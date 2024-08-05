Home Business Wire UserTesting’s Human Insight Platform Now Available on the AWS Marketplace
UserTesting on AWS delivers essential and actionable customer insights for improved products and experiences

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$USER #CXUserTesting, a SaaS leader in experience research and insights, today announced the availability of the UserTesting Human Insight Platform on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace. Having UserTesting on the AWS Marketplace simplifies the procurement process for AWS customers, allowing for quick deployment and scalability of UserTesting’s solutions for experience feedback and measurement.

As demand for convenient online purchasing of enterprise solutions grows, AWS Marketplace streamlines the discovery, procurement, entitlement, provision, and governance of third-party solutions for companies worldwide. Organizations focused on optimizing how they build products and experiences with human insights can easily access the UserTesting platform through AWS Marketplace. Additionally, AWS customers enrolled in the Enterprise Discount Program (EDP) can shorten sales and procurement cycles and access discounts on solutions, including the UserTesting platform.

“As companies continue to invest in transformation initiatives, listening to customers becomes increasingly vital for building quality digital experiences that drive revenue and foster long-term loyalty,” said Rob Vandenberg, Global VP, Channels and Alliances at UserTesting. “Our listing on the AWS Marketplace underscores our commitment to helping companies enhance how they build products and experiences by providing solutions that streamline the collection, analysis, and sharing of feedback and insights across the organization.

To learn how Amazon Seller Central uses UserTesting to improve the selling experience, watch the video here.

About UserTesting

UserTesting is fundamentally changing the way digital products and experiences are built and delivered by helping organizations get insights from customers–from concept to execution. Built on top of a world-class, on-demand sourcing engine, customers can receive fast, high-quality, opt-in feedback from both our proprietary and partner-sourced audience networks around the world. UserTesting offers the industry’s most comprehensive experience research and insights solution. Unlike approaches that track user behavior or collect customer listening data on live experiences, then try to infer what that data means, UserTesting enables companies to get input directly from customers–earlier in the process–helping to reduce guesswork, and bringing experience data to life with human insight. The company, formed through the combination of UserTesting & UserZoom, has more than 3,000 customers worldwide, including 75 of the Fortune 100 companies. To learn more, visit www.usertesting.com.

