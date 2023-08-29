UserTesting Announces UserTesting AI, an Intelligent Set of AI-Powered Capabilities Designed to Accelerate Time to Impact to Help Drive More Customer-Centric Decision-Making Across the Enterprise

Enables teams to more effectively embrace human-centered design throughout the product development process

Leveraging years of innovation, UserTesting continues to set the benchmark in utilizing Artificial Intelligence to advance the UX landscape

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$USER #AI—UserTesting, a leader in experience research and insights, today announced the availability of UserTesting AI, a set of AI-powered capabilities designed to help users surface key customer insights, and quickly act on the opportunities to improve the way products and experiences are built. Adding to its existing intelligent capabilities, UserTesting also launched its newest feature–AI Insight Summary–which leverages GPT (Generative Pre-training Transformer), an AI that’s adept at understanding and creating human language, to synthesize verbal and behavioral data from multiple video sessions at a click of a button. Summaries generated by this new feature are evidence backed, meaning that each insight points back to the respective source video and data so customers can verify that the insights are correct and reliable.





UserTesting AI offers businesses a transformative approach to understanding and enhancing the user experience. By harnessing the capabilities of artificial intelligence, UserTesting AI uncovers new insights that may have been overlooked by uniquely correlating multiple streams of data including video, audio, written, and behavioral data to identify trends and patterns, providing insights that go beyond traditional analytics. Customers benefit from nuanced, contextual feedback, ensuring their digital offerings resonate with users on an intuitive level. UserTesting AI not only helps customers speed time to key insights, but highlights areas for improvement and friction points within workflows like a checkout process, allowing customers to proactively optimize their revenue critical digital experiences. The result is a streamlined, human-centered experience that fosters loyalty, boosts conversion rates, and strengthens brand reputation.

“At UserTesting, our pursuit of AI innovation over the past five years has been fueled by a singular vision: to make technology more intuitive, accessible, and enjoyable to use. The advancements we’ve achieved are not mere incremental steps, but leaps that are redefining the way we interact with the digital world,” said Michelle Engle, Chief Product Officer at UserTesting. “Our commitment to research, collaboration, and ethical implementation has not only shaped our products, but has forged a path for the entire UX and Research industry to follow. Together, we’re not just predicting the future; we’re actively building it.”

UserTesting AI offers a set of AI-enabled capabilities to power various stages of the research process, helping more organizations scale their research operations. By uniquely processing multiple streams of data through a patented data architecture and proprietary models, UserTesting gives UX, CX, Product, Engineering and Marketing teams the ability to connect with their target audiences faster, scale research programs, and test often to uncover insights that improve the way products and experiences are built. UserTesting AI includes solutions to accelerate time to insights, including sentiment and intent analysis, interactive path flows, friction detection, and a new GPT-powered feature—AI Insights Summary.

Recognizing that the true strength of AI is its enhancement of human abilities, UserTesting is deeply committed to future innovations that create efficiencies for researchers and free up their time to focus on the more strategic priorities. The combination of AI’s speed and precision in data processing with UserTesting’s ability to capture people’s real-life experiences enhances the impact teams can have across the product development life cycle–allowing them to reach higher levels of business impact and operational efficiency.

“Our journey at UserTesting has taught us one profound truth: the future is not about machines replacing humans, but about machines understanding and elevating human experiences,” said Andy MacMillan, CEO of UserTesting. “In this evolving landscape, AI acts as the bridge between human intuition and digital innovation, ensuring that as technology advances, it remains deeply rooted in the nuances of human interaction and empathy.”

UserTesting understands how important data and privacy are in today’s connected world. The company prioritizes a human-first approach to AI development, focusing on technology that enhances, not replaces, human capabilities–while making sure customer data is protected. UserTesting is dedicated to enterprise-grade information security and protecting confidential data, including customer data and data that the participants opt-in to have UserTesting customers collect.

Additional Resources:

Read more about UserTesting AI Insight Summary in this blog post.

Explore the future of Experience Research and AI with Andy MacMillan, CEO of UserTesting, and Ranjitha Kumar as they delve into its impact on the UX landscape in the latest episode of Insights Unlocked Podcast.

Read more about UserTesting’s vision for AI in this blog post.

Take a look at UserTesting’s new video series, All Things AI, that explores the evolving world of artificial intelligence.

About UserTesting



UserTesting is fundamentally changing the way digital products and experiences are built and delivered by helping organizations get insights from customers–from concept to execution. Built on top of a world-class, on-demand sourcing engine, customers can receive fast, high quality, opt-in feedback from both our proprietary and partner-sourced audience networks around the world. UserTesting offers the industry’s most comprehensive experience research solution. Unlike approaches that track user behavior or collect customer listening data on live experiences, then try to infer what that data means, UserTesting enables companies to get input directly from customers–earlier in the process–helping to reduce guesswork, and bringing experience data to life with human insight. The company, formed through the combination of UserTesting & UserZoom, has more than 3,400 customers worldwide, including 75 of the Fortune 100 companies. To learn more, visit www.usertesting.com.

Contacts

UserTesting, Inc.



Susie Penner



press@usertesting.com