uShip Names Heather Hoover-Salomon Its CEO

Hoover-Salomon is the longest tenured employee at uShip, starting her career in Fall 2005 as a public relations and marketing intern. Since joining the company, she’s had the opportunity to serve in key leadership roles, most recently as Chief Operating Officer since 2019. As COO, she oversaw human resources, recruiting, facilities, customer operations, legal, risk and payments, product and design, and analytics. Visit Hoover-Salomon’s LinkedIn profile.

“Heather has played a pivotal leadership role in uShip’s success, making her a natural fit to take on the CEO role,” said Jim Martell, Executive Chairman of uShip’s board of directors. “After 18 years, no one knows the ins and outs of uShip better than Heather. She’s had a remarkably positive impact on virtually every aspect of the business. We fully support her and her vision as uShip enters its next phase of growth this year, which will see the company focused on key verticals such as Vehicles, Household Goods, LTL Freight, and Motorcycles.”

Hoover-Salomon is taking on the role of CEO at uShip at an exciting time for the company, which exited 2022 profitable despite macroeconomic challenges that included inflationary pressures, geopolitical strife, and record-high fuel costs. In this new role, Hoover-Salomon is tasked with maintaining and accelerating the company’s growth notwithstanding a difficult economy, adapting to the shifting needs of its customers, and navigating a supply-chain industry that is still struggling to recover from the tumult of the past few years.

“uShip has been my home for most of my career and being able to take on the role of CEO is the culmination of nearly two decades of hard work,” said Hoover-Salomon. “I’m ready to advance our existing investments, push us into new growth areas, and place calculated bets to maintain our profitability. Ultimately, we’ll continue to deliver the quality services and technology our customers have come to expect.”

Key 2022 uShip Growth Metrics

795,000 shipments – or one every 40 seconds – were listed on uShip

$206 million in gross shipping volume through the uShip marketplace

51% of uShip’s revenue came from business shippers, up from 14% in 2020

35,000 active transporters placed at least one bid in 2022

Transporters on uShip earned $135 million, up 5% from 2021

Etsy sellers reached 8,000 all-time large-item deliveries by 2,200 different carriers. Since 2019, sellers have earned more than $100,000 in uShip shipping credits.

