarter 2023 Revenue Detail

Revenues for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 increased 31% compared to the prior year quarter to $21.3 million, and revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2023 increased 24% compared to the prior year six-month period to $42.7 million, reflecting growth in the Prepaid, Usio Output Solutions, and Credit Card lines of business.

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

 

$ Change

 

 

% Change

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ACH and complementary service revenue

 

$

4,079,157

 

 

$

3,899,612

 

 

$

179,545

 

 

 

5

%

Credit card revenue

 

 

7,115,884

 

 

 

6,885,697

 

 

 

230,187

 

 

 

3

%

Prepaid card services revenue

 

 

5,217,468

 

 

 

1,388,110

 

 

 

3,829,358

 

 

 

276

%

Output solutions revenue

 

 

4,849,197

 

 

 

4,042,267

 

 

 

806,930

 

 

 

20

%

Total Revenue

 

$

21,261,706

 

 

$

16,215,686

 

 

$

5,046,020

 

 

 

31

%

 

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

 

$ Change

 

 

% Change

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ACH and complementary service revenue

 

$

7,419,879

 

 

$

7,742,928

 

 

$

(323,049

)

 

 

(4

)%

Credit card revenue

 

 

14,455,782

 

 

$

13,653,919

 

 

 

801,863

 

 

 

6

%

Prepaid card services revenue

 

 

10,024,872

 

 

$

4,156,557

 

 

 

5,868,315

 

 

 

141

%

Output solutions revenue

 

 

10,807,417

 

 

 

8,773,625

 

 

 

2,033,792

 

 

 

23

%

Total Revenue

 

$

42,707,950

 

 

$

34,327,029

 

 

$

8,380,921

 

 

 

24

%

Gross profits for the quarter were $5.0 million while gross margins were 23.6%, up 3.5% from the same period a year ago, and gross profits for the six months ended June 30, 2023 were $9.9, with gross margins of 23.2%, up 3.5% from the same period a year ago. This increase in gross margins reflects the favorable impact of residual revenues generated from prepaid card breakage and spoilage, as well as an improvement at Output Solutions, where the significant increase in revenue better leveraged its fixed cost base.

Other selling, general and administrative expenses were $3.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, flat compared to the prior year period despite a 31% increase in revenues, reflecting a focus on expense control. Similarly, other selling, general, and administrative expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2023 were $7.7 compared to $7.6 in the prior year period.

For the quarter, we reported an operating income of $0.1 million and Adjusted EBITDA1 of $1.2 million, an improvement of $1.7 million from an Adjusted EBITDA1 loss of $0.6 million for the prior year quarter. Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 was $0.2 million, or $0.01 per share, compared to a net loss of $1.9 million, or ($0.10) per share, for the same period in the prior year. All of the Company’s key second quarter 2023 profitability metrics – including operating income, Adjusted EBITDA1, net income and earnings per share – improved from the same quarter a year ago due to increased revenues, record gross profits and disciplined expense control.

For the six months ended June 30, 2023, operating income was $0.1 million and Adjusted EBITDA1 was $2.2 million, an improvement of $3.1 from an Adjusted EBITDA1 loss of $0.9 million for the prior year six-month period. Net income in the first six months of 2023 was $0.2 million, or $0.01 per share, versus a net loss of $3.6 million, or ($0.18) per share, in the first six months of 2022.

Adjusted Operating Cash Flows1 (excluding merchant reserve funds, prepaid card load assets, customer deposits and net operating lease assets and obligations) was $1.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. Cash flows provided by operating activities was $27.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to cash flows used by operating activities of $22.1 million in the same period a year ago.

We continue to be in solid financial condition with $6.6 million in cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2023, reflecting a $0.9 million improvement in cash balances compared to December 31, 2022.

1 Please see reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Conference Call and Webcast

Usio, Inc.’s management will host a conference call on Monday, August 14, 2023, at 4:30 pm Eastern time to review financial results and provide a business update. To listen to the conference call, interested parties within the U.S. should call +1-844-883-3890. International callers should call + 1-412-317-9246. All callers should ask for the Usio conference call. The conference call will also be available through a live webcast, which can be accessed via the Company’s website at www.usio.com/investors.

A replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call through August 28, 2023. The replay can be accessed via the Company’s website or by dialing +1-877-344-7529 (U.S.) or 1-412-317-0088 (international). The replay conference playback code is 4319180.

About Usio, Inc.

Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq: USIO), is a leading Fintech that operates a full stack of proprietary, cloud-based integrated payment and embedded financial solutions in a single ecosystem to a wide range of merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers. The Company operates credit/debit and ACH payment processing platforms, as well as a turn-key card issuing platform to deliver convenient, world-class payment solutions and services to its clients. The Company, through its Usio Output Solutions division, offers services relating to electronic bill presentment, document composition, document decomposition and printing and mailing services. The strength of the Company lies in its ability to provide tailored solutions for card issuance, payment acceptance, and bill payments as well as its unique technology in the prepaid sector. Usio is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, and has a development office in Austin, Texas.

Websites: www.usio.com, www.payfacinabox.com, www.akimbocard.com and www.usiooutput.com. Find us on Facebook® and Twitter.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes non-GAAP financial measures, as defined in Regulation G of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margins and adjusted operating cash flows. The Company reports its financial results in compliance with GAAP, but believes that also discussing non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with financial measures it uses in the management of its business. The Company defines EBITDA as operating income (loss), before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of intangibles. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA, as defined above, plus non-cash stock option costs and certain non-recurring items, such as costs related to acquisitions. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA margins as the adjusted EBITDA, as defined above, divided by total revenues. The Company defines adjusted operating cash flow as net cash provided (used) by operating activities, less changes in prepaid card load obligations, customer deposits, merchant reserves and net operating lease assets and obligations. These adjustments to net cash provided (used) by operating activities are not inclusive of any regular expense items, and only include changes in our assets and liabilities accounts on our consolidated balance sheet. These measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Management uses EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margins and adjusted operating cash flows as indicators of the Company’s operating performance and ability to fund acquisitions, capital expenditures and other investments and, in the absence of refinancing options, to repay debt obligations.

Management believes EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margins and adjusted operating cash flows are helpful to investors in evaluating the Company’s operating performance because non-cash costs and other items that management believes are not indicative of its results of operations are excluded.

EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margins and adjusted operating cash flow should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. They are not measurements of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to revenue, net income, or cash provided (used) by operating activities, as applicable, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other businesses. EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margins and adjusted operating cash flow have limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our operating results as reported under GAAP.

1 See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures below

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS DISCLAIMER

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release include forward-looking statements which are covered by safe harbors. Those statements include, but may not be limited to, all statements regarding management’s intent, belief and expectations, such as statements concerning our future and our operating and growth strategy. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as “believe,” “should,” “intend,” “look forward,” “anticipate,” “schedule,” and “expect” among others. Forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company’s business that could cause actual results to vary, including such risks related to an economic downturn, the realization of opportunities from the IMS acquisition, the management of the Company’s growth, the loss of key resellers, the relationships with the Automated Clearing House network, bank sponsors, third-party card processing providers and merchants, the security of our software, hardware and information, the volatility of the stock price, the need to obtain additional financing, risks associated with new legislation, and compliance with complex federal, state and local laws and regulations, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. One or more of these factors have affected, and in the future could affect, the Company’s businesses and financial results and could cause actual results to differ materially from plans and projections. Although the Company believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements included in this press release are reasonable, the Company can give no assurance such assumptions will prove to be correct. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the objectives and plans will be achieved. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are based on information presently available to management. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

USIO, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
 

 

 

June 30, 2023

 

 

December 31, 2022

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

6,575,124

 

 

$

5,709,117

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

5,221,772

 

 

 

4,371,640

 

Settlement processing assets

 

 

45,060,670

 

 

 

49,737,068

 

Prepaid card load assets

 

 

46,398,476

 

 

 

20,170,761

 

Customer deposits

 

 

1,563,192

 

 

 

1,554,122

 

Inventory

 

 

482,170

 

 

 

507,355

 

Prepaid expenses and other

 

 

627,117

 

 

 

450,389

 

Current assets before merchant reserves

 

 

105,928,521

 

 

 

82,500,452

 

Merchant reserves

 

 

5,141,040

 

 

 

4,909,501

 

Total current assets

 

 

111,069,561

 

 

 

87,409,953

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

3,006,347

 

 

 

3,222,816

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Intangibles, net

 

 

2,189,427

 

 

 

2,625,360

 

Deferred tax asset, net

 

 

1,504,000

 

 

 

1,504,000

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

 

2,680,527

 

 

 

2,795,483

 

Other assets

 

 

355,357

 

 

 

355,357

 

Total other assets

 

 

6,729,311

 

 

 

7,280,200

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Assets

 

$

120,805,219

 

 

$

97,912,969

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

913,277

 

 

$

858,622

 

Accrued expenses

 

 

3,802,854

 

 

 

3,721,108

 

Operating lease liabilities, current portion

 

 

663,354

 

 

 

617,319

 

Equipment loan, current portion

 

 

43,208

 

 

 

56,429

 

Settlement processing obligations

 

 

45,060,670

 

 

 

49,737,068

 

Prepaid card load obligations

 

 

46,398,476

 

 

 

20,170,761

 

Customer deposits

 

 

1,563,192

 

 

 

1,554,122

 

Current liabilities before merchant reserve obligations

 

 

98,445,031

 

 

 

76,715,429

 

Merchant reserve obligations

 

 

5,141,040

 

 

 

4,909,501

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

103,586,071

 

 

 

81,624,930

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Equipment loan, non-current portion

 

 

 

 

 

14,994

 

Operating lease liabilities, non-current portion

 

 

2,157,933

 

 

 

2,338,947

 

Total liabilities

 

 

105,744,004

 

 

 

83,978,871

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized; -0- shares outstanding at June 30, 2023 (unaudited) and December 31, 2022, respectively

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized; 28,462,606 and 27,044,900 issued, and 26,362,870 and 25,097,963 outstanding at June 30, 2023 (unaudited) and December 31, 2022, respectively

 

 

196,888

 

 

 

195,471

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

96,853,243

 

 

 

94,048,603

 

Treasury stock, at cost; 2,099,736 and 1,946,937 shares at June 30, 2023 (unaudited) and December 31, 2022, respectively

 

 

(3,924,225

)

 

 

(3,749,027

)

Deferred compensation

 

 

(7,421,516

)

 

 

(5,697,900

)

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(70,643,175

)

 

 

(70,863,049

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

 

15,061,215

 

 

 

13,934,098

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

 

$

120,805,219

 

 

$

97,912,969

 

USIO, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)
 

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

 

$

21,261,706

 

 

$

16,215,686

 

 

$

42,707,950

 

 

$

34,327,029

 

Cost of services

 

 

16,250,988

 

 

 

12,955,782

 

 

 

32,795,417

 

 

 

27,557,996

 

Gross profit

 

 

5,010,718

 

 

 

3,259,904

 

 

 

9,912,533

 

 

 

6,769,033

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

577,869

 

 

 

473,701

 

 

 

1,082,443

 

 

 

1,024,383

 

Other SG&A expenses

 

 

3,854,022

 

 

 

3,848,696

 

 

 

7,727,241

 

 

 

7,643,842

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

522,999

 

 

 

807,934

 

 

 

1,041,028

 

 

 

1,522,869

 

Total selling, general and administrative expenses

 

 

4,954,890

 

 

 

5,130,331

 

 

 

9,850,712

 

 

 

10,191,094

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income (loss)

 

 

55,828

 

 

 

(1,870,427

)

 

 

61,821

 

 

 

(3,422,061

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other income and (expense):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

 

218,844

 

 

 

1,166

 

 

 

311,772

 

 

 

1,747

 

Interest expense

 

 

(533

)

 

 

(1,084

)

 

 

(1,195

)

 

 

(2,301

)

Other income and (expense), net

 

 

218,311

 

 

 

82

 

 

 

310,577

 

 

 

(554

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income (Loss) before income taxes

 

 

274,139

 

 

 

(1,870,345

)

 

 

372,398

 

 

 

(3,422,615

)

Income tax expense

 

 

69,098

 

 

 

70,000

 

 

 

152,524

 

 

 

140,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Income (Loss)

 

$

205,041

 

 

$

(1,940,345

)

 

$

219,874

 

 

$

(3,562,615

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income (Loss) Per Share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic income (loss) per common share:

 

$

0.01

 

 

$

(0.10

)

 

$

0.01

 

 

$

(0.18

)

Diluted income (loss) per common share:

 

$

0.01

 

 

$

(0.10

)

 

$

0.01

 

 

$

(0.18

)

Weighted average common shares outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

20,128,429

 

 

 

20,316,572

 

 

 

20,125,440

 

 

 

20,298,573

 

Diluted

 

 

26,413,329

 

 

 

20,316,572

 

 

 

26,410,340

 

 

 

20,298,573

 

USIO, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)
 

 

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

Operating Activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

219,874

 

 

$

(3,562,615

)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided (used) by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation

 

 

605,095

 

 

 

586,936

 

Amortization

 

 

435,933

 

 

 

935,933

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

1,082,443

 

 

 

1,024,383

 

Amortization of warrant costs

 

 

 

 

 

17,970

 

Non-cash revenue from returned common stock

 

 

(156,162

)

 

 

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

(850,132

)

 

 

1,125,416

 

Prepaid expenses and other

 

 

(176,728

)

 

 

(402,939

)

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

 

114,956

 

 

 

(281,442

)

Inventory

 

 

25,185

 

 

 

(53,850)

 

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

 

136,401

 

 

 

(829,390

)

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

(134,979

)

 

 

289,502

 

Prepaid card load obligations

 

 

26,227,715

 

 

 

(21,486,085

)

Merchant reserves

 

 

231,539

 

 

 

433,920

 

Customer deposits

 

 

9,070

 

 

 

107,021

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

 

 

 

(17,647

)

Net cash provided (used) by operating activities

 

 

27,770,210

 

 

 

(22,112,887

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Investing Activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

 

(388,628

)

 

 

(411,818

)

Net cash (used) by investing activities

 

 

(388,628

)

 

 

(411,818

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Financing Activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Payments on equipment loan

 

 

(28,215

)

 

 

(27,110

)

Purchases of treasury stock

 

 

(19,036

)

 

 

(546,589

)

Net cash (used) by financing activities

 

 

(47,251

)

 

 

(573,699

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Change in cash, cash equivalents, prepaid card loads, customer deposits and merchant reserves

 

 

27,334,331

 

 

 

(23,098,404

)

Cash, cash equivalents, prepaid card loads, customer deposits and merchant reserves, beginning of year

 

 

32,343,501

 

 

 

51,591,560

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash, Cash Equivalents, Prepaid Card Loads, Customer Deposits and Merchant Reserves, End of Period

 

$

59,677,832

 

 

$

28,493,156

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash paid during the period for:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest

 

$

1,195

 

 

$

2,301

 

Income taxes

 

 

312,158

 

 

 

 

Non-cash financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Issuance of deferred stock compensation

 

 

2,478,506

 

 

 

12,330

 

Contacts

Paul Manley

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

paul.manley@usio.com
612-834-1804

Read full story here

Articoli correlati

Patron Points, Inc. Pilots P+ Customer Loyalty Services Program

Business Wire Business Wire -
Consumer loyalty company sees strong results with Altria AGDC’s new P+ tobacco rewards program launchWOODBURY, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Patron Points (www.patronpoints.com),...
Continua a leggere

Bentley Systems’ iTwin Ventures Acquires Blyncsy, Breakthrough Innovator in AI Services for Transportation Operations and Maintenance

Business Wire Business Wire -
To Broaden and Accelerate Infrastructure Asset AnalyticsEXTON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#engineering--Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, today...
Continua a leggere

Phreesia Acquires Access, Expanding its Offerings for Acute-Care Hospitals and Continuing to Drive Efficiency and a Better Patient Experience

Business Wire Business Wire -
WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Phreesia, a leader in patient intake, outreach and activation, is pleased to announce it has acquired Access...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php