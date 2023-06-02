UserTesting and UserZoom Named Among Leaders in Experience Research Platforms by Top Independent Research Firm

New ranking recognizes UserTesting for its aim “to make collecting insights simple, easy, fast, and powerful by visualizing insights that enable data-driven decision-making”; and cites that UserZoom “delivers on its promise to help research teams scale speed and capacity”

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$USER #CX—UserTesting, a leader in experience research and insights, today announced that both the UserTesting Human Insight Platform, and the UserZoom UX Research Platform have been named among the leaders in The Forrester Wave™: Experience Research Platforms, Q2 2023 evaluation. This Forrester Wave™ evaluation is an assessment of the top experience research platform (XRPs) providers in the market and a guide for buyers considering their purchasing options. According to the report, “XRPs help more companies operate at the innovative pace customers expect by enabling qualitative rigor in the process of creating customer-driven solutions.” Forrester identified and surveyed the seven most significant providers of experience research platforms (XRP) to create the report.

To download a complimentary copy of the full report, click here.

Earlier this year, UserTesting and UserZoom merged under the UserTesting name. According to the Forrester report, “[UserTesting’s] recently announced merger with UserZoom will only strengthen its strategy by developing the quality of its participant panel and professional services offerings,” and, “UserZoom’s recently announced merger with UserTesting could create an offering with greater depths and expanded capabilities.” Both the UserTesting Human Insight Platform and the UserZoom UX Research Platform were ranked among the leaders in The Forrester Wave™.

The Forrester report notes that, “With a deep understanding of the product development process and the interconnectedness of roles within an organization, the [UserTesting] platform fosters cross-functional collaboration throughout the research process. The breadth, depth, and quality of this offering differentiates UserTesting.” UserTesting received the highest possible scores in 20 of the 25 criteria, which were grouped into three categories: current offering, strategy, and market presence.

The Forrester report also notes that, “UserZoom delivers on its promise to help research teams scale speed and capacity by pairing participants with studies in automated ways and enabling nonresearchers to engage with the platform. Reference customers said that UserZoom helped them move from endlessly debating issues internally without customer data to collecting insights in a matter of hours, resolving contentious decisions.”

“Human-centered design and experience research has continued to evolve over the years, expanding to many different teams in an organization, and playing a pivotal role in how large enterprise organizations bring products and experiences to market,” said Michelle Huff, Chief Marketing Officer at UserTesting. “The Forrester Wave™ is an important milestone for us and we believe it validates the value that XRP solutions deliver to organizations. To us, the fact that both the UserTesting and UserZoom platforms have emerged as among the leaders is a resounding testament to our strengths across product, strategy, and vision–and the dedication of our combined teams. We are committed to innovating at a rapid pace and on a global scale to support the growing needs of our customers, and to inspire companies to see the human side of business–to transform the way products and experiences are built, with insights from the people who use them.”

UserTesting is fundamentally changing the way digital products and experiences are built and delivered by helping organizations get insights from customers–from concept to execution. Built on top of a world-class, on-demand sourcing engine, customers can receive fast, high quality, opt-in feedback from both our proprietary and partner-sourced audience networks around the world. UserTesting offers the industry’s most comprehensive experience research solution. Unlike approaches that track user behavior or collect customer listening data on live experiences, then try to infer what that data means, UserTesting enables companies to get input earlier in the process –earlier in the process–helping to reduce guesswork, and bringing experience data to life with human insight. The company, formed through the combination of UserTesting & UserZoom, has more than 3,400 customers worldwide, including 75 of the Fortune 100 companies. To learn more, visit www.usertesting.com.

